CSS Industries Inc. (CSS) CEO Christopher Munyan on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher Munyan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Pfeil - Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Keith Pfeil

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss CSS Industries' third quarter results for fiscal year 2019 and our outlook for the full year. Sitting with me today is Chris Munyan, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the course of this call, we will be providing certain forward looking information. We ask you to look at yesterday's press release and read through the forward looking cautionary statements that we've included there. In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning and we ask you to read through the sections of our press release that addressed the use of these items.

The press release and related tables can be found on our Investor Relations portion of our website at cssindustries.com.

Chris will begin our discussion by providing some opening comments related to our quarter.

Christopher Munyan

Thanks Keith. Good morning everyone. Our third quarter did not perform and we were disappointed with the results. Over on that sales for the third quarter increased 2% driven by the contribution from Simplicity which was acquired in November 2017.

Organic sales declined 4% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower craft and gift sales, partially offset by higher seasonal sales due to the later timing of Christmas ribbon and bow. Shipments, as commented during our last earnings call.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was down $4.5 million from last year's third quarter. The key driver of this was margin decline driven by the mix of lower base sales volumes within our craft and gift categories, partially offset by the contributions from the Simplicity acquisition, as well as higher seasonal sales.

Although our results for the third quarter did not beat expectations, I would like to take some time to provide insights and updates into our long-term strategy by discussing several key initiatives mentioned in yesterday's press release.

First and foremost, I'm pleased to announce that during the quarter the company selected JPMorgan Chase Bank as administrative agent to lead a new $125 million syndicated asset based revolving credit facility. The team was heavily focused on commencing asset appraisals and diligence proceedings during the quarter.

Where recently the company executed a proposal letter with JPMorgan Chase is actively marketing this new facility with additional lenders. We fully anticipate to close this facility during our fiscal fourth quarter.

While we work towards finalization, we are aggressively paying down our debt. I want to highlight that we ended December with a total loan balance of $50.7 million and cash of $18.9 million. However, by January 31 our total loan balance decreased by $15.5 million to $43.2 million with $10.9 million of cash on hand.

As we move further into our fourth quarter, our plan is to continue to drive down debt levels with the goal of achieving a total loan balance between $25 million and $30 million by fiscal year end.

The second topic I'd like to comment on relates to our ongoing cost savings projects. Last quarter we highlighted that our team was performing a detailed review of its operating structure to highlight areas for efficiency improvements. I'm pleased to announce that we completed the first phase of this project in mid-December and initiated actions in early January, which have immediately impacted our business.

These actions are expected to result in $1 million of cost savings in our fiscal fourth quarter and will drive approximately $4 million of savings on an annualized basis. We're still working to implement another $1 million to $2 million of annualized savings related to this initial phase prior to heading into fiscal 2020.

The second phase of our cost savings initiatives were planned in December and kicked off in early January. This phase will continue to evaluation of our operating structure focusing specifically on product lifecycle management ,as well as our new item development process with the goal of more clearly defining the drivers of profitability, while driving up complexity within our base business.

This project will continue into our fourth quarter and upon its completion is expected to generate $8 million to $12 million of annualized run rate savings, an additional $8 million to $10 million working capital improvements.

A key end result of this project will be significant permanent reduction in SKUs across our business, actions round the second initiative will be implemented in a phased approach starting in fiscal 2020 and expected to be fully realized within the next two years.

Overall these two initiatives have the potential to generate $12 million to $18 million of ongoing annualized savings, while also driving $8 million to $10 million of working capital improvements. Both of this will drive enhanced profitability as this retail environment continues to evolve.

Lastly, I like to comment on relates to our omni channel initiatives. We continue to see a difficult brick and mortar retail environment for our products as evidenced by the declining sales and our replenishment gift and craft business. To offset this, we are aggressively pursuing new areas of investment which will expand our direct to consumer presence within our omni channel initiatives.

