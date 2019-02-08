UPRO: Can The Rally In The S&P 500 Last?
About: ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The UPRO ETF has rallied by 53.17% from its 52-week low amid an increasingly dovish Fed.
Earnings guidance continues to disappoint, and we could potentially witness an earnings recession in the first half of 2019.
The shape of the yield curve continues to reflect weaker economic conditions ahead.
The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO) ETF, which tracks (x3) the S&P 500, has surged by 53.17% from its 52-week low on Dec. 24, 2018. While an overly hawkish Federal Reserve and economic