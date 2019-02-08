This article is about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and why it's a buy for the conservative growth investor that also wants an increasing dividend. Walt Disney is one of the largest developers and distributors of entertainment products. The dividend is paid twice a year with the next dividend payment of $0.88% expected in June 2019.

Walt Disney is 6.45% of my Good Business Portfolio. Disney is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

The company has growth potential from its new streaming businesses and has plenty of cash that it uses to increase the business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Walt Disney has a poor chart going up and to the right in 2014 and 2015, then relatively flat from 2016 thru 2019 to date because ESPN subscribers were declining. They have since developed a plan to increase earnings for their ESPN and Disney content, which is being implemented this year. I think this provides an opportunity to buy a quality company at a bargain price during this transition to a self-directed streaming platform for its great content.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Walt Disney will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article: "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Walt Disney passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Walt Disney does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 1.6% yield. Walt Disney is, therefore, a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 22%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for buying bolt-on companies like Fox and increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DIS easily passes this guideline. DIS is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $166 Billion. Walt Disney 2019 projected cash flow at $14.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 10% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good above-average future growth for Walt Disney can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the entertainment, park segments, and streaming content on the new Disney and ESPN channels of its business. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DIS fails this guideline since the total return is 31.37%, less than the Dow's total return of 41.46%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $16,500 today. This makes Walt Disney a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand for DIS entertainment content grows. We have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which have increased DIS earnings since DIS was paying a 34% tax rate and now pays a much lower rate. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DIS's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $130.0, passing the guideline. DIS's price is presently 15% below the target. DIS is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 15, making DIS a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants potential future growth and a fairly average steady increasing dividend. Take advantage of being able to buy a great company business at a bargain price with future growth as the independent Disney content business is developed this year. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is fair and the average growing dividend makes DIS a good business to own for income and long-term growth potential. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes DIS interesting is the potential long-term growth of the entertainment content like Star Wars, Frozen, and Marvel superhero characters. DIS gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and fair total return where its content will be liked by each new generation. Also, Disney buying of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox will help Disney's content with movies like Dark Phoenix and New Mutants to be released in 2019.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Walt Disney misses against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 31.37% makes Walt Disney a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. DIS has a slightly below average dividend yield of 1.6% and has had increases for nine years of the last ten years making DIS also a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The dividend was increased in November 2018 to $0.88/semiannual from $0.84/semiannual or a 5% increase.

DOW's 49-Month total return baseline is 41.46%

Company Name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Walt Disney +31.37% -10.09% 1.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on February 5, 2019, Walt Disney reported earnings that beat expectation by $0.30 at $1.84 and compared to last year's $1.89. Total revenue was lower at $15.3 Billion, less than a year ago by 0.3% and beat expected revenue by $250 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expectation and top line slightly missing expectation and having similar earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out May 2019 and is expected to be $1.87 compared to last year's $1.95, a small decrease as the streaming business comes online.

Business Overview

Walt Disney is one of the largest developer and distributor of entertainment products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. The Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action, and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings, and live stage plays."

Overall, Walt Disney is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for Disney content by new generations. The good earnings and revenue growth provide DIS the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases, and they buy more bolt-on companies like Star Wars, Pixar, and now FOX. This year will be a transition year as ESPN+ and Disney+ take hold and grow their subscribers.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From February 5, 2019, earnings call, Robert A. Iger (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

Disney has 17 Oscar nominations, seven of which went to Marvel's Black Panther, including a historic nomination for Best Picture. Together, Disney and 21st Century Fox received 37 nominations, an indication of the creative potential of the combined companies. DTC remains our number one priority. Our corporate reorganization was designed to support our DTC efforts while providing a greater degree of transparency into our investment and our progress in the space. We remain focused on the programming as well as the technology to drive the success of our DTC business, and we're thrilled with the continued growth of ESPN+. The very first UFC Fight Night under our new five-year rights deal led nearly 600,000 fans to sign up for the service. The fact that 49 million Americans, 15% of the entire population watched ESPN content on linear TV that day and millions more engaged on other platforms including ESPN+ speaks to the enduring power of live sports, the strength of the ESPN brand and the value of the UFC rights we acquired. We expect the expansion of combat sports content on the streaming service to drive continued growth in the months ahead. ESPN+ now has 2 million paid subscriptions, double the number from just five months ago. ESPN+ operates on BAMTech's platform, which has proved to be reliably stable during peak live streaming consumption and easily handled the volume of more than 0.5 million people signing up in a single 24-hour period. This same technology will power Disney+ when it launches later this year. We have a number of great creative engines across our company, all of which are dedicating their talent, focus, and resources to develop and produce strong content for the Disney+ platform."

The quotes above show the feelings of top management to the continued growth of Disney's business and shareholder return with growth in future direct distribution of Disney's great content. They have been very successful in previous acquisitions, so I have a strong opinion that Fox will also be very positive for the company.

The graphic below is for Frozen 2 the movie to be released on November 22, 2019. This is how Disney takes good content and uses it to expand the business from movies to Broadway to their theme parks. Black Panther, a recent Disney movie has also broken many all-time revenue worldwide records which I am sure it will be turned into toys and be introduced into their theme parks like Frozen.

Source: Disney Frozen 2 pictures

There are many new great movies that Disney has announced that will bring in good revenues and earnings as we wait for the streaming revenue to start coming in. A few of these are listed below. There are many more live action movies planned over the next 5 five years to keep Disney growing its content and strongly growing the company.

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms released on November 2, 2018

The graphic below is a scene from the Nutcracker movie:

The Wreck-it-Ralph sequel, released on November 21, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns, released on December 19, 2018

Captain Marvel, release date March 8, 2019

Dumbo, release date March 29, 2019

Penguins, release date April 17, 2019

Avengers: End Game, release date April 25, 2019

Aladdin, release date May 24, 2019

Toy Story 4, release date June 21, 2019

The Lion King, release date July 19, 2019

Graphic of Lion Cub

The frozen-2 sequel release date November 22, 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX, release date December 20, 2019

Takeaways

Walt Disney is a good investment choice for the conservative dividend investor with its slightly below-average dividend yield and a fair choice for the total return investor looking forward. Walt Disney is 6.45% of The Good Business Portfolio (a full position) and will be held and watch it grow. DIS will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return in the entertainment business, DIS may be the right investment for you. I think the price drop due to the previous ESPN problem and Fox purchase transition creates a buying opportunity for this excellent company.

