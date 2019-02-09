UMICORE SA's (UMICF) CEO Marc Grynberg on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Umicore SA (UMICF)
by: SA Transcripts
UMICORE SA ORD NEW (OTCPK:UMICF)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 8, 2019 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Marc Grynberg – Chief Executive Officer
Filip Platteeuw – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Charlie Webb – Morgan Stanley
Mutlu Gundogan – ABN AMRO
Wim Hoste – KBC Securities
Gunther Zechmann – Bernstein
Ranulf Orr – Redburn
Peter Olofsen – Kepler Cheuvreux
Alex Stewart – Barclays
Chetan Udeshi – JPMorgan
Nathalie Debruyne – Degroof Petercam
Jean-Baptiste Rolland – Bank of America
Adam Collins – Liberum
Sebastian Bray – Berenberg
Geoff Haire – UBS
Mathew Hampshire-Waugh – Crédit Suisse
Presentation
Marc Grynberg
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's Performance for 2018. I will first