Teekay Offshore Partners' (TOO) CEO Ingvild Sæther on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jan Rune Steinsland – Chief Financial Officer

Ingvild Sæther – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Webber – WellsFargo

Fotis Giannakoulis – Millionorgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to Teekay Offshore Partners Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call. During the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ingvild Sæther, Teekay Offshore Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekayoffshore.com where you will find a copy of the fourth quarter 2018 earnings presentation. Ingvild and I will review this presentation during today's conference call.

Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the fourth quarter 2018 earnings release and earnings presentation available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Jan Rune. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter investor conference call. With me today, I have Jan Rune Steinsland, the CFO of Teekay Offshore Group. During 2018 and in the fourth quarter, we experienced great progress both operationally and commercially. Teekay Offshore generated adjusted EBITDA of $290 million this quarter, which is up $117 million, or 68%, from the prior quarter. The primary driver of this significant increase over the third quarter is related to the Petrobras settlements and higher earnings in our Shuttle Tanker fleet.

As we announced previously, we came to a positive settlement agreement with Petrobras for a total of $96 million. $55 million of this settlement has already been received with the remainder to be received in 2020 and 2021. Today, we announced a contract extension for up to three years on the Piranema Spirit FPSO with our existing customer Petrobras, which I will speak more about later in this presentation. Our Shuttle team was also very busy this quarter, securing five new Shuttle CoA contracts, primarily renewals to existing customers, servicing existing fields. And our towage segment was awarded a towage and installation contract for Total's Kaombo Sul project where we had utilized type of our vessels in January and the project will require a total of 300 to 350 vessel days.

I will now turn it over to Jan Rune to go over the financial results.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you, Ingvild. I would first of all like to draw your attention to the fact that in the fourth quarter of 2018 we have made certain changes to our non-GAAP financial measures to more closely align with internal management reporting, annual reporting with the SEC under Form 20-F and metrics used by our controlling unitholder.

Primarily cash flow from vessel operations, CFVO, from consolidated vessels and total CFVO are replaced with consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Distributable cash flow is no longer reported. Adjusted net income is reported with a modified definition. Please refer to definitions and non-GAAP financial measures in this release for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and in Appendix E for the earnings release for the reconciliations of new to the old metrics.

We will then turn to Slide 4. Adjusted total EBITDA of $290 million in the quarter was up $117 million, or 68%, over the last quarter and up $147 million, or 103%, over the same period last year. This is primarily driven by the recognition of $91 million of revenue related to the Petrobras settlement and the contract startup of growth projects during 2017 and 2018, but it’s also driven by a solid operational performance in fourth quarter. Our FPSO segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, up $16 million from the third quarter. $14 million was attributable to accelerated non-cash in process revenue in relation to the current Piranema contract that expires end of January. The balance is related to ongoing operations that for the FPSOs were basically in line or slightly better than third quarter.

Our Shuttle Tanker segment adjusted EBITDA came in at $124 million, which represents an increase of $59 million compared to last quarter. This segment benefited from the recognition of $55 million of the $91 million Petrobras settlement, which is related to the HiLoad DP unit. In addition, operations during the quarter were solid with both higher fleet utilization and higher average tanker rates compared to the third quarter. Our FSO segment adjusted EBITDA of $26 million was up $5 million, primarily driven by lower off-hire, lower repair cost and a contract amendment on a run rate FSO.

The contract amendment will remove certain performance criteria that in the past has resulted in lower commercial uptime for this unit. Our UMS segment adjusted EBITDA of $35 million improved by $36 million, reflecting primarily the recognition of $37 million of the $91 million Petrobras settlement related to the Arendal Spirit UMS. Our conventional tanker and towed segments adjusted EBITDA were both negative by $1 million in the quarter, which is in line with the third quarter. Looking ahead, we expect that our conventional tanker segment will no longer have any operations from second quarter 2019 as we planned to redeliver both tankers to their owners in March 2019.

I then turn it back to you Ingvild.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Jan Rune. Turning to Slide 5, we continue to focus on securing charter contract extensions and new contracts for our existing FPSO units. The contract extension with Petrobras we announced today is for up to three years for the Piranema Spirit FPSO. This extension allows production on the existing Brazilian field out to as late as early as 2022. Petrobras has a termination rights with a 10 month’ advance notice. We do not expect any offsets against the recent Petrobras settlement for this contract extension. The new contract is expected to improve adjusted EBITDA by $25 million in 2019 compared to decommissioning the unit and going into layoff modes.

