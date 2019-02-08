Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) CEO H.P. Jin on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2019 5:30 PM ET

HP Jin - President and CEO

Hassan Wahla - Co-President, Automotive

Welcome to Telenav's conference call to discuss the financial results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Joining me today are HP Jin, President and CEO; Fuad Ahmad, Interim CFO; and Hassan Wahla, Co-President, Automotive.

After the market closed today, Telenav issued a press release and published a letter to stockholders on the Investor Relations section of its website.

Josh Nichols

Yeah thanks for taking my question. Now that we're a little bit more than halfway through the year, could you provide any color on how we might see GM ramping in the back of the year from here? They were 13% of revenue last quarter, 17% this quarter. Is that a type of cadence that you think could continue to the back half? Or how should we be thinking about the revenue trend?

HP Jin

Want to take it?

Fuad Ahmad

Yes, Josh, this is Fuad. So yes, we'll continue to see the ramp up. We'll continue to see new models being added to the GM line. So we expect continued growth. Now obviously, we cannot -- we will not be providing precise details of that ramp up. And we only provide guidance in aggregate. But I think that is generally the right way of looking at it. We continue to see growth in GM.

HP Jin

I'll give you more additional color on it. Today, the penetration to GM, even though right now, it's -- 20% is from GM on billing, but in terms of total penetration is a still single digit to GM's overall volume.

Josh Nichols

Thank you. That's helpful. And then, I guess, I was reading through the release, I didn't see it, but I saw a note in the shareholder. But are you still targeting to generate some adjusted cash flow from operation, profitability of this year as GM ramps up? Is that correct?

Fuad Ahmad

That is still our plan.

Josh Nichols

Yes, and then could you talk a little -- I guess is it fair to say that the 20 -- good to see the buyback with the stock price down here and the company's cash as you move to profitability. Is that just, I guess, some rationale for the decision, really just reinforcing the fact that the company looks like it's on a sustainable track for profitability here and now able to deploy some capital to repurchase undervalued shares?

Fuad Ahmad

You're correct.

Josh Nichols

And then, I was going to ask. So the quarter came in quite strong cash flow revenue and billings. But GM still expected the ramp significantly in the coming quarters. Could you walk me through the revenue and billing guidance for the March quarter because those are expected to be -- well, the revenue is expected to be down, but billing's flattish? I would say what's the rationale for that and driving factors?

Fuad Ahmad

Yes, let me kind of take you through. First, what we experienced and what we saw in Q2. So for the revenue in Q2, and I'm going to focus on the automotive particularly, included, and as we've said in our release as well, included about $4 million, to be exact, $4.1 million of map updates and those are periodic updates that we provide, and it has no impact on billing. So that's the revenue that we had collected for long ago. Now we're fulfilling our obligation to provide that -- those map updates. So that was $4.1 million. And in addition, there was $1.7 million of NRE that we recorded in revenue. In Q3, we expect none of those things to occur on the revenue side. So that's why you're kind of seeing, essentially based on the guidance, flat to lower revenue on the auto side.

In terms of billing, they are flat. That is correct. So -- but the primary reason for that is really a drop-off of the ad revenue from Q2 to Q3 because we're coming off of a seasonally strong ad period. So you'll see a drop-off from there, and of course, offsetting that is into the ramp that we described for GM. So that's kind of the over-under for the -- in terms of sequential. We'll see continued growth in the automotive, offsetting the decline in the ad business which is seasonal in nature.

Josh Nichols

And then, this is two quarters in a row the company's significantly reduced and ratcheted down R&D. How should we be thinking about the trend? What are the targets for R&D expense going forward?

HP Jin

So we continue try to be optimizing our cost structure, but as not leveraging low-cost site resources. But there is no guidance of, saying we will continue to drop it, right, we'll just continue to optimize it. And the space on the situation then we decide to move up and down. But the overall, we are trying to control our cost.

Josh Nichols

And then the guide on the OpEx for Q3 is $31 million to $32 million. That's a decent jump from where the company ended for Q2, actually going back to more of where you were as of 4Q of last fiscal year. Historically, the company has been pretty conservative or is that just the case here? Or is there 1 or 2 items that we should be thinking about that are going to be in the March quarter that weren't in the last 2?