Over the next 12 months, we'll be aggressively moving to launch new services, as well as drive additional investments in areas which will seek to differentiate us in the marketplace.

We're set to launch Confetti Collection in fiscal 2020 which is a direct to consumer goods description service. This new service will enable us to immerse our customers with the broad portfolio of CSS products, following Confetti Collection launch we will next roll out our new mobile selling app called Sew the Look. This e approximately will include features for visual search where consumers can use an image to identify similar products across our vast portfolio of products. This will ultimately drive higher online sales, while also expanding our presence on social media as users share their creativity while using our products.

As these exciting lunches roll out, we will continue to invest in driving the digitization of our content, bringing together the McCall and Simplicity pattern businesses has allowed us to access and combine vast archives of hand drawn artwork, fashion art and pattern art some of which dates back to the mid eighteen hundreds.

Our goal is simple, we want to archive these images and art in a digital manner. It is our belief that this content is one of the largest collections of Western fashion art in the world. By doing so, we are able to further commercialize and drive exciting new product lines such as our Simplicity Vintage line and drive additional market differentiation for CSS as we ideate how to further monetize these assets through additional product format introductions.

In summary, so our third quarter missed expectations, we remain upbeat as we continue to effectively compete within the markets. We continue to address issues around our core business and drive investments towards the future. In short, we're implementing our learn from strategy. Keith will now take you through more detailed review of the quarter.

Keith Pfeil

Thanks, Chris. Turning attention to the financial results, we will walk through our overall sales performance and results by category, as well as comment on the rest of the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow.

Net sales for the quarter increased 2% over the prior year to $133.2 million. Sales related to Simplicity which we acquired in November 2017 were $22 million. Excluding sales from Simplicity, net sales in the third quarter declined 3.8% to $111.3 million from $115.7 million in the prior year quarter.

The erosion in sales is driven primarily by declines within our craft and gift businesses, partially offset by the timing of later seasonal sales, as we had expected and commented on during our fiscal second quarter earnings call.

Net sales in our craft category were $39.8 million in the third quarter, representing a 9.2% increase over the prior year quarter. Excluding sales from Simplicity, our net sales decreased to $3.7 million, representing a 17.2% decline for the quarter, driven by lower button sales due to a customer not repeating a program reset which occurred in the prior year quarter, as well as lower replenishment ribbon sales with a major mass market retailer and also a leading craft chain.

On a full year basis, we expect craft sales growth of approximately 40% as compared to the prior year, driven entirely by the full year contribution of Simplicity sales. Our base craft business is expected to be down roughly 6% to 9 % driven by lower expected replenishment sales within ribbons and buttons. We note these declines as reflective of retail store traffic around our products and do not represent competitive share losses.

Shifting next to our gift category. Net sales were $29.5 million in the quarter, down 13.1% from the prior year quarter. The year over year decline is led by lower sales at infant and social stationery, as well as gift cardholders, partially offset by higher sales of everyday trim and package products with a major retailer. For the full year, we expect sales in this category to be down 5% to 8 % as compared to the prior year.

Share gains within our everyday trim and package business will be offset by lower sales within infant and social stationery and our wholesale floral business. We note the decline in sales within this category to be primarily the result of a buy down of an infant program with a major retailer, as well as lower demand for wholesale floral ribbon products.

Our seasonal net sales increased 6.2% versus the prior year quarter, driven primarily by the later timing of Christmas ribbon and bow shipments, partially offset by lower Valentine and Easter sales, as previously discussed during our second quarter earnings call.

On a full year basis, we expect seasonal sales to be down approximately 4% to 6 % driven almost entirely by lower sales of Valentine and Easter products, as well as seasonal gift cardholders. These declines will be partially offset by gains within seasonal stationery and school stationery with a major mass market retailer.

Moving further into our income statement. Our consolidated gross profit on a GAAP basis was $33.5 million in the third quarter compared to $37.5 million in the prior year quarter. Our third quarter reflect the incremental contribution from the Simplicity acquisition, as we realized a full quarter of sales and profits in this year's third quarter compared to our partial quarter based on the timing of the acquisition in the prior year.

