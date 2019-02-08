Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Goodwin - Vice President and Treasurer

Clark Smith - Chairman, President and Chief Executive officer

Khalid Muslih - Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals

Keith St.Clair - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Robert Malecky - Executive Vice President of Buckeye GP and President, Domestic Pipelines and Terminals

Conference Call Participants

Theresa Chen - Barclays PLC

Shneur Gershuni - UBS Securities, LLC

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Spiro Dounis - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. We welcome you to Buckeye Partners L.P. Fourth Quarter 2018 and Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Goodwin, Vice President and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Goodwin

Thank you, George, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Buckeye Partners’ Financial Results Conference Call for the fourth quarter of 2018.

On this morning’s conference call, Clark Smith, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss key highlights from the fourth quarter and full-year of 2018. Khalid Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals, will provide additional highlights for this segment; and Keith St.Clair, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results for the quarter.

Also on the call are Bill Hollis, Senior Vice President and President of Buckeye Services; Rob Malecky, Executive Vice President and President of Domestic Pipeline and Terminal segments; Todd Russo, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; Joe Sauger, Senior Vice President of Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services; and Gary Bohnsack, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

I’d like to remind everyone that we may make comments on the call that could be construed as forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC, including statements regarding our target leverage and coverage ratios. Future results are subject to numerous contingencies, many of which are outside of our control.

Any forward-looking statements we make are qualified by the risk factors and other information set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our most recent Form 10-Q, each of which is filed with the SEC and available on the Buckeye Partners’ website at www.buckeye.com. We undertake no obligation to revise our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

In addition, during the call, we will be discussing Buckeye Partners’ adjusted EBITDA and certain other non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release issued this morning, which is available in the Investor Center section of the Buckeye Partners’ website.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Clark Smith.

Clark Smith

All right. Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today.

Before I begin with an update on the actions we previously announced as part of our strategic review, I’d like to share the success of our safety initiatives during 2018. We’re very proud of our 2018 safety performance. Buckeye had zero lost-time injuries among our employees, a significant achievement of our Goal 0 program.

We also had a 70% reduction in OSHA recordable injuries among our employees and a nearly two-thirds reduction in OSHA recordable injuries among our contractors. This level of performance reflects the focus and commitment Buckeye places on health and safety across all of our operations and functions.

Buckeye is also implementing a new Safety & Operations Management System called SOMS, that we expect will contribute to continuous improvement in Buckeye’s safety and reliability in the future.

Turning now to the results of our strategic review. We closed on the divestitures that we announced in November. We completed the sale of the package of domestic refined product pipeline and terminal assets in December for $450 million. We recognized a gain of $343 million related to this transaction, which is reflected in our reported results for the fourth quarter. This gain was excluded from our reported adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow metrics.

Buckeye employees are continuing to operate these assets for the new owner under a long-term management contract through our Buckeye Development & Logistics, or BDL platform. Importantly, this enables us to continue to maintain a profitable cash stream from these assets and minimize the impact to our employees.

We also closed the sale of our VTTI equity interest in January for proceeds of $975 million. It should be noted that although we own the interest in VTTI for the full quarter, the terms of the purchase and sale agreement dictated that we do not have rights to any further cash distributions from VTTI beyond our third quarter distribution, which we received in November. Therefore, the fourth quarter results do not include any contribution from VTTI.

The significant capital proceeds generated from these two divestitures combined with the adjustment to our distribution policy have enabled us to address the three priorities we identified when we initiated our strategic review.

First, we substantially reduced our leverage by using all of the proceeds to pay down debt. We utilized the combined $1.4 billion of proceeds to repay all borrowings on our credit facility and to retire our $250 million term loan. In addition, we have initiated the redemption of our $275 million 2019 senior debt maturity, which we expect to complete this month.

As you would expect, these actions were well received by the rating agencies. All three agencies have reaffirmed Buckeye’s investment-grade credit rating and moved Buckeye to a stable outlook. These actions should also eliminate our need to access the debt capital markets until our 2021 maturity.

Second, we have improved our financial flexibility by increasing our distribution coverage, allowing us to self-fund the equity portion of our growth capital spend. This has eliminated the need for Buckeye to access the public equity markets for the foreseeable future.

And third, we are refocusing our capital and other resources to higher-return growth opportunities across the Buckeye network. I’ll discuss some of these opportunities in a moment.

The completion of the strategic review initiatives was a significant achievement for Buckeye. We believe we have enhanced the stability of our diversified businesses in our balance sheet. Our self-funding business model is expected to allow us to access sufficient capital at an attractive cost to finance our most promising expansion projects to drive long-term insurance for our unitholders.