Fuad Ahmad

Yes, actually -- so our Q3, which is calendar Q1, is essentially, we kind of recalibrated on all of our payroll experiences and our employee compensation expense that begins -- it restarts at the beginning of the year and that alone actually is approximately $2 million just a quarter -- sequentially quarter-to-quarter. So that's primarily the reason, but in aggregate, we're keeping our expenses relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. So that expense will eventually trail off over the course of the calendar period as those payroll taxes will get equalized and then will drop. So that's really the primary reason. There's nothing unique about the quarter in terms of any -- our expense profile.

Fuad Ahmad

Alright.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I'm Pavan on for Mike Latimore. So I have got 2 questions. First question is like, by when do you expect GM to overtake Ford in terms of revenue contribution?

HP Jin

Hassan, do you want to comment?

Hassan Wahla

Yes, I think it's difficult to predict the exact date as to when GM will overtake it, but General Motors is slightly larger than Ford so we have said in the past, we expect it to be comparable and has the potential to go larger. So right now, we are still as HP mentioned earlier at single-digit percentage or penetration at GM. So we still have a lot of room for growth at GM.

HP Jin

I give you -- I mean, just repeat the same color here. Last year, same quarter, contribution from GM is about 7% of total billings. This quarter, we had a 20%. So the growth of GM ramp up is pretty -- is very noticeable.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And my second question is like, you talked about material weakness related to ASC 606 implementation in the press release. So could you elaborate on that? Like would it require a restatement? If yes, what would be the size of restatement or something like that? If you could give us some extra color on that, that would be helpful?

Fuad Ahmad

Sure, I'll take that. So I might just start up by saying that the ASC 606 is perhaps the most comprehensive revision to a revenue recognition standard we've seen in a 10-plus years or more. While it enables companies to provide more balanced and a more accurate view of the economics, it also creates a little bit of complexity as the contracts and your customer arrangements have to be bifurcated individually, based on the obligations you have to your customers and how you fulfill them. So we have recorded a material weakness of our overall in terms of financial controls. In Q2 essentially, we had certain errors related to recognition of certain obligations to our customers in the incorrect period. Now for a -- we decided to correct those errors in the periods in which they occurred in the form of a revision, and the revision actually is essentially correction of a prior period error that is not material, and we're going to present those in our Q that would be filed shortly.

But to kind of give you a little more color, none of the numbers that were revised or none of the errors that occurred were material to the financial statements for that period. They were immaterial amounts, had no impact on -- virtually no impact -- zero impact on billings or cash flow. And in terms of the profitability, they were really immaterial, but we chose as a company -- decided to provide more accurate information and revise the prior period numbers in the form of a revision that is going to be in our 10-Q. So...

HP Jin

Not the restatement.

Fuad Ahmad

Yes it was definitely not a restatement, no. Because the nature of the errors was immaterial to the financial statements in that period.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Thanks for answering the questions.

Ryan Sigdahl

Hey guys. Ryan on for Steve. Two quick follow-ups. So as it relates to guidance, if you exclude the map update fees and the custom software development fees, guidance implies that auto revenue will be down modestly quarter-over-quarter, using the midpoint. Can you help me bridge, what's causing that decline, especially considering the ramp in GM?

Fuad Ahmad

Well, I mean, I think the midpoint -- March lead on the midpoint, it's still going to be slightly higher than the forecast. On the low point it's going to be down but on midpoint it's going to be slightly higher. I think it's a seasonal for other OEMs but the GM is still ramping up, I think. And we're -- always tend to be a little conservative, given some of the macroeconomic elements that we're seeing, especially impacting the automakers and some of those we described in our earnings such as the shutdown as well as some of the other overarching macro elements we're seeing. Although, I'm not seeing them in my numbers, but those are something -- certainly that's something to look into. So...

Ryan Sigdahl

Okay. And then as it relates to the material weakness, is there any ongoing investigation into any potential areas in the financials? Or has that been closed up and you made the adjustments you need to? And then secondly on that, have those controlled efficiencies been remediated at this point? Or are you still working to put new controls in place? Thanks.

Fuad Ahmad

Yes, so first of all, I mean, there's no investigation obviously, this is something that the company assesses internally whether we have controls that are sufficient to our internal reporting. We have completed that assessment. And as part of that assessment, we have asserted that we did have a material weakness. So all of that planning has been completed. We are in the process of remediation and those remediation steps include more oversight as well as adding more resources to the organization. So we'll be remediating those over the next 2 quarters. Typically, auditors require 2 quarters of clean results to opine and for us to be able to opine that we did have -- we have remediated so it is our hope to remediate them by year-end.

Ryan Sigdahl

Thanks. That's it for me. I'll hop back in the queue. Good luck guys.

Fuad Ahmad

Yes.

