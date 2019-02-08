Inflection Point On The Horizon For Horizon Global Corporation

The debtholders have previously amended the debt covenants, I don’t see why this time would be different.

We may be close to a pivot point due to the change of the CEO and CFO.

Lousy expectation management regarding the Westalia acquisition, mishandling the restructuring of the Europe-Africa subsidiary and a decline in expected EBITDA has caused the stock to drop 85% since late 2017.

History

After reading Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" (I highly recommend the book), I started looking for spin offs as potential investment opportunities. Mid-2015, TriMas Corporation (NYSE: TRS) completed the spin-off of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), TriMas' towing/trailer arm. HZN manufactures and distributes towing and trailing products under 15 different brands for the aftermarket, retail and OEM markets.

I studied the spin-off but I didn't invest as I thought the price ($16.25) was on the high end of my valuation not leaving any margin of safety. By the end of 2015, the stock was hoovering $8, at which price I started building a position. I sold my position at $18 missing the run to $24.

However, in March 2017 results came below consensus as Westfalia's operation seemed not to be delivering the expected results and the stock started to drop reaching the $7-8 area by the beginning of 2018. The stock traded in that 7-8 range till the last quarter of 2018 when HZN announced that it won't reach the EBITDA numbers due to difficulties in the Europe-Africa subsidiary. As a result, the stock dropped to $1.70-ish on worries that HZN would need to amend its debt covenants.

Operational Updates

After the 1Q18 earning release, Mark Zeffiro resigned as the CEO of HZN. Since the miscommunication regarding the Westfalia acquisition and lousy performance in restructuring the European operation, I was looking forward to such change, better late than never I guess. The CEO of the Americas, Carl Bizon took over as interim CEO but later was appointed as CEO. Also, at the start of the year, a new CFO was appointed.

This is a tough industry. You have limited pricing power and increasing raw material costs. On the good side, the cost of most of its products as a percentage of the total cost for the SUV or trailer owner is minimal (check here and here for some examples).

Previous management moved operations from UK and Germany to Romania and South Africa to rip the benefits of lower manufacturing costs. The miscalculation was that the freight to South Africa more than offset the labor savings in some occasions. New management intends to move back some of the operations while continue to carefully move some other operations to lower cost countries and to increase prices to reflect the increases in raw materials.

Due to the mishaps in Europe-Africa, HZN declared that it won't hit its EBITDA target which puts them in a tough position with debtholders. Covenants on the debt has an aggressive declining curve in the Net Debt/EBITDA metric. HZN needs to sit down with debtholders and negotiate an amendment. I believe an agreement will happen but it will mean HZN has to cough up a sweetener to debtholders such as a higher interest rate, a one-time fee of a couple of bps or something along those lines.

In 3Q18, revenues declined 5.1% mainly due to the Europe-Africa operation. On a good note, the America's action plan was completed during the quarter. The plan involved ramping up the Kansas distribution center and restructuring. The new CEO admitted that it will take a couple of quarters to fix the Europe-Africa issues, which also had to be impaired by $26m USD.

New controller

As of Jan 15, Atlas Holding declared it owns 2.5MM shares in HZN which is around 10% of the stocks converting Atlas in the controller. Atlas Holding focuses on investing in distressed debt and buyout investments especially in companies out of bankruptcy and out of court restructuring. While I have no direct experience working with them, according to some acquaintances, Atlas likes to get involved in complex situations like this one, and fix it from the inside. This implies that we should expect Atlas to get involved in HZN operation.

Debt

Source: HZN 3Q18 10-Q

The three main debts are the Term Loan, the Convertible Notes and the ABL Facility. The holders of the Term Loan and ABL Facility have already amended the initial terms; in fact the Term Loan holders amended the terms twice (in 2016 and 2017). I don't see why this time they wouldn't come to an agreement.

The convertibles have not been amended. I haven't been able to find any negative covenants related to the convertibles. Thus, I would expect HZN not to amend those notes (unless extremely necessary) as the holders may ask for a decrease in the conversion price of those notes since they are way out of the money ($24.98 per share).

My view and channel checks

I believe that HZN has some great products but management made a couple of missteps. Now with management changes, a new controller, completion of the America's action plan and the Europe-Africa action plan on its way, I think we should see some good news by the end of 2019.

I do not own an SUV nor a trailer but I spoke to friends who do and did some channel checks. My conclusion from those meetings and phone calls was that HZN has reputable brands and two suppliers transmitted to me the same message that it is a pleasure working with HZN especially when you compare it to the competition that have less favorable payment terms.

Also, I was able to speak to an ex-TriMas executive who worked with Carl Bizon, the new CEO. While he mentioned that Carl is a great executive and guru in the industry, he was not sure whether Carl had the expertise in the European market (the one struggling at the moment). I do not think this should hinder progress in Europe-Africa as new leadership in the region has been assigned.

The valuation

The two main assumptions behind my DCF valuation are:

Revenue growth

In the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe-Africa, I assume a growth of 2%, 8% and 10% in 2019 which gradually drops to the terminal growth rate by 2029.

Gross margins

Gross margin used to hoover a bit above 24% but as prices of steel increased and HZN started encountering some operational issues, gross margin dropped below 20%. I do not see why HZN wouldn't be able to have the previous margins once Europe-Africa recovers and prices are increased. On the latter issue, demand should not be materially affected as HZN increases prices. For example, a trailer could cost 5,000-8,000 while a Draw Tite brake control costs 70 bucks, around 1% of the cost of the trailer. Those if HZN increases the price to 85 bucks (20% percent), I struggle to see how a trailer owner would opt for a cheaper product to save a couple of bucks and risking the expensive trailer.

Plugging those assumptions, HZN business would have a ROIC of 13% in the medium term, which makes sense for this business. Using a ZERO terminal growth, the fair value for HZN stock would be $10.40 per share. I do not like to pay too much for growth, but for a 1% and 2% terminal growth, the fair price would increase to 11.80 and 13.50 respectively.

The catalyst

The main catalyst definitely involves improving the Europe-Africa operations and good news regarding the amendment of the debt covenants. Other catalyst impacting the industry would be a decline in the price of steel. From May 2018, we witnessed an increase in steel prices that by the end of the year flatted and started to decline. Depending on the trade talks with China, the price of steel can go either way.

The risks

If the turnaround of Europe-Africa turns out to be harder than expected, there could be another impairment and another EBITDA revision. The second risk involves its debt. If HZN fails in amending its debt covenants the company may be forced to file for Chapter 11.

Conclusion

While HZN has been through some tough terrain, I believe that we are close to an inflection point. In the extreme, if HZN fails at turning the Europe-Africa operation and cannot amend its debt, HZN may have to file for Chapter 11. Thus, some investors may prefer to see the initial results of the restructuring ant lose 30-60% of the upside before investing which is a valid strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