Last quarter, we announced a conditional seven year charter agreement with Alpha Petroleum for the use of the Varg FPSO for the Cheviot oil field developments. We continue to monitor and work with Alpha in their efforts to lift the remaining condition precedents, including completing financing and securing government approval. Although there has been more delays than we expected, we remain optimistic that this important project will commence in the near future. Looking at Slide 6, our Shuttle Tanker segment delivered strong results this quarter. In our CoA segment, which makes up about 30% of our shuttle fleets, we signed five new contracts. The contracts range in length from one to five years with rates in line or better than our recent fixtures, and this is confirming the tightness in this segment. The combined volume is equivalent to 0.6 vessel demand in 2019.

We are making good progress on our new buildings, which were ordered over the last 18 months. The vessels continued to be on time and on budget and we're looking forward to their delivery later this year and early into 2021. We have received two innovation awards for these ground breaking vessels. The environmental footprint from the new shuttle tankers are only 50% of the vessels they are replacing measured in CO2 equivalent emissions. We expect to complete the long-term financing of all six newbuilds in the second quarter.

As announced previously and as detailed on Slide 7, we successfully entered into a settlement agreement with Petrobras related to the early termination of the Arendal Spirit UMS and HiLoad DP units. We agreed on the settlement of $96 million with Petrobras and have already received $55 million of this during the fourth quarter. Future payments will be received by the end of 2020 and 2021. Should Petrobras enter into new contracts us on certain assets, a portion of the $41 million in future payment to us can be offsets against the revenue paid by Petrobras under a new contract. We are excited by the future offshore projects for Shuttle Tankers and FPSO in Brazil, and therefore very pleased with the outcome of this settlement and our continued strong relationship with Petrobras.

Turning to Slide 8, our large and diversified portfolio of forward revenues stands at year-end at approximately $5.7 billion. This provides significant cash flow stability to Teekay Offshore and it is before including any context options or upside from oil price and production tariffs on certain FPSO contracts. On top of this stable portfolio, we have additional upside to earnings from redeployment opportunities and improving market fundamentals. I would also like to underline the low counterparty risk from working with a very strong customer base we are engaged with under these contracts.

Then, to conclude this presentation, I want to take the opportunity to remind you of our top business priorities. We have talked about this in 2018 and it remains our focus also in 2018: maintain safety standards and operational excellence; secure FPSO charter extensions and redeployments; increase profitability in existing business; execute contemplated finance initiatives; strengthen balance sheet through delevering.

Although some onetime settlements made 2018 a very strong year, it is good to know that also the underlying regular cash flow now benefited from all the large capital projects we have delivered in 2018 and in 2017. Even without the recognition of the Petrobras settlement, our results are up 30% or about $170 million in adjusted EBITDA over 2017. All the new assets are operating well with high uptime and to the customers’ satisfaction.

As our core customers are increasing their investment budgets in our core markets of North Sea and Brazil, we are quite optimistic about the opportunities we expect to see for Teekay Offshore, the recent extension of the Piranema FPSO being one of those opportunities.

Operator we are now available to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Michael Webber with Wells Fargo.

Michael Webber

Hey good morning guys, how are you?

Ingvild Sæther

Good morning Michael.

Michael Webber

I want to touch on the Piranema extension first. Can you maybe give us a cash-on-cash return level, maybe just on kind of what would be FY 1 cash flow. If I look at what you give in the deck, the $25 million improvement on the EBITDA but I would imagine that's the net number and you're probably burning cash by keeping it off higher. So I'm just curious what the annual contribution for that extension is and then where would you put that on kind of FY 1 cash-on-cash basis?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Michael, I'll try to respond to your question. As you see, we have, as normal for commercial reasons, restricted our disclosure a little bit on this contract. Day rates are down somewhat from the regular period. And when we say it will contribute $25 million versus going into lay-up and the decommissioning process, that reflects, of course, that, that would have been cost on that and we would have been normal operation in January. So...

Michael Webber

Have you stripped that out in trying to get the actually EBITDA contribution from…

Jan Rune Steinsland

I think somewhere between $10 million and $20 million or in the middle of that range approximately would be kind of a rough guidance.

Michael Webber

So $15 million, plus or minus a few a couple of million is probably the right way to think about it?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yes. On an ex G&A basis and as manual contribution, yes.

Michael Webber

When you say ex G&A, you're talking about ex lay of cost? Or ex like a pro rata G&A?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Ex any allocations from overhead – onshore overhead cost that basically would have been the runway, but that would also be distributed on this unit.

Michael Webber

[Indiscernible]

Jan Rune Steinsland

So on a vessel basis – on a vessel basis, in the middle range 2020.

