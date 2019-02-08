Long Ideas | Industrial 

Inflection Point On The Horizon For Horizon Global Corporation

|
About: Horizon Global Corporation (HZN), Includes: TRS
by: George Atuan, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
George Atuan, CFA
Long/short equity, latam focus, medium-term horizon, contrarian
Follow me on LinkedIn
Summary

Lousy expectation management regarding the Westfalia acquisition, mishandling the restructuring of the Europe-Africa subsidiary, and a decline in expected EBITDA have caused the stock to drop 85% since late 2017.

We may be close to a pivot point due to the change of the CEO and CFO.

The debtholders have previously amended the debt covenants. I don’t see why this time would be different.

I recommend buying the stock with a target price of $10.40 offering a 3.3X upside.

History

After reading Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" (I highly recommend the book), I started looking for spinoffs as potential investment opportunities. Mid-2015, TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) completed the spinoff