Inflection Point On The Horizon For Horizon Global Corporation
About: Horizon Global Corporation (HZN), Includes: TRS
by: George Atuan, CFA
Summary
Lousy expectation management regarding the Westfalia acquisition, mishandling the restructuring of the Europe-Africa subsidiary, and a decline in expected EBITDA have caused the stock to drop 85% since late 2017.
We may be close to a pivot point due to the change of the CEO and CFO.
The debtholders have previously amended the debt covenants. I don’t see why this time would be different.
I recommend buying the stock with a target price of $10.40 offering a 3.3X upside.
History
After reading Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" (I highly recommend the book), I started looking for spinoffs as potential investment opportunities. Mid-2015, TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) completed the spinoff