Michael Webber

And then, I guess, when you look at look at that asset, one of the things, I guess we're trying to value TOO is obviously coming up with a realistic value for some of these relatively opaque FPSOs. If you're at 15, ballpark of 15, may be a bit less than that when you pro rata some G&A and then you put a high-single digit multiple of that asset, is that the right way to think about what you think that as it is ultimately worth? Obviously, any view is a pretty essential figure for us. And I’m hoping you can give us pretty wide range of outcomes when you look at these and trying to think about how you guys, how you think about the value of the Piranema in the context of a contract like this?

Jan Rune Steinsland

I think the extension is very important in terms of keeping the unit going, being on positive cash flow and gaining more time for another long-term contract for the units. And I think we – the alternatives we're working with going forward, worked for that unit for the Voyageur and others and as we see for the Varg, probably provide better economics and that can go into your evaluation. So I think a normal new contract would provide better profitability than this one. But as such, it's very important puzzle to get in place when we are rolling off on contract.

Michael Webber

And the ability for Petrobras to walk from that with 10 months notice, that can start on day one theoretically? Am I correct on interpreting that, or are there specific events or criteria they would need to see the trigger that walk away?

Ingvild Sæther

No, that's a running 10-month notice period they have and we are already into day eight of the contract.

Michael Webber

No, I'm just trying to think about it as a three-year or if that's kind of an ongoing – is it more like I think a three, one-year, one plus, one plus one, kind of a scenario which just seems like to be more apt.

Ingvild Sæther

So what we do know is that this is a field that is on the divestment list of Petrobras. And they are in dialogue with potential investors who are interested to invest in the field and develop the nearby fields. So we need to buy more time, I think, to find the best solution for the field from a Petrobras perspective. And for the potential buyers, a asset like Piranema is obviously, a very important part of the infrastructure of the field. So that could be also longer-term opportunities for the asset at the field.

Michael Webber

Okay. And then just one more thing, I'll turn it over. I believe this is the first quarter you've done this where you've pivoted away from reporting distributable cash flow and kind of moving back towards an EBITDA and adjusted net income figure. Obviously, we're pretty far along with that of reduced distributions and kind of an almost a post-MLT model for TOO. But the signal would signal would be that there – latent or minimal residual economic value associated with the IDRs, if you guys are kind of pivoting away from even reporting DCF would be pretty close to zero. Is that accurate or fair in your mind

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, I think that's reflecting well. We've moved away from several of the characteristics from the MLP model. And as you point out, we have reduced the distribution to common unitholders to zero. And I would like to take the opportunity to say that we are not looking at doing anything similar to the preferred. But we take down the distribution to common unitholder in order to strengthen the balance sheet, build liquidity, and improve flex – financial flexibility going forward. That’s it.

Michael Webber

Okay. Yes. It remain more for the parent than for TOO, but I appreciate it. I will stop there and turn it over. I appreciate you guys.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you Mike.

Operator

And next we’ll go to Fotis Giannakoulis with Millionorgan Stanley.

Fotis Giannakoulis

I would like to ask about the financing of the newbuilding shuttle tankers. If I calculate well, you need an additional $750 million to $800 million of remaining CapEx. How much of this CapEx can be financed based on the discussion that you have right now?

Jan Rune Steinsland

We're looking to raise the financing for the shuttles into two package, one for the first four, and that will be in the range of plus/minus $400 million. And for the latter two, it's a separate package, that will be about half of that.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Okay, thank you. And regarding there is an outstanding of the 2019 bond of around $25 million. What are your plans of repaying that – this amount?

Ingvild Sæther

I think we will just end up paying that on maturity.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Okay, thank you. And can you give as an update about the UMS and the towage business where these two sectors are standing right now from a supply demand perspective? What are the opportunities to deploy these assets? And how do you view the debt that these assets have and the ability to extend it further.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Before Ing will take that question, I think I said plus or minus 400 and 200 in order for you not to have poor numbers in your spreadsheet. I think both financings are expected to be north of 400 and north of 200 for the latter or two just to clarify that.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Perfect. Thank you.

Ingvild Sæther

I will just try to answer your questions on the UMS segment and on the towage segment. So on UMS segment, there has been increased activity in the last few months and we’ve recently, just a couple of weeks ago saw Petrobras out with the three tenders for longer-term contract, three year contracts for the accommodation markets. The competition on these contracts were quite intense and the rates went bit lower than we expected and it didn't make sense for us to compete at those levels with the mobilization costs on everything we have, but the positive thing is that activity has picked up.

And we are very focused on getting this modern unit back to work and are following closely all the potential contracts and tenders and are in active dialogue on concrete opportunities. But as such we saw that there were quite high competitions for the three contracts from Petrobras lately.