Despite that, our base business experienced lower profitability driven by two primary factors. First, the mix impact on lower base business volumes drove a significant impact to gross profit, as a business loss represented higher margin items during the quarter.

Secondly, we incurred significant operational costs as a result of reshoring poly ribbon products to our U.S. manufacturing locations. We attribute this to the timing of customer commitments relative to our production schedule and requested customer shipment dates.

As a result, we incurred significant increases in the manufacturing cost of these products, primarily driven by higher labor expenses.

Our adjusted gross profit was $37.6 million in the third quarter compared to $42.7 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted gross margin rate was 28.1% in the current quarter compared to 32.7% in the prior year quarter. The resulting decline in profitability is driven directly by the product and customer mix of lost volume across our base business within craft, gift and seasonal.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $28.7 million compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in spending relates to lower acquisition and integration spending, as well as cost savings initiatives.

These savings are partially offset by the timing of the Simplicity acquisition and Simplicity is included in our results for the full quarter this year compared to our partial quarter in the prior year. Excluding Simplicity, our base business SG&A spending was essentially flat to the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, we booked an additional $1.1 million of restructuring expenses, primarily related to severance costs associated with cost savings initiatives which Chris commented on earlier across our base U.S. locations, as well as our Australia operations.

The GAAP net loss for the quarter was $6.8 million compared to income of $6 million in the prior year quarter. I want to highlight that during the quarter we booked a non-cash $7.6 million tax valuation allowance, as well as a $1.5 million non-cash reversal of a year to date tax benefit. The recording of the valuation allowance a result of our evaluation of the US deferred tax assets on our balance sheet with respect to our three year cumulative pre-tax book loss.

This allowance does not affect the company's ability to use tax attributes on future tax returns, as we will unwind the valuation allowance when future U.S. taxable income is generated.

Adjusted net income was $6.5 million compared to adjusted net income of $11.3 million in the prior year. Our diluted loss per share in the third quarter was $0.77 per share compared to diluted net income per share of $0.65 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $14,7 million for the quarter compared to $19.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Moving next to the balance sheet and cash flow. We ended the quarter with $18.9 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter. The lower balance was primarily due to acquisition integration efforts, higher spending relative to our poly ribbon antidumping case and lower levels of income within our base business.

Net inventory decreased to $94.9 million from $110.8 million at the end of the prior year quarter related mainly to the lower fair value stepped up inventory from McCall and Simplicity. Excluding the effect of lower stepped up inventory, inventory levels are essentially flat.

Accounts receivable was essentially in line to prior year at $119.6 million versus $120.6 million in the prior year quarter. Assets held for sale were $2.5 million compared to zero in the prior year quarter. This was the result of classifying our Havant, England facility as held for sale related to the previously announced consolidation of the Simplicity and McCall UK facilities. We expect to sell this facility within the next 12 months and we'll use the proceeds to further reduce our debt level.

Accounts payable increased to $36.7 million compared to $27.6 million in the prior year quarter, driven by improved working capital management. We ended the quarter with $59 million in total debt of which $40 million relates to borrowings associated with the acquisition of Simplicity, 300,000 relates to McCall Capital leases and $18.7 million in borrowings associated with funding our seasonal working capital requirements.

Cash used for operating activities was $34.5 million for the nine months compared to $10.4 million for the first nine months of the prior year. Included in cash from operating activities were $9.8 million of non-cash inventory step up costs, $7,6 million of non-cash tax valuation adjustments, as well as $6.4 million of pre-tax acquisition costs compared to $4 million in the prior year.

Capital expenditures were $7.8 million in the nine months compared to $4 million in the prior year, driven by system enhancements to further streamline and improve our information technology environment.

The resulting free cash flow was the use of $42.3 million in the nine months compared to a use of $14.4 million in the prior year nine months. We've returned $5.4 million to shareholders through our normal dividend which is consistent with prior year.

