Apple Is Proving The Naysayers Wrong
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Nicholas Ward
Summary
Apple's management is executing where it counts and slowly changing the narrative.
Services and the Wearables, Home, and Accessories segments made up more than 21% of sales last quarter.
Services margins came in at nearly 63%.
The focus on the iPhone is wrong; instead, the focus should be on the ecosystem and the cash it generates.
Apple (AAPL) shares have been on an absolute roller coaster over the last year or so. This time last year, AAPL shares were trading for $155 or so. Then, they skyrocketed up to