On the towage segment, as we speak we are doing a big project for Total and for the Kaombo Sul installation and the towage of that FPSO from Singapore to Angola. So that makes us basically sold out for January and February at decent rates consuming, as I said, the 300 to 350 vessel days, but it's fair to say that 2018 were quite challenging for the towage segment and we expect also 2019 to be a challenging year but somewhat better than 2018.

And I think the positive we see is the ability we have with these new future class vessels that are quite unique compared to competition in that segment and that allow us to take projects like the Total project for instance.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Are there any thoughts or any opportunities of disposing these assets they seem that they are not core assets, at least as much as the FPSO and the shuttle tanker business. Have you thought about it and could you dispose these assets, if you would choose it?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, so we talk about how our shuttle tankers and the FPSO are the really core segments for TOO and we would be looking at opportunities to divest, for instance these assets at the right time. However, we don't feel that the time is right, right now because these are very modern, very good units and should have a significant value and we want to find the right time to capture that value when we think the time is right.

Jan Rune Steinsland

To put in perspective, we last year had an annual EBITDA on the towage of minus $7 million and that was running at utilization of just north of 60%. So there's very good operational leverage in that segment and we're very excited about seeing the markets improve, that will take some time, but we're looking and working hard to get it EBITDA positive for 2019.

Fotis Giannakoulis

And thank you for your update. One last question about financings, the Piranema Spirit does not have any debt from what I understand, now with the new expansion, would you be able to add some debt, raise some debt on the back-office contract and also there is an small outstanding for the UMS that matures this year and if I'm not mistaken, a balloon, a portion, a tranche of Knarr FPSO that is also maturing this year, can you refinance these and extend these outstandings?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Let me first address the Knarr that is, there are no maturities on the Knarr on this year.

Fotis Giannakoulis

I thought there was $14 million, one-time $14 million so this is not the case.

Jan Rune Steinsland

No, that's not the case for 2019.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Okay, thank you.

Jan Rune Steinsland

We can discuss that more in detail if we have the call, but let me focus on the FPSOs because that's where we are or the other FPSO’s that's where we're putting in some work these days. And as you said, we just repaid now in January the Piranema loan. So there is no debt on that unit. We also have the facility for the Voyageur and Ostras coming up for maturity in April with a small balloon I think $23 million or so and we're looking at putting these units together to a package to make a refinancing. And currently, we're looking whether we should have three or four of them in there and that would be some kind of a short-finance probably while we're waiting for Piranema and Voyageur to enter onto longer contracts and while we're waiting for the large project to move forward and closer to first oil when we would look at a separate refinancing of the Varg. So while relatively small facility that we're looking at now it would still add quite a bit of liquidity in the near-term.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Thank you very much, that’s very helpful.

Operator

And next we'll go to Michael Webber for a follow up from Wells Fargo.

Michael Webber

Yes. Hey guys sort of to hop back in, but I just wanted to ask about additional FPSO units, I know that the remaining three FPSOs the parent ever been off the menu for TOO for several years. And a lot of the premise behind that was that the contract structure isn't necessarily going to fit in MLP model. As it stands now, I know there's some contracting work there, but considering that TOO is owned and controlled by Brookfield at this point, as the attitude or the thought process around those three parent level FPSO has changed in any way if it's just purely maybe a return or residual value trade that might be more suited to what TOO is now versus what it might have be in four or five years ago. Is it more likely that we eventually see those assets at whatever Teekay Offshore entity at some point in the future?

Ingvild Sæther

Well, we are obviously very coordinated with Teekay Corp. on operation and business development of these FPSOs. The assets are interesting in contracts and are producing well for the clients. But over the long-term, we believe that a certain of these assets may be that is suited for employment in market that we consider outside of TOO’s core markets of the North Sea and Brazil, and we don't have any immediate plans from a TOO perspective related to those assets.

Michael Webber

And so the future of those assets might be in Southeast Asia if I am right?

Ingvild Sæther

Well it's hard to say where they will end up, currently they are – all three of them are on contract and a producing on the fields that they are on, so but we don't have any active dialogue on those assets for TOO at the moment because they are operating on their current fields.

Michael Webber

Okay. And I appreciate, that kind of puts you in a tough spot, but I appreciate you answering that as best as you could, so thank you guys.

Operator

Okay. And that does conclude today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Ingvild Sæther for any additional comments or closing remarks.

Ingvild Sæther

Yes. Thank you. And thank you for joining us on this fourth quarter earnings release. It is really rewarding for the team here to see how the hard work from delivering all these growth projects into operation is finally starting to flow through to our results. So thank you for joining us today and have a good weekend.

Operator

And that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.