Valener and Énergir, L.P. (VNRCF) CEO Sophie Brochu on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valener and Énergir, L.P. (OTCPK:VNRCF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mariem Elsayed - Senior Advisor

Sophie Brochu - President and CEO

Éric Lachance - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance

Ben Pham - BMO

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Brown - National Bank

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Valener, Énergir First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for question [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today, February 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

I will now turn the call over to Mariem Elsayed, Senior Advisor. Please go ahead Mariem Elsayed.

Mariem Elsayed

Thank you, Gabriel. Good afternoon and welcome to Valener's first quarter 2019 conference call. With me today from Énergir are Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Éric Lachance, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, both acting as managers of Valener. Please not that this call is being webcast, so I encourage you to download the supporting slides, which are available in the Investors section of Valener's website under Events & Presentations.

As always, certain subjects we will cover involve forward-looking information. Please refer to the cautionary notes section, which can be found on the second page of our presentation, as well as in our annual MD&A that was published earlier today and is available on our website and on SEDAR.

During the course of this presentation, we may refer to certain indicators that are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for other performance measures that are in accordance with GAAP.

With that being said, I will turn the call over to Sophie.

Sophie Brochu

Good afternoon, everyone. Q1 2019 is a very strong quarter. Results were positively driven by many factors. In Québec, we continue gaining new customers. South of the border, we are reaping the benefits of our recent investments and rate cases, while benefiting from a stronger US dollar. Excluding the one-time non-cash accounting adjustment related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that continues to affect our results, Énergir generated adjusted net income of a $102.4 million in the first quarter compared to $84.5 million in the first quarter of last year. For Valener, adjusted net income was $24.6 million for the first quarter, up 4.6 million from the same period last year. Per share that EPS of $0.63 up $0.12 per share from last year.

Now, I am now on Page 4 and I will focus on some of the highlights of this quarter. At Énergir QDA, we are seeing the positive impact of the strong sales we closed last year. Normalized natural gas deliveries increased in Q1 mainly due to the maturation of new sales which were strong in both the residential and commercial markets. These results are also supported by the continued currency trends of most sectors and deposits. As a follow-up to the Québec government call for project to supply Cote-Nord in Northern Québec with LNG, the process is still ongoing and the final decision by the government should be taken next spring. The final bidders are currently in due diligence process with the government representatives.

As a reminder, this call for projects is not about bringing a specific volume of LNG, but rather to provide a supply solution able to deliver up to 5 Bcf of natural gas per year. A decision rendered in December, the National Energy Board approved an even lower consultation tariff than the one initially reached by the distributor's agreement with TCPL. In compliance with the decision, TCPL filed its finalized numbers with the NEB in mid January.

However, a stakeholder has filed a complaint regarding those numbers. The NEB has put in place a process to gather comments from other stakeholders. A final decision on those tariffs is expected somewhere in March. Nonetheless, the new lower tariff as per the compliance filing will still be implemented on March 1st while the NEB is processing the complaint which could result in another tariff reduction on April 1st.

All this definitely strengthens even further our competitive position in Québec. Still in December, Énergir QDA to the Régie a new temporary regulated model to alleviate the regulatory process as we move forward the implementation of an incentive mechanism. The new model will cover the rate cases 2020 to 2022, and then I'll to set a preapproved indication formula to be applied on QDA's operating expenses.

The proposal also slightly modified the way over and under earnings are shared. Finally, we are recommending that the current return on the equity be maintained at 8.9% for those three years. We are expecting a decision on the operating expenses and the ROE within the next month or so while the over and under earnings sharing decisions should be rendered before December.

Moving to Green Mountain Power, the 2019 rate case was approved just before Christmas, combining the ripple effect of the 2018 rate case and a few other positive items, GMP is now expecting an adjusted net income increase of $5 million over last year. The key parameters of the 2019 rate case are unauthorized rate of return of 9.3% over 1.6 billion rate base with a 50% equity thickness.

From the customer standpoint, given the effect of the U.S. Tax Reform implemented last year, GMP is able to offset the authorized 5.4% rate increase into a 0.9 bill decrease through the remainder of this fiscal year. In parallel, the work on the new multiyear regulation plan is continuing and GMP still expect a decision this coming June. GMP also continues its strong operational performance for customers and is working to our construction of three solar storage projects totaling 15 megawatt of solar by the end of this fiscal year.

And finally, during the quarter, the team of Standard Solar has started the construction of seven new projects totaling 15 megawatts and bringing the total megawatt in construction to 50. With the 20 megawatt in operation, we are expecting to reach our first 100 megawatt in operation in construction by the end of this fiscal year.