Let me now turn to an update on several of our larger growth projects. Regarding the second phase of our Michigan/Ohio project, we continue to wait for FERC to rule in our PDO or Petition for Declaratory Order related to the proposed tariff for interstate deliveries through the planned bidirectional operation of our Laurel pipeline. Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine when FERC will issue a ruling, but importantly, we do not believe that the delay is related to issues with our specific request.

Upon receipt of our PDO, our next step is to conduct the hydro test. We expect that we will complete the hydro test and commence operations on the bidirectional pipeline within 60 to 90 days of receiving FERC approval. We are currently projecting that we’ll be able to commence pipeline movements on this project by mid-2019, but that timing is subject to certain seasonal restrictions on when the hydro test can be conducted and depending on receiving the FERC approval for our PDO.

Another high value capital project in the Midwest is the expansion underway at our Chicago Complex. This project continues to progress on budget and ahead of schedule. The $80 million project is backed by a long-term contract and is part of a strategy to continue to expand our service offerings to our Midwest customers.

This expansion includes the construction of additional product storage, the expansion of our truck rack, as well as enhancing our product lending capabilities. In addition, we are continuing to discuss with our customers the potential for further enhancements to the Complex, which is already one of the premier midstream hubs in the Midwest.

Turning to our South Texas Gateway project. We’re very pleased with the continued strong interest in our new crude oil export terminal. We have continued to secure additional throughput commitments and storage contract. The facility is up to 6.8 million barrels of contracted crude oil tank capacity, with a total investment of approximately $500 million on a 100% basis. We also expect further expansions of Gateway based on advanced discussions with interested customers.

Khalid will discuss more details about this project in his review of our Global Marine Terminals business outlook in a moment. We are also advancing and have completed a number of smaller-scale growth projects that require moderate capital investments and offer attractive return profiles.

These return capital projects across our facilities include increasing capacity, adding connectivity and optionality for our customers, broadening our product handling and adding new offloading and takeaway capacity.

For example, in Woodhaven, Michigan, we recently completed customer supported improvements to our facility to provide a rail logistics solution to a customer moving cost advantage gasoline and distillate produced from Midwest refineries to markets not serviced by pipelines.

In Florida, we are expanding our Jacksonville and Tampa terminals to increase throughput capacity and adding ethanol and butane by rail capabilities. In Pittsburgh, we’re creating an integrated and expanded complex to provide our customers with improved connectivity and incremental services in this market.

In our Corpus Christi complex, we’re evaluating enhancements and new opportunities around crude and LPG export capacity. These are a few examples of the opportunities that offer attractive investment profiles that our teams continue to identify across our diverse asset portfolio.

Overall, we expect our total growth capital expenditures for 2019 to be between $250 million and $300 million, which includes our portion of the spending in our South Texas Gateway joint venture. It is worth reiterating that this will be funded from our excess operating cash flow and borrowings on our revolving credit facility. The actions we have taken as a result of our strategic review eliminated the need to access the equity capital markets or the senior debt markets to fund these projects.

We continue to be diligent in our evaluation of potential projects to ensure that the forecast economics exceed our internal investment hurdle rates and represent the highest value use of our capital. Our commercial and business development teams remain focused on assuring that any project we undertake ultimately drive incremental value for our customers and our unitholders.

Turning to our distribution. The Board approved the quarterly distribution of $0.75 per unit, which is in line with the distribution we declared last quarter, following our strategic review. We expect to maintain this level of distribution throughout 2019.

Our performance for the quarter also resulted in a reported distribution coverage of 1.24 times. We targeted an annual distribution of 1.2 times or greater coming out of our strategic review, and we expect to meet this target in 2019.

In summary, we expect incremental returns from growth capital investments, including those I’ve discussed a few moments ago, as well as increased pipeline and terminalling revenues to contribute to a solid performance in 2019. The year-over-year performance improvement will, of course, be offset by the impact of the sale of our equity interest in VTTI and the sale of the domestic asset package.

I would like to note that we are continuing to evaluate the potential impact of the recently announced U.S. sanctions on Venezuela state-owned oil company, PDVSA. But at this time, we expect those sanctions to have real, if any, impact on our business.

And finally, as we’ve shared with you before, 2019 is expected to be a transitional year for Buckeye with significant uplift and projected cash flows in 2020 and beyond. Buckeye’s financial structure and balance sheet are clearly improved, thanks to our strategic repositioning. Our employees are excited about Buckeye’s future and remain focused on safe operations, capital discipline and successful execution of our business and commercial strategies.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Khalid to discuss our Global Marine Terminals activities and outlook.

