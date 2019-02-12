Continental Gold: Overvalued From A Risk-Adjusted Perspective

The financial model from the feasibility study is replicated and adapted to the current reality using an appropriate discount rate.

With a market capitalization of $301.26 million, Continental Gold's stock (OTCQX:CGOOF) appears overvalued because, by my estimates, the present value of Buriticá’s cash flows to shareholders is $177.5 million, and exploration at Berlin has been halted due to guerrilla violence. It's my opinion that the market has overlooked this valuation gap because the feasibility study (Page 1-15) and recent investor presentations (slide 37, February 2019) have applied a 5% discount rate to future cash flows, which overstates Buriticá’s project economics and that the market hasn't modeled the impact of recent negative developments, including: higher operating costs, higher initial capital costs, or front-loaded debt repayments - which I do in this article.

I conclude that the stock isn't worth much more than $177.5 million to shareholders, implying an equity price of $0.9460 compared to the current stock price of $1.624; implying a 41.08% downside. My price target is $1.00 to provide a margin of error, suggesting 38.42% downside.

Catalysts for a lower stock price could include a looming $100 million or more capital raising, further cost overruns, and/or potential delays in mine ramp-up, which could threaten the ability to make interest and principal repayments from mid-2020.

Business overview

Continental Gold is a Canadian-headquartered, development-stage, gold mining company building a mine at Buriticá in Antioquia, Colombia. Exploration concessions are also held for Berlin, Dojura, and Dominical, but exploration activities have been halted at these locations due in part to security concerns from local armed groups.

The Buriticá project

The Buriticá land package covers 75,684 hectares with proven and probable reserves, including 3.71 million high-grade ounces of gold at 8.4 grams/tonne, and 10.7 million ounces of silver at 24.3 grams/tonne. The project will mine two porphyry-related epithermal carbonate base metal narrow vein/breccia vein systems (Yaraguá and Veta Sur) via a multiple ramp access underground mine. Vein strike lengths vary from 50 to 1,100 meters with vein dip distances varying from 50 to 1,300 meters. Estimated gold production will average 253,000 ounces over 14 years with commercial production targeted for the second half of 2020. Pre-production capital costs are estimated at $475-515 million, and all-in sustaining costs are currently estimated to be $600/per oz of gold. Gold recovery from Yaraguá averaged 94.7% in the feasibility study and 84.21% at Veta Sur. Silver recovery averaged 65.40% at Yaraguá and 44.91% at Veta Sur (Page 13-9). Yaraguá will provide 62% of the life of mine process plant feed, but Veta Sur will dominate the first five years of production with 60% of process plant feed (Page 13-11).

Three factors have decreased Buriticá’s intrinsic value

Factor 1) Increased all-in sustaining costs (AISC) from $492 to approximately $600 per ounce of gold:

The AISC (net Ag credits) was originally estimated at $492.

But the February 2019 and prior investor presentations mention an AISC of $600, not $492.

I emailed the company to clarify the change. Asking:

Question: What is the current estimated life-of-mine "All-in Sustaining Cost, net Ag Credits (NOT including Construction Costs)" for the Buriticá project? I note that it was $492 on page 58 of the 2017 AIF, whereas slide 32 from the January 2019 investor presentation lists it as approximately $600. Which is the correct figure? And, if it is ~$600 now, what drove the change?

The company responded via email:

The 2016 Feasibility Study was done at the low point of the curve for input costs for the industry. Since that time, we have completed 94% of our detailed engineering and have constructed approximately 50% of the project and as you can imagine have learned a lot! The updated costs are based on internal estimates from current data.

Based on the company’s response, I’ve assumed that the life of mine AISC (net Ag credits and not including construction costs) is now ~$600; an increase of $108 per payable ounce of gold. This decrease to margins reduces the expected cash flows that shareholders will receive, decreasing the stock’s intrinsic value.

Factor 2) Increased Pre-Production Capital Costs:

The initial capital cost estimate for Buriticá was $389.2 million.

The initial cost estimate has risen to $475-515 million:

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company finalized scope changes of approximately $74 million, which include: an enhanced water treatment process plant and related infrastructure to meet new Colombian water discharge regulations totaling $50 million; a pipeline to discharge treated water to the Cauca river totaling $3.5 million; a tailings tram totaling $12 million (transferred from sustaining capital); and the cost for a 110kV power transmission line totaling $8.5 million (transferred from sustaining capital) … Management’s current total project cost estimate (including scope changes), determined internally and subject to change, is in the range of $475-$515 million (including contingency but excluding working capital), which the Company believes is accurate within +/-10%. (Source: Continental Gold MD&A, September 30, 2018, pages 5-6)

The additional capital cost, with no material productivity enhancements or increased gold production damages project economics and decreases the stock’s intrinsic value because expected cash flows to shareholders are unchanged, but the cost for them has increased.