Now let me turn it back to Chris for discussion around our outlook for the year, as well as closing comments.

Christopher Munyan

Thanks, Keith. As a result of our third quarter performance the company is revising its guidance for the full year of fiscal 2019 which was reflective of the ongoing erosion with our replenishment craft and gift business. We now expect net sales to be the range of $390 million to $400 million representing an increase of 8% to 11 % as compared to the prior year. Again the growth is driven by the Simplicity acquisition, partially offset by lower base business sales.

We are revising our adjusted EBITDA guidance to be the range of $21 million to $23 million compared to $24,3 million in fiscal 2018. Our previous adjusted EBITDA guidance was in the range of $26 million to $29 million, the expected decline in adjusted EBITDA reflects the continued base business erosion within craft and gift, partially offset by the contributions from the Simplicity acquisition.

We're revising our GAAP net loss guidance to be in the range of $29 million to $31.4 million compared to a net loss of $36.5 million in the prior year. The decrease from our previous provided guidance of a net loss of $10.2 million to $12.5 million is driven mainly by the mix of lower sales volumes, higher manufacturing costs, this restructuring expense and the non-cash tax valuation allowance.

To recap and close our call. We're disappointed with the third quarter results and a revision of our full year guidance. Our strategic initiatives will continue to reshape our portfolio in a better position us to compete in this changing retail environment. We remain focused in the near term on closing on our new ABL credit facility, cost cutting efforts especially with our base business, working capital improvements and aggressive debt pay down which will better position us to move forward.

Operator, lets open up for questions.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Cindy in for Linda. So Sue in terms of your cost savings initiative started in January, I wonder where will the benefits flow through and what is the split between cost of goods sold and SG&A?

Keith Pfeil

This is Keith Pfeil. The cost saving initiatives that were - that we reviewed in December were implemented in January, we expect to realize a $1 million of those savings in our fiscal fourth quarter. Looking ahead to next year we expect that this action to generate about $4 million of cost savings from this from the split between COGS and SGA I would say roughly 75% is within SG&A 25 % of the cost of goods sold.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And in terms of your gross margin which was affected by higher manufacturing flat and labor costs. What are some steps you have taken or you could take off that this cost. And should we expect a similar level of gross margin going forward. Thank you.

Christopher Munyan

This is Christopher Munyan. I think you're referencing the impact of what we would call the impact relating to the anti-dumping action. And so no we do not expect those to continue next year. We expect commitments to come in and normal course from major retail chains which were delayed this last year because of this case and we expect to get back to normal levels of production. Historically we've produced our seasonal domestic production without any substantial variances. So we're building good plans to have these not repeat.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And in terms of a lower rate and [indiscernible] orders as some of your customers do you see some of the orders coming back or do you see this as an ongoing issue for next year?

Christopher Munyan

I mean right now with what we're seeing is we're seeing orders consistent with the prior year in the third quarter. There was an expectation from a few major chains as well as us that they were going to see lift in the third quarter and they were even forecasted by these chains and forecasted by us and that lift did not come and we believe that just to store traffic. I mean there is a shift certainly going on between in-store product purchasing and online.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. And what kind of performance are you seeing right now if we're seeing pattern. Do you see some flattish girls who are seeing some moderate growth?

Christopher Munyan

I think it is varies by chain but I think if we count online sales as well as most of it comes from in-store sales I would say it's flat to up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And my last question. So your working capital was a negative in this quarter compared to the prior year. Is there something that will be reversing there and what is your view on cash flow for the year and going forward. Thanks.

Keith Pfeil

Well number one we're not we're not going on for your cash flow. However I do want to call out the cash flow was negative for the quarter. However we need to take a look at a lot of the non-cash information that's going on within our cash flow number one.