Khalid Muslih

Thank you, Clark, and good morning, everyone. I will begin my remarks by providing an update on the capital projects and opportunities we are advancing in the Global Marine segment. Following that update, I’ll provide details on our segregated storage services and our outlook for 2019 and beyond.

Touching first on our opportunities in South Texas. We continue to see strong customer interest in contracting for our South Texas Gateway Terminal, the open access marine terminal we are constructing in Ingleside, Texas. This terminal is one of the largest Greenfield terminals designed for export of U.S. produced crude oil that is currently under construction.

The advantaged site benefits from its location in and out of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, where it is ideally positioned to serve as a primary destination point and export outlet for Permian crude oil pipeline volumes that will be delivered to the Corpus Christi market, including, including the Gray Oak Pipeline.

Our partners in the construction of the Gateway Terminal, Phillips 66 and Marathon, are also equity holders in the Gray Oak Pipeline. This pipeline is being expanded to meet the growing demand of Permian producers to transport their barrels for export, primarily out of the Corpus Christi area. Importantly, the Port of Corpus Christi recently announced the awarding of a construction contract for the first phase of its planned project to widen and deepen the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

Our Gateway Terminal is expected to be among the first terminal to benefit, as the dredging project advances, given its location at Ingleside near the mouth of the channel. The dredging project is expected to increase the depth of the channel to 54 feet, which when completed will allow our Gateway Terminal to partially load very large crude carrier vessels, with approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from either of our two VLCC-Capable blocks.

Upon completion of the channel improvement project, both our Gateway and Buckeye Texas Partners terminals will also have the capability to fully load 1 million barrels Suezmax vessels.

We are continuing to secure additional long-term minimum volume throughput commitments and storage contracts and are currently planning to move forward with the third phase of our roll out, which is expected to increase the total storage capacity under construction to 6.8 million barrels, based on current contracted throughput and storage volumes.

We also continue to see strong incremental demand from existing customers and other potential counterparties, and we are advancing discussions around additional long-term minimum volume throughput and storage commitment that could lead to further expansions of facilities. This site will be permitted to allow for up to 800,000 barrels per day of crude oil throughput and the 212-acre property has space available for the construction of up to 10 million barrels of tank capacity.

Our current expectation is that, we will commence and ramp up operations at the facility by middle 2020. We expect to spend approximately $230 million to $250 million on this project in 2019 on a 100% basis, with Buckeye responsible for funding half of that spend.

Regarding our existing Buckeye Texas facility, we continue to advance some modifications that will enable enhanced access and export growing volumes of crude oil and LPG. Infrastructure modifications at our Buckeye field services assets will facilitate initial receipts from the Cactus II Pipeline system through the Rio Bravo Pipeline to our facility.

Direct connections into our Buckeye Texas processing and Buckeye Texas hub facilities from the Cactus II Pipeline are expected to be completed in the latter part of this year. In addition, we are advancing various facility optimization projects to enhance our export and pipeline transfer capabilities, all supported by firm commitments from our customer.

We believe that the combined storage, committed throughput and significant export capabilities of our Buckeye Texas and South Texas Gateway facilities will position us as a leading service provider to growing exports of U.S. crude oil, petroleum products and gas.

We are also involved in ongoing efforts to further optimize our condensate splitters and to expand our LPG storage system. We continue to work with our customer to determine stage requirements and project feasibility. However, final investment decisions remain subject to achieving necessary financial returns within our self-funding capital program.

Finally, I’d like to take a few moments to address our segregated store services and our outlook for 2019 and beyond. First, I want to provide some context about the financial contribution of our segregated storage services relative to our consolidated EBITDA.

Segregated storage in our Global Marine Terminal segment represented a little over 15% of our consolidated EBITDA in 2018. Importantly, our segregated storage position in the Caribbean, which includes our Bahamian facility, where we have experienced the most significant challenges, represents approximately 10% of our overall adjusted EBITDA.

In the near-term, we do not expect market structure to improve the levels sufficient and simplified incremental storage demand beyond existing structural close. In the first quarter, we have experienced moderately increased demand for our differentiated services, but remain focused on shorter-term contracts until market rates rebound from cyclical lows.

Looking forward, we anticipate 2019 results to be impacted by the roll out of certain higher price crude oil contracts in 2018 and expect overall realized rates to be marginally lower and utilization levels also marginally lower for the first-half of the year. We expect to see improvement in utilization rates in the latter part of the year, as market participants prepare for implementation of IMO.

I’d now like to provide some commentary on market conditions affecting our assets. Tightness of the physical crude oil market further exasperated by curtailment of supply continues to have an impact to the business models of the strong structural players that have traditionally used our assets.