Let me now turn to renewable natural gas which we call RNG. We are very pleased with the development that occurred over the last three months. First, our agreement with a customer with Université Laval; second, the study that was published last fall that evaluate and confirms a significant technical and economic potential for RNG production in Québec. We continue to see strong demand from our customers for RNG.

With many other new things to be announced over the coming months, RNG is building up serious momentum. The energy potential is real. RNG will directly contribute to achieving GHG reduction targets, and we have to collectively see this innovation opportunity in Québec. We firmly believe the Québec should take the lead in this sector in North America and Énergir tends to make a significant contribution.

I'll now turn the call over to Éric who will walk you through our financial performance.

Éric Lachance

Thank you, Sophie. Onto Slide 5, Valener generated adjusted net income of $24.6 million in the first quarter, an increase of 23% from the first quarter of 2018. On a per share basis, adjusted net income increased by $0.12 and $0.63 compared to $0.51 in the last year first quarter. These results were driven by solid first quarter for Énergir, partly offset by a lower power production at the Seigneurie de Beaupré wind farms.

This decrease in solid production is mostly due to the exceptionally strong wind conditions of last year first quarter. Normalized operating cash flows were $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 9% from last years first quarter. This increase came mainly from the $1 million favorable tightening difference in income taxed paid.

Onto Slide 6, Énergir generated adjusted net income of $102.4 million in fiscal 2018, up 21% -- sorry, from last year's first quarter. The Vermont distribution and transport sectors were the biggest contributors to the strong growth although QDA's net income also increased from last year first quarter. On a per unit basis, Énergir generated adjusted net income of $0.60 per unit in the first quarter, an increase of $0.11 from Q1 2018.

Onto Slide 7, QDA generated adjusted net income of $65.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, up $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2018. The parameters of the 2019 rate case led us to forecast to $14.9 million decrease in net income year over year with $5.5 million of that decrease in the first quarter of 2019.

This decrease was largely due to the 2018 over earning and fewer on rate based investments. However, the decrease was more than offset by the increase in normalized natural gas deliveries as well as the favorable regulatory timing different that is expected to reverse by year-end. In November and December 2018, the Federal and Québec governments published economic statements presenting changes to the tax depreciation applicable to certain assets.

This will translate in tax decrease for Énergir, which will eventually return to customers. Following this change, Énergir’s net income attributable to partners is expected to decrease by approximately $6 million on an annual basis. We expect this unfavorable impact to be partly offset by the delivery volume growth seen in the first quarter, but it's still too early to confirm this expectation at the end of Q1 2019.

Onto Vermont on Slide 8, Énergir operations generated adjusted net income of $38.2 million, up 10.4% from last year. This increase stems fresh first from the $7.4 million favorable impact of the start of the amortization of the regulatory liability created following the U.S. Tax Reform. This favorable impact will reverse by the end of fiscal 2019 due to the timing difference between the amortization and the credit given to the customer.

Second, the parameters of the GMP 2018 and 2019 rate cases, as Sophie mentioned earlier and last the appreciation of the U.S. dollars. The 2019 rate case also include a 5.42% rate increase which will, however, be fully offset by the start of the reimbursement to customers of the regulatory liabilities resulting from the December 2017 U.S. Tax reform. This will translate to an overall decrease in build of 0.9%.

In natural gas transportation, on Slide 9, a $16.2 million Canadian adjustment was recorded mainly as a result of regulatory development related to the U.S. Tax Reform that occurred during the quarter. The new developments led us to change our estimates of regular liabilities. If we exclude this adjustment, this segment recorded $7.7 million adjusted net income for the first quarter compared to $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. This increase is mainly due to higher volume being transported by PNGTS due to the colder temperatures and new long-term contracts.

In electricity production, we recorded a $0.2 million adjusted net loss for the first quarter compared to adjusted net income of 0.7 in the first quarter of 2018. This decrease is mostly explained by normal wind regimes observed and power production at the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind farms in comparison to extremely strong wind conditions of the first quarter of 2018. The wind farms paid out a $1.5 million distribution that was only slightly lower than last year first quarter distribution of $1.6 million.

In energy services storage and other on Slide 10, we generated adjusted net income of $4.2 million up $2.4 million from the first quarter of 2018. This increase is attributable mainly for the priority distribution paid by Gaz Metro LNG to Énergir in December 2018, which increased its share earnings as Énergir received more cash than its proportionate share.

