PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) CEO David Spector on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 07, 2019 05:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Chris Oltmann - SVP, IR
Stan Kurland - Executive Chairman
David Spector - CEO
Andrew Chang - CFO
Presentation
Chris Oltmann
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Earnings Discussion for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The slides that accompany this discussion are available from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's website at www.pennymac-reit.com. Before we begin, please take a few moments to read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. Thank you.
Now I'd like to turn the discussion over to Stan Kurland, PMT's Executive Chairman.
Stan Kurland
Thank you, Chris. Let's begin with Slide 3. For the fourth quarter,