While the forward market structure progresses, there’s primarily been a trepidation given OPEC’s actions, we have experienced short episodes of moderate contango. However, those levels are insufficient to incentivize meaningful incremental storage demand. Further, tightness and availability of heavy and medium sour grades has decreased customer demand for crude oil storage services. As a result, we have experienced declines in utilization rates for crude oil storage.

However, we believe that the impact on our business has already been largely realized with the expiration of legacy contracts and repricing the contracted capacity. We expect crude oil utilization levels in the near-term maybe impacted by global crude oil flows as a result of fuel specification changes or continuing government and regulatory actions.

Now looking at clean products. We are experiencing stronger demand for storage, both in the New York Harbor and the Caribbean as a result of infrastructure improvements we have made. Our new Raritan Bay to Perth Amboy pipeline connection, along with enhanced connectivity between our Perth Amboy and Port Reading Terminals to our Linden station has enabled to capture incremental market demand.

As a result, our customers are able to take advantage of enhanced capabilities to provide further efficiencies and to capture market arbitrage opportunities. Additional blending and handling capabilities in our Bahamas facility have attracted incremental market demand for our services.

Increased length in global gasoline supply has provided further incentives for gasoline-related storage, with expectations for continuing storage beyond the turnaround in summer peak demand periods. Additionally, we anticipate stronger demand for distillate capacity as our improved market structure further incentivize and storage in the second-half of the year.

Regarding residual fuels, we benefited in the fourth quarter from increased short-term demand for fuel oil and vacuum gas oil handling services with higher contributions from increased vessel berthing and ancillary services. However, we may see further curtailment of demand to residual fuel handling services in the first part of 2019, with the functioning of tightened supplies of heavier crude oils, somewhat offset by some continuing demands of EGO handling services that are supported by positive SEC margins.

Looking further into the future, customer interest and blending low sulfur fuels at our facilities is continuing to develop as a result of IMO 2020. We expect increased demand for storage and blending services, as global demand for high sulfur fuel significantly declines following implementation of the new standards.

Given our existing asset flexibility and handling capability, we are well-positioned to quickly respond to increasing levels of demand without the need for significant incremental capital.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Keith.

Keith St.Clair

Thank you, Khalid, good morning, everyone. I’ll now discuss the details of our fourth quarter 2018 financial results.

For the quarter, we reported net income attributable to Buckeye of $482.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, where we had net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of $126.3 million. Fourth quarter of 2018 financial results include a $343 million gain realized upon closing of the sale of the package of domestic pipeline and terminal assets Clark referenced earlier.

Record throughput volumes for both our Domestic Pipelines and Terminals and strong operational performance by our Buckeye Texas Partners assets contributed to our performance during the quarter. The quarter also benefited from lower interest expense due to the settlement of forward starting interest rate swaps in December.

Those contributions were offset by the impact of the sale of our equity investment I VTTI, continued weakness in the segregated storage market, the expiration of a crude by rail contract early in 2018, and the impact of lower petroleum products prices on settlement revenues in our domestic pipes and terminals.

Net income attributable to Buckeye was $31 – was $3.13 per diluted unit for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $0.85 per diluted unit for the same period last year. The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter was $154.1 million, compared to $147.3 million last year. This increase was primarily due to the January 2018 issuance of Class C PIK units, which converted to common units in the third quarter.

On a consolidated basis, we reported fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA, which is our primary measure of financial performance of $234.7 million, compared to $289.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The adjusted EBITDA for our Domestic Pipes and Terminal segment totaled $148.3 million for the quarter, or reduction of $11 million compared to the prior year. This segment achieved record fourth quarter pipeline transportation and terminal throughput volumes due to strong demand on our Midwest systems and across our expanded Chicago complex. We also benefited from higher butane blending revenue margins.

However, the segment’s strong operating performance during the fourth quarter of 2018 was offset by the expiration of crude by rail contract in the Chicago Complex during the first quarter of this year, lower petroleum product prices that negatively impacted pipeline settlement revenues and reduced storage revenues in addition to an uptick in operating expenses, primarily due to the timing of maintenance activity within the year and some non-recurring items that we reflected in the quarter as well.

Our average pipeline transportation volumes of 1.52 million barrels per day represent a record pipeline throughput level for Buckeye. This represents an increase of 2.2%, compared to an average of 1.49 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Volumes were stronger across several of our systems, particularly in the Midwest, due to our ability to transport gasoline and distillate from cost-advantage markets into markets with strong demand. A portion of our volume growth was driven by market share gains on shorter haul routes, which impacted our average tariff per barrel, which is reflected in the 1% increase in average pipeline tariff to $91.03 per barrel for the quarter.