Still on Slide 10, CapEx totaled $123 million for the first quarter of 2019 compare to $218 million in the first quarter of 2018. This decrease was largely explained by GMPs investment and Transco which fortunately complete can play IR in Q1 2018.

The rest of the decrease comes from the Energy Distribution segment and from investments and Standard Solar projects. For fiscal 2019, we continue to expect CapEx to range between $525 million and $575 million including investments in affiliates as we continue investing and speculating and reinforcing on networks and supporting Standard Solar expansion initiatives.

During Q1, the S&P rating agency revise its created rating assigned to Énergir Inc's first mortgage bond from A plus to A. This was nowhere related to Énergir Inc's risk profile, but rather simply a change in interpretation of the criteria that has been applied for years. The corporate rating was reconfirmed at A stable.

That concludes the call, operator. We will now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question will come from the line of Jeremy Rosenfield from Industrial Alliance. Your line is open.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Just a couple of questions to clarify. First on QDA, the expected impact for the tax change that's not reflected in the $130 million forecast for 2019. Is that correct?

Éric Lachance

The $130 million that we guided for the rate case, that was not included. That's right.

Jeremy Rosenfield

And then just on transportation, the positive impact from colder weather, I'm just curious if you've seen that carry into Q2 in the January period with persistent cold weather. To what degree is that persisting?

Éric Lachance

We don't guide on the current quarter.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Ben Pham from BMO. Your line is open.

Ben Pham

Some of your comments on the TransCanada oppose with the settlement 2018, '20. That's likely coming down and appealed, but the direction is down. And I'm just curious about your comments. Sophie, you've mentioned it being a potential positive impact on your business. Is that just really giving you some room on the Quebec utility in terms of ability to grow? Do you see that? And I guess is there some sort of positive volume flow through on PNGTS and something out of pipeline early on?

Sophie Brochu

Well, simply said, when the transportation cost is a component of the ultimate bill paid by our customers, so anytime the transportation cost gets lower, increases the competitiveness of our delivered products. What I was trying to say and I stumbled on my poor English, was that, we're already competitive across markets so that furthers the competitive position and answers even more the attractiveness of the juice. So, it's just ultimately anther positive that could happen, but we don’t need that to get into a competitive position because we are just a very nice window in our back.

Ben Pham

And maybe on some of the -- I know you mentioned the CapEx numbers unchanged and earnings guidance unchanged, some timing to think about on the utilities. Maybe can you talk me a high level of where the financing side that Energir and then how should we think about that from the Valener perspective?

Éric Lachance

You mean in terms of future equity needs.

Ben Pham

Yes, even just the debt I would say you are spending %500 million in CapEx. What's the debt and then excess cash? And then how do we think about the Valener the 29%.

Éric Lachance

Yes, in terms of the 29% based on the guidance on CapEx and the volume we would not expect Valener's ample liquidity to follow any equity injection that would be required in order to achieve the guidance that we just gave. So, we have the flexibility for it, if there is a need for equity at the Energir LP level.

Ben Pham

And is there -- you have a small drift outstanding, is that correct? It's in dividend reinvestment you have that..

Éric Lachance

Yes, there is not drift -- sorry, I didn’t hear the drift. Yes, we have small one.

Ben Pham

And is that why it exists in? Or is that just to more for our shareholder total return profile?

Éric Lachance

It's a mix of both honestly. I think, the shareholders, they like it and as well it sure it helps as a source of funding over the long run.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Robert Kwan of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Robert Kwan

Maybe I'll start with the Vermont size. So you got the guidance of just over $5 million U.S. positive benefits in the rate case year-over-year. I'm just wondering on top of that, is that really the major driver you see in the segment? I guess, FX is also moving around. Is there anything as it relates to CVPS energy deal or anything at VGS on top of that?

Éric Lachance

No.

Robert Kwan

Coming back to the QDA tax side of things, the downward pressure you would see up at the Energir level. Is there any offset to that there at the Valener level when you look at the tax composition of the distributions flowing to Valener?

Éric Lachance

Yes, that’s a good question. Yes, absolutely, because the impact that we have seen like we said is because the taxes are not actually paid at the partnership levels, so both associates and so that includes Valener will see the benefits of those lower tax expenses. So, economically speaking, it's neutral for Valener and Energir Inc as well.

