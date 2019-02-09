UMICORE SA's (UMICF) CEO Marc Grynberg on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UMICORE SA ORD NEW (OTCPK:UMICF)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

February 8, 2019 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Grynberg – Chief Executive Officer

Filip Platteeuw – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Webb – Morgan Stanley

Mutlu Gundogan – ABN AMRO

Wim Hoste – KBC Securities

Gunther Zechmann – Bernstein

Ranulf Orr – Redburn

Peter Olofsen – Kepler Cheuvreux

Alex Stewart – Barclays

Chetan Udeshi – JPMorgan

Nathalie Debruyne – Degroof Petercam

Jean-Baptiste Rolland – Bank of America

Adam Collins – Liberum

Sebastian Bray – Berenberg

Geoff Haire – UBS

Mathew Hampshire-Waugh – Crédit Suisse

Presentation

Marc Grynberg

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's Performance for 2018. I will first