Average terminal throughput volumes grew by 4.6% during the quarter totaling 1.35 million barrels per day across our portfolio, which is also a record for Buckeye. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by market share gains due to volume incentive arrangements with key customers, principally through our Midwest facilities, partially offset by the loss of volumes at the facility sold as part of the asset package, as well as reduced deliberate movements through our Chicago Complex into Canada.

We expect to benefit in 2019 from recently negotiated tariffs, as well as annual increases on our market-based and FERC index-based tariff pipelines. The majority of our market-based tariff increases were effective in January of 2019, and average between 4 and 1.5% to 5%.

We expect our FERC index-based tariffs to increase by approximately 4 to 4.5% effective July 1, 2019. Our Domestic Pipeline and Terminal assets are also positioned to continue their track record of consistent performance and execution on growth projects for 2019. We expect to initiate service on the second phase of the Michigan/Ohio 2 expansion project and to complete the expansion of our Chicago Complex, which both will provide meaningful contributions to future cash flows.

Our Global Marine Terminal segment produced adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $78.8 million, compared to 121.7 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2018 quarter declined compared to the prior year, due in large part to the sale of our equity interest in VTTI, which contributed $35.8 million to the prior year performance. This segment also continue to face challenging market conditions in segregated storage.

Our Buckeye Texas Partners facility generated incremental EBITDA contribution in 2018, as a result of our team’s effort to improve operating performance year-over-year, including the completion of various optimization projects backed by incremental customer commitments. In addition, the acquisition of the remaining 20% minority interest in April 2018 also generated incremental cash flows.

Now looking at New York Harbor, we’re seeing the positive effects of the expanded connectivity and service capabilities in these facilities, coupled with our customer service commercial focus. We’ve been able to maintain high utilization at these facilities, as customers remain focused on incorporating these added capabilities into their commercial plans.

The average utilization across all of our marine storage assets based on total capacity was 78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 82% for the same period last year. Our commercial teams are focused on marketing of short-term positions, while developing and evaluating a longer-term strategic partnerships and opportunities. We’re eliminating contract tenor, while rates are cyclical lows to allow us to quickly capture additional rate and term, when the market inflection point is reached.

One benefit of the shorter-term contracts that we have seen is incremental customer demand for additional services, such as berthing. During the quarter, both our Saint Lucia and Bahamian facilities saw strong ship traffic, with traffic on our Bahamas dock reaching record levels during the quarter.

Now turning to our Merchant Services segment. BMS reported adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million for the quarter, compared to $8.9 million last year. The decrease was primarily driven by unfavorable distillate spread and lower rack margins, partially offset by favorable butane activity compared to last year. Despite these challenges, the Merchant Services segment posted a record quarterly contribution to the overall Buckeye umbrella of $14.5 million. It also posted its highest full-year year contribution of $48.7 million emphasizing the segment’s continued focus on optimizing our portfolio of domestic assets to drive utilization and incremental value to Buckeye.

Now turning to our balance sheet. $400 million of senior debt matured and we repaid during the fourth quarter using funds available under our credit facility. The credit facility was subsequently paid down with the $450 million of proceeds from the sale of the domestic asset package.

Further debt reduction resulting from the $975 million proceeds from the VTTI sale in January of this year is not reflected in the reported debt balance as of December 31, as this occurred subsequent to year-end. At the end of the quarter, we had $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $4.5 billion in long-term debt, including the portion classified as current.

We had $522.3 million outstanding on our credit facility, of which $177.7 million is reflected as short-term debt, as it supports our Merchant Services segments working capital requirements. We had $974.6 million of incremental liquidity available on our revolving credit facility, and our total debt to trailing 12 months of adjusted EBITDA based on our credit facility calculation was 4.1 times.

Distributable cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $143.6 million, compared to $188.9 million last year. The decrease in distributable cash flow was driven by the reduced EBITDA contribution from our business segments and the sale of our equity interest in VTTI.

As discussed previously by Clark, our fourth quarter distribution to unitholders will be $0.75 per unit and our distribution coverage ratio based on distributions declared on units outstanding at the end of the quarter was 1.24 times. This level of quarterly distribution allows us to preserve liquidity and support Buckeye’s growth capital initiatives without the need to access the public equity markets. We believe the self-funding model will drive long-term value for our unitholders.

As previously indicated, following the completion of our strategic review, we are targeting annual distribution coverage of 1.2 times or greater and leverage of 4.5 times or less.

Buckeye’s maintenance capital spending for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $32.3 million, compared to $35.5 million last year. We expect maintenance capital for 2019 to be within the range of $105 million to $125 million.