Factor 3) The Repayment Structure of Debt Financing:

Continental entered a secured debt agreement for $250 million from Red Kite Mine Finance in January 2017 which was subsequently revised to $275 million (Pages: 4, 14). The credit facility was fully utilized by the end of 2018 (page 15). The interest rate is 3-month USD LIBOR plus 8%. Interest accrues and is capitalized until April 30, 2020, with interest and principal repayments required from July 31, 2020. The principal repayment schedule is 4% in the first quarter, 5% in the second, 10% in the subsequent three quarters, 5% for the next eight quarters, and 7% in the final three quarters. In addition to the principal and interest repayments, production linked payments of $20 per ounce of gold must be paid to Red Kite on the first 1.25 million ounces of gold produced. These terms create the following repayment picture:

I calculated the above payments manually using company provided information that included the following:

The capital repayments in the model below are larger than $275 million because, as mentioned in the slide above, "Interest is to be added to the principal amount of the facility until the first quarterly repayment". Accrued and capitalized interest prior is classified as a capital repayment in the model below, with interest charged on the outstanding capital owed, which exceeds $275 million.

The repayment structure harms shareholders due to the time value of money; proximal cash flows have a higher present value because they’re discounted less whereas far-dated cash flows have a lower present value because they’re discounted more. By structuring the Red Kite repayments to utilize the proximal cash flows which are worth more to shareholders, the total present value of cash flows has been harmed more than a net present value ("NPV") calculation would suggest, because NPV calculations spread the debt burden (via the weighted average cost of capital which should be used as the discount rate) over the full duration of a project. To put this in clearer language, the intrinsic value (defined as the present value of all future cash flows) has been disproportionately harmed because debt repayments to Red Kite are front-loaded from higher value proximal cash flows rather than being spread out over the full duration of the project to 2034 and beyond.

This is one reason why NPV calculations should be viewed skeptically because financiers are unlikely to match debt duration to the duration of a project.

Modeling the three negative factors

The inputs for this model are derived from page 23-4 of Continental’s NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study. I altered the feasibility study’s model by:

Changing the gold price from $1,200 to $1,315 (highlighted yellow). Changing the silver price from $15 to $15.83 (highlighted yellow). Adding the $108 per gold ounce AISC increase to operating costs (Negative Factor 1 – highlighted blue). Adding $105.8 million to pre-2020 Total Capital Costs, which is the midpoint of the new $475-515 million pre-production cost estimate minus the prior $389.2 million prior pre-production total capital costs, then offsetting that change by $20.5 million so that sustaining capital doesn’t have to be altered. Note that the total $495 million is spread over the Pre-2020 and 2020 cells. (Negative Factor 2 – highlighted green). Inputting the payment schedule to Red Kite Mine Finance. (Negative Factor 3 – highlighted pink). Changing the discount rate from 5% to 12.49% (discussed later).

The model suggests that if an equity investor requires a 12.49% return per annum, they should pay US$177.5 million for Buriticá’s future cash flows (assuming that no value is ascribed to Berlin, or other exploration concessions). But the U.S. listed security has a market capitalization of $301.26 million implying a 41.08% stock price fall to intrinsic value (ignoring: exploration concessions which are held at nil value on the balance sheet due to guerrilla violence, and/or expansion at Buriticá). I welcome any disagreement in the comments, but it seems to me like the discount rate is the key variable which warrants discussion.

What is the correct discount rate?

The present value of total net cash flows to shareholders is highly affected by the discount rate selected:

So, what is the correct discount rate? Should we use 5% like the feasibility study does, an arbitrary number, or build a rate underpinned by investment theory? It’s an open question.

