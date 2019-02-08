Armanino Foods Of Distinction: An Unknown Gem
About: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF)
by: Wealth Insights
Summary
Armanino Foods of Distinction is an unknown producer of upscale frozen food products.
The company boasts growth, strong fundamentals, and pays a great dividend.
While the company carries risk simply due to its small size in a massive industry, the company is a great business and wealth generator.
There are thousands of publicly traded companies in the world, which makes it near impossible to be aware of every investment opportunity out there. When you get into small-cap stocks, it becomes even more difficult