Returned capital spending for the quarter was $78.4 million, and we anticipate our total 2019 spend on return capital projects to be approximately $250 million to $300 million. This includes estimated capital contributions to fund our 50% portion of the capital spending at South Texas Gateway joint venture.

In closing, we believe that the actions taken as a result of our strategic review have achieved our stated objectives of reducing leverage, maintaining our investment-grade credit rating, providing increased financial flexibility, improving our distribution coverage and reallocating capital to high-return growth opportunities across our portfolio of assets.

Looking forward to 2019, we will continue to focus on cost control and disciplined allocation of capital, while we position ourselves for long-term success with a constant focus on maximizing returns for our unitholders.

That concludes my remarks, and we’ll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Theresa Chen with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Theresa Chen

Good morning, and thank you for taking my questions. Khalid, I really appreciate all the color around the segregated storage business. There are a lot of moving parts to that outlook by product. So just boiling it all down, your outlook – your near-term outlook for that business right now versus three months ago, is it better, worse or stay the same?

Khalid Muslih

Hey, good morning, Theresa. Yes, I tried to provide, obviously, maybe a little more color around the various products. But I think in my remarks, what I was trying to provide also was demonstrating that we eventually seen and realized, I think, just the impact of some of those contracts that we entered into a few years back that we were maybe supported by market structure. So, I would say that for the most part, particularly on some of the crude oil side, those – particularly our positions that we have in place are largely to do with structural flows.

I think, what I said in the remarks going forward, yes, I mean, we saw a little bit of stability perhaps in the fourth quarter. However, we do have some contracts that did roll off in the latter part of the year. We anticipate seeing some impact of that through the balance of this year. So we do feel like there will be some softness in perhaps the first-half of the year. But as we mentioned before, we anticipate a pickup with the latter part of the year, as market conditions improve for segregated storage.

Theresa Chen

Okay. And just to be crystal clear, it’s still your expectation that this part of your business trough by mid-year or so?

Clark Smith

Yes, Theresa, I mean, it certainly feels that way that, of course, we need more time to really be able to establish the trends. We’ve seen, obviously, some of the positives here in the last few months and certainly, going into the first quarter. But again, just given, like I mentioned some commentary around just the tightness in supply of various materials, obviously, some intervention by various governments, et cetera, which also had an impact.

But I do believe that, when we look at our recontracting levels, when we look at the rates that we’ve been able to establish within largely supporting the line, so to speak. We’re not seeing much of the deterioration there. Like I said, we are approaching this with cautious optimism.

Theresa Chen

Great.

Keith St.Clair

And Theresa, this is Keith. I was going to just add. I think it’s fair to say that we certainly view 2019 as the trough, given our outlook for the benefits of IMO and other potential changes in product flows that could possibly impact – positively impact our segregated storage assets. I think, specifically, defining it as first-half, second-half, I mean, we expect to see conditions as far as Khalid indicated earlier improving in the back-half of the year.

Theresa Chen

Great. And shifting gears to the South Texas Gateway project, so 6.8 million barrels backed my commitments, are those all from Gray Oak, or have you already signed up additional customers at this point?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, Theresa, I mean, I’m sorry, I can’t get into some of the specifics, but we will have connections to other pipelines. So we expect barrels to flow away from some other pipelines that are also under development. So again, I mean, we feel very, very good about our Gateway project.

Theresa Chen

Okay. And could you just repeat what your expectations for the 2019 Gateway CapEx was of what you have 50%?

Keith St.Clair

It’s $115 million to $130 million, that’s our half.

Theresa Chen

Thank you.

Khalid Muslih

Thanks, Theresa.

Keith St.Clair

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Shneur Gershuni with UBS. Your line is now open.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi, good morning, guys.

Clark Smith

Good morning.

Shneur Gershuni

I guess, I just wanted to start off looking at the storage market. I was wondering if you can talk about some signposts that we should be looking towards, specifically how it relates to contango? How big of a contango do we need to see to cover the cost of carry? And then secondly, how long it would take to translate into earnings for PL?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, it’s Khalid, again. Look, I mean, I think what I would say is, in order for it to be something sustainable, where trade is obviously going to recover their cost of debt and be able to generate a positive rate of return. I would say that you need to see contango materialize to a level of somewhere around, let’s say, $0.45 a barrel a month, maybe $0.50 a barrel a month. That way, what that does is effectively reduces that trader of free option.

So pretty much everything from there is clearly – but I think when we see contango and I know that this came up, I believe in the last quarterly call, where length of the time, we’re showing mild levels of contango at both levels, where we somewhere in the $0.10 to $0.15 or $0.20 range. That really was insufficient to be able to cover the cost of capital and then obviously provide a rate of return. And so that’s part of reason why we did not necessarily see any incremental demand beyond what we have typically seen in structural flows.