Robert Kwan

So I guess just kind of two statements here because you are holding the guidance up at the Energir level. You've got downward pressure on tax. It looks like based on a quarter to a degree that you're outperforming the rate case by some amount. But as you said, it's too early to tell. But if you froze kind of the outlook here your plus or minus neutral the Energir level that you'd be positive as it flows down to the Valener level.

Éric Lachance

Yes, you did the right math. Basically, if you follow the steps as what we're saying is that, this negative impact related to taxes of around 6.6 million at the partnership level. Our view is that mostly because of volume, this will be compensated at the partnership level. So, we will still be in line with the $130 million that the rate case, but through a different route. So, at the Valener level that means, we will basically be on that side.

Robert Kwan

Okay, maybe I'll just finish on the LNG side. There was the priority distribution in the quarter. Just wondering, how should we be thinking about the magnitude and timing of similar or are there similar distributions into the future?

Éric Lachance

It's not really much more material than what you've seen and it's not something that's going to last for many years. It's a private agreement, but I would not be concerned that much surrounded for future years honestly.

Robert Kwan

So, sorry, so it was kind of more isolated to the quarter.

Éric Lachance

It could be repeated, but this is the impact of the full year. Just to give you an idea. That was basically, we don't necessarily pay distribution every quarter at the LNG level, so that reflects the impact of basically a year. And this is not something that's going to last forever, so it's not something that you should see for many, many years or so on. So, honestly, it's not that meaningful in terms of valuation.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Brown from National Bank. Your line is open.

Andrew Brown

I just have two questions. The first one is regarding your GMP rate case and specifically the acquisition. And those provisions as that you guys will return to $13.9 million. However, shortly down the page, it also states that you will be returning $18.5 million in synergy related saving. So I just wanted to confirm which number that would be?

Éric Lachance

Okay, we have a commitment to return a minimum and a cumulative amount over the 10 year horizon. So, the weight is accumulated. If we're over the flour its 50-50 with the customer so, and we file with the expectation of returning that 18.5. I think your number I don't have it exactly in front of me, but the 18.5 we’re referring because we expect to return more currently. But basically, if we were to be lower than the 13.9 as per the agreement that would be our responsibility, but since we're above, it's 50-50, and we're committed to in the aggregate to also return up to $140 million of synergies.

Andrew Brown

Okay great. Thank you for that color. And then my second question is regarding your distribution from SDB wind farm. And you’ve guided towards roughly about $8 million in earnings per year until 2033, 2034 when those contracts were locked. However in 2018, and it was closer to about 5.5 to 6. So I just wanted to confirm that you're still thinking about $8 million in earning?

Éric Lachance

Yes, the $8 million is a P50 and also from fiscal year to fiscal year, you have to be careful because the timing of an actual distribution may mean that sometimes we have one more in a year and the other year we have one last, but the $8 million is still the running pace.

Operator

And your next question comes from line of Jeremy Rosenfield from Industrial Alliance. Your line is open.

Jeremy Rosenfield

I just wanted to come back on the multiyear filing that you made in QDA. If you could just sort of talk about the strategy for formula and activation of the operating expenses, and to what degree you think that could help the business over several year timeframe?

Éric Lachance

Sure. First of all, I think the idea of the filling that we go as really want to simplify the regulatory back and forth and as well, it's a wheel that there is both in terms of the Company and the regulator and the interveners. So that goes into that spirit of trying to find a balance mechanism before going into full incentive regime. So what we basically did is we looked at, basically what has been the norm around QDA in terms of rate case that have been filed around those type of regime.

So, basically, the care benefit in addition to with we're ready for us to be able to obviously manage to business, try to find benefits for customers and be able to -- if you have a little more costs during one year, that will lead benefit to the other years which would be both have the benefits of the customers and the Company, that we can incur those because we have a predictable path around our OpEx increasing in the next three years, if there is year agrees with what we proposed.

So that was really striking a balance based on what we've observed as a reasonable rate path based on Hydro-Québec, getting filing for long and gaining sufficient management flexibility. So that both, the Company and its customers can benefit from basically more flexibility around how we manage the business.

Jeremy Rosenfield

And then I'm just curious on the deemed equity and ROE, you've also applied to maintain those for a period of time. But does not expose you to certain degree of risk, if there are no changes in capital market conditions or something else that may want that may lead you to want to adjust that parameter over time?

Éric Lachance

Certainly, it's always a possibility. But honestly, when you look at the horizon of three years that when you look at the risk reward, we're quite comfortable for that period of time. That's not something we would do for 10 years, but for 3 years horizon that makes sense for us.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Sophie Brochu

We thank you very much for your time and speak to you soon. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.