The academically correct rate to use for an investment project is the weighted average cost of capital. This equates to:

The percentage of the project funded by debt (I’ll use an estimate of 68.75%) multiplied by the cost of debt (3-month USD LIBOR + 8% = ~10.73%), multiplied by (1 – Corporate Tax Rate); plus

The percentage of the project funded by equity (I’ll use an estimate of 31.25%) multiplied by the cost of equity (Canadian 10-year government yield of 1.937%, plus Continental Gold’s beta 1.7708 multiplied by the Canadian equity risk premium of 5.96% = 12.491%)

(Canadian 10-year government yield of 1.937%, plus Continental Gold’s beta 1.7708 multiplied by the Canadian equity risk premium of 5.96% = Equates to an estimated WACC of 8.77% (((68.75%*10.73%) * 0.66) + (31.25%*12.491%)). This is a far cry from the 5% discount rate used in the feasibility study, and I don’t understand why a 5% discount rate was used because it grossly overstates the project’s economics and valuation. The discount rate for an NPV calculation should use the WACC (or expected WACC) as the investment hurdle rate; a positive NPV warrants investment because it implies that the return on capital will exceed the cost of capital. It may be industry practice to use absolute discount rates like 5%, 8%, or 10%, but this is logically flawed. The discount rate should be driven by perceived risk; a low-risk gold project with a WACC of 5% should use that as the discount rate, a higher risk gold project with a WACC of 8.77% should use that as the discount rate.

The academically correct rate to discount cash flows to shareholders (which are calculated in my model) is the cost of equity which was calculated above at 12.491% valuing Buriticá’s cash flows to shareholders at $177.5 million. The WACC is the correct discount rate for all providers of capital (debt and equity). The cost of equity is higher than the WACC because shareholders bear more risk; if Continental encounters financial difficulty, shareholders could be wiped out, and Red Kite Mine Finance could end up owning the mine as a secured creditor. A shareholder demands higher compensation (the 12.491% cost of equity per annum versus the 8.77% WACC) for the higher risk.

I expect that my cost of equity, built using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), will be criticized by some readers as using a discount rate which is too high. But, is 12.491% too high a request for owning assets where:

Two Continental engineers were attacked in the town of Buriticá on September 4, 2018, with one suffering injury and the other death.

Six of Continental’s employees being attacked near the Berlin project by dissident members of the Farc guerilla group on September 19, 2018; with three of them dying.

Guerrilla tactics could shift from murder to operational sabotage attempting to prevent other gold mining multinationals from entering Colombia, because legitimate gold mining operations like Continental's reduce the opportunity set for illegal mining.

Large parts of Colombia have historically been dominated by organized crime.

The Government of Colombia has “… dissolved formal discussions with the country’s second largest guerrilla group due to their unwillingness to cease criminal and violent crimes.” (Page 15)

The timelines for project metrics are being extended despite interest and principal repayments due from mid-2020.

Six senior personnel have resigned in the last four and a bit years: James Gallagher on January 7, 2019, after two years of employment; President Mateo Restrepo Villegas after three years of employment in November 2018; René Marion resigned after 13 months of employment in June 2016; Timothy Warman after eight years as a director in February 2018; Gustavo Koch departed in January 2016; and Mark Moseley-Williams resigned as President and Chief Operating Officer in January 2015.

At least $100 million needs to be raised. If this is done on bad terms, whether it’s an equity or debt raise, or a streaming arrangement, it could further damage intrinsic value for shareholders.

There’s a tail risk that Continental could be ordered to return Buriticá to indigenous peoples at a future date.

Continental’s CEO Ari Sussman was the Chairman of Colossus Minerals from December 2006 until October 2012. Colossus was focused on bringing the Serra Pelada gold mine into production in Pará, Brazil. Colossus filed a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) in 2013 due to development delays and an inability to raise additional capital which the mine required to enter production (page 25). To be fair, it appears that Colossus moved from a Preliminary Economic Assessment to construction without completing a feasibility study, which is a mistake that Continental hasn’t made.

Management’s current total project cost estimate of $475-515 million was determined internally, could be +/- 10%, and is subject to change.

Royalty rates on precious metals can change when different political parties are elected. (Page 27)

The production ramp-up may take longer than forecast.

The access road, power lines, and facilities located in the Higabra Valley at Buriticá could be damaged or destroyed in an earthquake with mass movements occurring in the past. (Page 59)

Project economics are sensitive to geomechanical conditions; profitability will decrease if a larger percentage of ore relative to estimates requires cut and fill extraction rather than the longhole method (Pages 1-18 to 1-19). The longhole method increases productivity and lowers mining costs compared to the alternatives like cut and fill, or shrinkage (Page 16-1).