Once you see that carry – develop those levels, then of course, other elements come into play, where traders can obviously look at developing more positive margins around blending, et cetera. So hopefully that answers your question.

Shneur Gershuni

It does. And do you know how long it would take for it to translate into earnings once it materializes?

Khalid Muslih

I would say, fairly quickly, very quickly. I mean, I think, we obviously are dealing with customer base that we would quickly react towards that. Not – I’m not talking about prospective customers, I’m talking about existing customers. And I think it’s just a function of being able to get a hold of the physical barrels. And that’s partly the reason why you might be able to see something on the screen. But access to those barrels is also – that needs to get into consideration. But again, I mean, our assets are available. We don’t have any issues with being able to capitalize and monetize those opportunities, should they arise.

Shneur Gershuni

Fair enough. So essentially contract structure wouldn’t get in the way. Maybe just transitioning to IMO 2020, I was wondering if you can help us quantify the potential impact to Buckeye. Is it something that’s an upside potential of $20 million or $30 million, or is it something in the neighborhood of $100 million plus for EBITDA, when we think of 2020 or 2021. I was just wanting if you can talk about the magnitude of the impact, given how much you’ve been talking about it?

Khalid Muslih

Sure. I will try to help, maybe give some guidepost around that. I mean, I think, what you need to do is kind of think about it in stages. Obviously, what we do know is, as we start approaching 2020, you probably see inventories of high sulfur fuel start rapidly declining, because what we do know is the price of that material will rapidly decline and fall of the cliff.

I think, in anticipation, we probably see folks start building up inventories of diesel that there is some challenges associated with that at the moment, because the market is extremely tight. The diesel is a function of processing light oil. We’re seeing obviously that incremental length of gasoline and not enough diesel, that probably goes back to your initial question on how do we realize cash flows on contango, and we’re seeing that in the length of total gasoline oversupply, and that will continue for the foreseeable future.

But look, I mean, after that, we kind of quantified what we believe will be the oversupply of high sulfur fuel. I think, maybe the best way to cuff this is that we’ve got somewhere between, call it, 14 million and 17 million of capacity that we could easily switch over to service to be able to accommodate incremental IMO demand for very little capital.

Again, I can’t obviously sit here and exactly predict the future. But I mean, I think if we were to roll back and look at levels back in 2010 – 2009/2010 where fuel oil was obviously in contango, you can see the high utilization levels of that particular asset. So hopefully, that gives you some color around what that potential could be. It could be rather meaningful.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, fair enough. I appreciate that. And one final question just with respect to the PDO approval for Michigan/Ohio. Is it a function of the fact that the FERC on the S-4 commissioners? Is that kind of the – what’s stalling it? And then secondly, can you give us a timeframe of when you need to receive the PDO, so that you can remain on schedule for your on-time start-up?

Robert Malecky

Yes. This is Bob Malecky. The – we don’t have clear visibility in the FERC to exactly what’s holding it up. We do not – because of the preponderance of PDOs that have not been approved, we don’t think it’s necessarily a function of the secretary, but rather or the commissioner, but rather a function of the process and some challenges with that.

We’re starting to see some ruling this week that we’re hopeful that this might be an opportunity that they’re going to put some things out here. But we’re not necessarily linking into the commissioner at this point or we have no information that points us in that direction.

We have a window – as far as a window of timing on this. We have a window of about 90 days with which we really need to hear to be able to execute the hydro test in that period of time and then we’re into a window that will be four or five months in which we likely will not be doing the hydro test because of some of the process with the hydrogen.

So we have a somewhat short window in which we can get this done immediately to preserve our timeline. But again, it opens up dramatically after that. And we absolutely believe this is going to move forward. We’re just in a position of being held up because of the process in Washington.

Shneur Gershuni

All right, perfect. Thank you very much, guys, and have a great weekend.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tristan Richardson with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Tristan Richardson

Hey, good morning, guys. Just wanted to touch a little bit on the LPG opportunities you guys see out there. I think in the past, you’ve talked about a full Greenfield export option, as well as just expansion around the Texas Partners facility. Just give us an update there? And then I think, you also mentioned that FID will be highly dependent return metrics, because kind of some of the dynamics you’re thinking about as you’re looking at those projects?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, absolutely. This is Khalid, though, I’ll touch on that. Yes, we’re continuing to advance with feasibility around our LPG project. We have obviously worked on scoping out a standalone facility. However, we are working with our customers around an expansion of the Buckeye Texas facility. That particular single project is currently in feasibility steady. We commissioned that particular endeavor.

