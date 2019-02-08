Global Refinery Run Cuts Are Coming As Crude Quality Issues Worsen

This will exacerbate the crude supply shortage later this year. We think oil prices have significant upside under this scenario.

But to compensate for the needs from IMO 2020, refineries have to ramp up throughput to produce low sulfur diesel due to crude quality mismatch.

Welcome to the forced cut edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Global refineries are starting to feel the pinch with the global crude quality issue worsening. Coking margins are getting absolutely hammered as the oil market faces a shortage of heavy sour crude.

On the other end, a surplus of gasoline resulting from supply growth from U.S. shale has also destroyed gasoline crack spreads.

In essence, the only thing that's keeping overall crack spreads from falling apart is the elevated heating oil crack spread. But with coking margins falling so low and not expected to recover anytime soon due to a persistent shortage of sour crude globally, we believe global refinery run cuts will be the only solution.

On a turnaround schedule basis, global refineries hit peak maintenance in March 2019. Following March, there are two new refineries in Asia that were designed to run sour crude. This combined with the fact that OPEC is cutting exports will likely further exacerbate the sour crude shortage issue we are seeing in the market.

To put it simply, global refineries will have to cut throughput, which would reduce the output of refined products. This will, in turn, push refined product storage lower and lower crude demand. So logically, one would think crude prices fall right? That may not be the case this year. One reason we say that is because with the U.S. imposing sanctions on Venezuela's PDVSA and Iranian sanctions still in place, the two sources for sour crude will be materially impacted. Venezuela is now having issues reselling the crude via third-party oil traders. We had originally thought Venezuela could escape the sanctions by just triangulating the oil sales to various third parties, but that doesn't appear to be the case at least in the short-term.

Iran sanctions are also still in place impacting over 1 to 1.2 mb/d of exports. This will likely remain in place and we assume U.S. issues the same waivers in May.

Combining the two above along with the fact that OPEC has reduced exports and global oil-on-water along with floating storage are still falling, and the crude market may also be tight even as global refineries reduce throughput.

Our view and the roadmap

Before we continue, we highly recommend everyone to follow Stavoil on Twitter. He is one of the best oil traders we know and his insights are priceless.

He is the one that alerted us to this roadmap and we thank him greatly for this.

With that said, the roadmap appears to be something along these lines:

Global refineries reduce throughput leading to lower crude demand and lower refined products supplied.

If global demand does not fall apart, then product storage will draw leading to higher crack spreads.

IMO 2020 will boost demand for low sulfur diesel and refineries have to increase throughput to accommodate the increase in demand.

But with crude supplies tight from the OPEC cut and decreasing refined product storage, refineries may ramp up throughput too much in the second half of 2019 resulting in a continued shortage in crude supplies.

This would boost oil prices significantly.

In essence, if you follow this roadmap, IMO 2020 will throw a big wrench this year into the oil market. Refineries have to overcompensate for the lack of availability of the "right" crude by ramping up throughput higher than normal. This will allow them to produce more low sulfur diesel, but this will come at the expense of increasing crude demand.

So if you have a scenario where product storage draws right before IMO 2020 due to a forced reduction in throughput, then the opposite will take place just before IMO 2020. Refinery throughput may ramp up even higher than we previously expected due to rebounding crack spreads, and with crude supplies still tight, oil prices will roof higher.

Putting it all together

We can see in the public comments the increasing frustration from readers that energy stocks continue to lag the movement in oil prices. But be mindful that WTI is still in the low $50s and Brent is in the low $60s. After being burned once, investors will remain cautious until energy companies prove themselves worthy of investing. Capex budgets have already been announced to show a reduction in spending to further support more shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies and we think this will continue.

But more importantly, we think the market is still too pessimistic on oil prices especially given the various fundamental gauges we are following. Like we said in previous articles, we think the market is fixated on February balances, but a smaller build scenario will pave the way for higher oil prices for the rest of the year. Our forecast is for Brent to average $75-$78 this year with upside to $90 if the global economy remains stable. We don't need very stellar growth, we just need things to not fall apart like the GFC.

All-in-all, we think the risk/reward here greatly favors the bulls given the scenario we laid out above. And for anyone that keeps asking this question on why we are bullish Canadian oil producers, it's because of this exact shortage in sour crude that makes us bullish. Crude quality matters and U.S. shale produces the type of crude that's not in demand, Canadian producers do. They just need the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline built and CBR to increase to get the oil down to the Gulf coast. WCS Houston already trades at a premium to WTI in the prompt month due to this heavy sour crude shortage, and we think it may get worse throughout the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.