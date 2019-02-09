Viad, Corp. (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Viad Corp (VVI)
by: SA Transcripts
Viad, Corp. (NYSE:VVI)
Q4 2018 Results Conference Call
February 07, 2019 05:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Carrie Long - IR
Steve Moster - President and CEO
Ellen Ingersoll - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Tyler Batory - Janney
Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Markets
Steve O'Hara - Sidoti and Company
Jamie Yackow - Moab Partners
Presentation
Operator
Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Viad, Corp. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you object, you may disconnect at this point.
Now I'll turn the meeting over to your host, Ms. Carrie Long. You may begin.
Carrie Long
Thank