It remains to be seen whether the feasibility study’s assumptions regarding the percentage of ore extracted by the longhole method are correct.

It seems to me that the CAPM is underpricing rather than overpricing risk when I read the list above. I’d need much more than a 12.491% theoretical return per annum to invest in Continental Gold’s shares. And, I struggle to see how Continental makes any sense as an investment for ordinary shareholders on a risk-adjusted basis; I think that Red Kite made a fantastic deal but that the waters are sullied for ordinary shareholders on a discounted cash flow basis, as suggested by my model.

As stated earlier, if we view the Buriticá project in isolation and use the 12.491% cost of equity as our discount rate, the future cash flows to shareholders are worth $177.5 million. Meaning that Continental Gold is worth $177.5 million plus the value of its exploration concessions which it carries at zero on its balance sheet because exploration activities have been halted due to the recent employee murders. $177.5 million is 58.92% of the recent $301.26 million market capitalization for Continental Gold implying that the stock could fall 41.08% if the market agreed with this article’s argument. Will this happen, I don’t know. But the question in my mind, is whether the market has modeled the three negative factors which I identify in this article? Because it doesn’t appear to me that this has occurred, and if reality plays out as the model suggests, with investors using an academically correct discount rate, the stock could suffer large declines in the future.

What would change my mind?

The combination of three variables would shift my outlook from pessimism to optimism.

1) Gold prices above USD$1,500 per ounce: The current market capitalization of Continental Gold’s stock is justified if gold prices are USD$1,435 or more.

The chart above is an approximate guide not a precise one; the model uses effective tax rates from the feasibility study, these effective rates would increase with higher gold prices and can’t be modeled with precision prior to observing depreciation schedules, actual effective tax rates, and actual profitability levels.

2) Increased gold reserves and medium-term production: The feasibility study list the following mineral reserves for Buriticá (Page 1-5) using a 3.8g/t cut-off grade for Yaraguá, a 4.0 g/t cut-off grade for Veta Sur, and a $950 gold price:

Resources, which include reserves, use a 3.0 g/t cut-off grade and are listed in the feasibility study as follows:

85 kilometers of drilling since 2015 have increased Yaraguà and Veta Sur’s gold equivalent measured and indicated resources by 18.47%, and the gold equivalent inferred resources by 30%.

With gold at $1,300 an ounce versus $950 for the previous reserve calculation in 2015, it looks highly probable that reserves will expand in the future meaning that more gold could be economically mined than suggested by my model. This is positive for shareholders, but the time value of money means that the extension of mining after 2034 has little impact on today’s intrinsic value, because distant cash flows are heavily discounted. To meaningfully increase the intrinsic value, Continental would need to increase its production capacity in the short to medium term; to increase proximal cash flows to shareholders which are discounted less.

(As a side note, Continental is theoretically worth more to a control buyer like Newmont Goldcorp with excess cash to increase production in the near term, if increased resources can be extracted economically which appears likely due to high gold grades.)

3) A lower cost of equity meaning that cash flows are discounted less: For this to occur, the beta of Continental Gold’s stock would have to decline, linked to: less operational risk in Colombia from guerrilla groups, stability of AISC estimates, no more cost overruns, and operational verification of the feasibility study’s assumptions on a punctual basis.

Concluding remarks

When I replicated the feasibility study’s model and adjusted it to incorporate the three negative factors: (1) increased all-in sustaining costs from $492 to approximately $600 per ounce of gold, (2) increased pre-production capital costs from $389.2 million to $475-515 million, and (3) the repayment structure of debt financing to Red Kite Mine Finance, I didn’t expect Buriticá’s cash flows to shareholders to be worth a mere $177.5 million - when using a CAPM-derived discount rate for the cost of equity.

It’s my opinion that the market hasn’t incorporated the three negative factors into its valuation and that the market isn’t using the correct discount rate for the unsystematic risks which Continental Gold presents to unsecured shareholders. I think that the stock is overvalued on a risk-adjusted basis and a high-risk long because of the gap between the market capitalization of approximately $301.26 million and the $177.5 million value of Buriticá’s cash flows to shareholders. For the record, I'm not short the stock and don't plan on shorting it because I've shifted my portfolio to being long only.

Author Update: I've updated the original article. I added the combined equity raise from Newmont Mining and Red Kite Mine Finance, which comprised US$134 million to the cash inflows of the feasibility study's model, to compute a new implied equity value of $0.9460. There's no change to my price target of $1.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.