Number two that we're actively working with integration costs. We announced last quarter the changes we made targeting the specialty line with our gifts division our gifts division as well as restructuring costs or incurring. So when I look at the components of our of our cash flow there's a lot of what I would call activities that are unique and one time and I don't really foresee the results of the cash flow this quarter continuing to happen well into the future.

I think that if some of the comments we've talked about here is getting that getting back and focusing on fundamentals and one of those fundamentals is driving down working capital. Number one drug taking out cost the business number two three improving Well the profitability to drive stronger free cash flow in Q4 and as we look ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Yes good morning, Chris. Could you talk about where you're having success and where you're having challenges in developing these alternative channels of sales away from the traditional retail channels?

Christopher Munyan

Sure John thank you for the question. I mean I think even within traditional retail we're having really good success. As I mentioned earlier with sewing patterns but also other branded craft products especially coming out of the recent acquisitions. In terms of online mean weeks we're seeing certainly online sales growing at a nice rate as well as our Amazon sales growing at a nice rate. I think next year we're going to start calling out what those dollars are. So we can kind of track against it. And these initiatives that we laid out relating to so the look and the subscription service we'll be launching pretty early into next fiscal year and we expect them to be successful because we have a substantial a list of consumers relating to some of our branded products that we can immediately market to in terms of the direct sales are where you're I guess in some cases you may be fulfilling for Amazon.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have the costs in line so you can make say a reasonable margin on those sales or is that still a challenge that has to be overcome?

Christopher Munyan

I think relating to one selling what's called the online retailers like Amazon those margins are consistent with kind of our regular brick and mortar margin any kind of direct to consumer margin is going to be much higher. And it needs to be higher to cover the cost of marketing online. But we have no expression relating to patterns in other categories we're selling online. We have effective abilities to pick and ship those products as well as large enough margins to be able to be profitable going forward.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I wasn't quite sure whether I got that in terms of overcoming the additional selling and fulfillment cost whether you were there or whether it's something that we have to build up volume to get the margins that we think are appropriate.

Christopher Munyan

No I think we're getting relative to those categories now where they're now okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. I guess the other question sort of surprised me that you highlighted both in the release and in your comments first the negotiations about a new line of credit because as you're so focused on your ability to generate cash flow and pay down debt which has certainly been a hallmark over the years of CSX is that signaling that you're looking for more substantial acquisitions.

Christopher Munyan

John I think that our plans are long term strategic plans are still to grow through acquisitions. We're looking at over this next year to really focus on driving costs out of the base business realizing the benefits of the integration that we have with simplicity.

Unidentified Analyst

So this line of credit is really get a bit to our seasonal working capital which is pretty standard. I think longer term it'll be there is certainly better support acquisitions going forward.

Christopher Munyan

And I think just when you when you look at the facility commenting on paying down debt I think Chris talked a lot a lot about some of the strategic initiatives that are out there. As we're working to integrate that our current business with the volatility that exists in brick and mortar we think that it's prudent to pay down some of this debt while we work to reshape the portfolio and really go after some of these strategic initiatives.

Unidentified Analyst

Am I correct though that the scope of this is more than I would generally expect for your needs for seasonal work and capital it is it is certainly a bigger base line with the need for seasonal working capital?

Christopher Munyan

Absolutely. But we think again negotiating this larger capacity will benefit us in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I'm not – [indiscernible] is that because the terms of sale are changing so you need to have more availability to support the working capital?

Christopher Munyan

It has terms with retailers changed generally our terms with all of our major retailers have been fairly consistent over the past few years.

We're not really seeing any changes in that so there's an anticipation then that you feel that you can in spite of the most recent quarter if you can.

You can grow your sales I mean the expectation is that with these online initiatives as well as some of these other new brands we've acquired that we have yet to get ourselves over time. I would say to some low level of growth that would be the plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Christopher Munyan

I'd like to thank everyone for joining our fiscal third quarter call. If there's any additional questions feel free to reach out to either Chris and I and we'll look forward to closing on our fourth quarter. Thank you for attending.