We think that particular expansion of the Buckeye Texas, obviously, would be more competitively advantaged than necessarily building a standalone asset. However, with some of the projections that we see with regards to the potential for propane and butane and regulatory into Corpus Christi, we’ll obviously reach at some point, some physical constraints in our ability to expand Buckeye Texas.

So that’s part of the dynamic. And then look, I mean, then I do think that, that particular project has, I think, a high likelihood of going into, I guess, the final investment decision-making. However, just given the fact that we do now have to deal with the parameters of self-funding, not only is it a function of just returns profile, it’s also a function of making sure that we can put this within our capital allocation program. So I think that’s what we’re trying to indicate in our prepared remarks.

Tristan Richardson

Okay, that’s helpful. So I guess, the – maybe the takeaway is that when you think about 2019 growth CapEx, it’s difficult to say that there’s a really meaningful amount of LPG expansion spend this year given where in the early phases?

Khalid Muslih

That is correct.

Tristan Richardson

Okay.

Khalid Muslih

That is correct. We’re not looking to – what I’m trying to get as, we’re looking at all of a sudden expand our currently announced capital expansion program.

Tristan Richardson

That’s very helpful. And then just kind of touch on an older topic. As you guys look at the opportunities created by IMO and sort of your storage infrastructure footprint today, is there anything – is there an amount we should think about it in the growth CapEx number for 2019 that includes repositioning or reconfiguration of your existing infrastructure to better capture opportunities?

Khalid Muslih

Yes. Any modifications I would characterize as being immaterial, we’ve largely got the asset flexibility in place. Obviously, there may be some cost we expect that if we wanted to convert contanago in some 30 product service to clean. Obviously, there is some cost associated with that, but the reality is, it would be incremental cost associated with this initiative are not significant.

Keith St.Clair

Yes. And again, Tristan, and Khalid mentioned this earlier. I mean we have in our Bahamian facility up to 17.5 million barrels of capacity that could be used to store high sulfur fuel. Not some of that’s currently in service, but there could be a significant uplift in capacity utilization if everything plays out in our favor relative to IMO.

Tristan Richardson

Great. Very helpful. Thank you, guys.

Keith St.Clair

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Spiro Dounis with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Spiro Dounis

Hey, good morning, gentlemen. I just want to go back to some of your comments earlier. You mentioned some small quick high-return-type projects. It just sounds like individually not a lot of high spend there. But just wondering if you can give us a sense of maybe the aggregate – excuse me, aggregate amount of spend and what you think the full opportunity set looks like across the system?

Robert Malecky

Hi. this is Bob Malecky. I think a lot of the single and doubles really emanate out of the domestic pipeline system. I think that’s much larger projects generally, but certainly a few on these. I think, we gave the total capital spending expected for 2019 in the range of $250 million to $300 million, $115 million of which – $115 million to $130 million of which is for Gateway.

The balance of those include, our announced Chicago Complex project, which is progressing and will be done on time and on budget here, actually a little early a little before midyear this year. We continue to have projects in Woodhaven that are – in different regions that include rail activity in a number of locations that continue to demonstrate the flexibility, customers want for our flexibility, different service handling in different areas are some of the attributes we look at to do.

We invest in economic or cost saving opportunity set, your maintenance issues and/or investments to improve the revenue stream for half of those investments in our assets. Those are the – some of the basic outlines, I think, Clark touched on in this outline as well.

Clark Smith

Yes. If you look at the smaller project and the three largest projects are South Texas Gateway, completion of Michigan/Ohio 2 and then the expansion of the Chicago Complex. That would then leave somewhere in the neighborhood around numbers of $100 million – $100 million to $125 million, that’s really pointed towards the smaller projects

Spiro Dounis

Got it. That’s really helpful. The second question just on – you mentioned market share gains on some of the shorter haul pipeline routes. Just wondering, can you give us a sense of maybe what enabled you to capture that market share during the quarter? And then how much more opportunity there is to do that going forward?

Robert Malecky

This is Bob Malecky. We continue to have one of the most flexible and diversifying pipeline metrics across the systems. Our network and capability results from multiple source points to destination is unparallel in some situation. That is – it continue to resonate with our customers and allow us to gain market share in those locations.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. I appreciate the color. Thanks, gentlemen.

Robert Malecky

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I show no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Clark Smith for closing remarks.

Clark Smith

Thank you, George, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call this morning. As we’ve stated, we believe the actions we announced and completed after our strategic review with Buckeye in a very attractive growth position move it into 2020 and beyond. We’re excited about Buckeye’s future and very much appreciate the support and confidence of our stakeholders. Have a great weekend.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.