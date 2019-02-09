Tate & Lyle, PLC (TATYF) CEO Nick Hampton on Q3 2019 Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

Tate & Lyle, PLC (OTCQX:TATYF) Q3 2019 Trading Statement Conference Call February 7, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Nick Hampton - Chief Executive Officer

Imran Nawaz - Chief Financial Officer

Anton Brink - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Liz Coen - Davy

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Nick Hampton

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to the conference call. With me is Imran Nawaz, Chief Financial Officer. Before Imran and I take your questions I'd like to make some introductory comments.

I continued to be pleased with the progress I'm seeing against our three promises first laid out in May 2018, and on which we gave further detail at our Capital Markets Day in September. We had a solid third quarter.

Group adjusted profit before tax in constant currency was ahead of the comparative quarter and our outlook for the year ending 31 March, 2019 remains unchanged. Food & Beverage Solutions performed well with volume growth in line with the first half.

In North America volume growth continues, benefiting from our strategy to focus on winning new business in faster growth subcategories and new channels and on gaining share with our larger customers.

Asia Pacific and Latin America showed good growth and continued momentum, especially in Southeast Asia. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, we continued to focus on mix improvements.

Adjusted operating profit in the quarter was higher than the comparative periods. In Sucralose, volume was higher benefiting from a program to optimize production at our facility in McIntosh, Alabama and adjusted operating profit was slightly ahead of the comparative quarter.

In Primary Products, we saw lower volume in North American sweeteners, primarily driven by weaker demands from our larger carbonated soft drink customers. And the adjusted operating profit was lower than the comparative periods. The 2019 calendar year bulk sweetener pricing round is nearing completion with margins broadly in line with the prior year.

Cash flow continues to be strong and our balance sheet remains robust, giving us the flexibility to invest for longer term growth. Overall, we are making good progress against our promises that delivered another solid quarter and that guidance remains unchanged.

And with that Imran and I will open up the call for questions.

Yes. Good morning gentlemen. Two questions from my side. First one is to Nick, I remember you saying that at the end of the calendar year 2018 there will be a decisive moment as a significant part of your contract portfolio in Sucralose would lapse and now we've passed that periods. Can you comment to us on how that went and what we should expect for Sucralose profitability into the next quarter and the next year please?

Nick Hampton

Sure good one again Anton. Thank you for the question. Turning to Sucralose, look we saw another solid quarter and it continues to do well in what is after all select growing market as a result of the great work of the team on recessing the business and the manufacturing footprint. And we are still seeing surplus capacity in the industry. So what we're expecting as we go into next year is modest pricing pressure. So no different to what we've seen before. And that's broadly what we've see is we've looked to re-contract business for next year and beyond.

Okay, clear. Then second question is on Primary Products, so can you quantify broadly in line outcome of the negotiations for us and maybe a follow up on that, am I right to conclude that the combination of this unit margin effect and the lower volumes should imply a negative EBIT margin effect into next year?

Nick Hampton

So let me quantify that, so that the pricing round is coming to a close and as I said, we're broadly in line from a margin perspective, what that really means is through the pricing round we've managed to price through cost inflation. We're seeing volume contracts to be broadly similar to the prior year. And I think the question for us going to next calendar year is how do volumes evolve? So here we saw a little bit of softness in quarter three. We're happy with where we ended up on the pricing round for calendar 2019 and the key now for the team is to execute in a disciplined way against the contracts that we put in place and we'll see how volume evolves over the next few months.

Okay, clear. Thank you. And maybe last question is on F&B Solutions segment. Implicitly, I think consensus is asking for 12% EBIT growth into H2, is that the level we should feel comfortable with based on today's comments?

Nick Hampton

Look, we will see how half two closes out. So I'll get him Imran to give you some additional comments on this, but based upon our overall outlook we're not changing our outlook for the year. So our guidance remains unchanged.

Imran Nawaz

Yeah, that's right. I mean, if you look at the shape of the P&L and how it's playing itself out between FBS, Primary and Commodities, the guidance is pretty much exactly where what we were talking about at H1 and the growth rates on the different segments playing themselves out in Q3 very similarly to H1 and therefore we feel comfortable with those levels.

Okay, thank you.

Yeah, good morning everyone. Martin Deboo, Jefferies. I've got two questions. First one actually just comes of what Adams just asked. I mean, I agree with his analysis of H2 expectations. But I'm conscious in F&B Solutions. I think you were lapping some growth investment last year. So is the 12% sort of indication of the momentum. I'm thinking just - there's a lot of talk about volume in F&B, but just give me your color on what you think underlying sort of sustainable profit momentum is there. And the second question, I just want to pick up something that was asked on the ingredient, call the things we can talk of politics in Mexico, which are in sugar HFCS, so I wonder if you'd pick that up. You'll obviously appreciates what lies behind the question is the sustainability of Mexico volumes in HFCS? Thanks.

Nick Hampton

Martin, good morning, thanks. Let me take the second question first. We haven't picked up anything specific or significant to Mexico. I mean, what I can say is that the relative pricing between sugar and high fructose corn syrup has narrowed in Mexico, but we haven't seen any significant change in the demand profile or any particular noise, so that's sort of the answer to the first one. On margins on FBS and lapping investments, it's true in the second half we did start to lap the investments we made last year. As you rightly say, we talk about momentum on volume continuing into the third quarter, which is very pleasing. And yeah, we're seeing good balance between volume, revenue and margin. So as we sit today, we're pretty comfortable with the progress we're making.

Okay. Thank you.

Good morning gentleman. And just two questions for me please. And firstly just on your commodities performance in Q3, could you please provide a bit more color around that and what you're seeing for the full year and we're still in an environment of weaker soy prices in the US and weaker ethanol margins. And then secondly more broadly, just if you could please give us an update on your outlook for inflation for both Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products. Thank you.

Imran Nawaz

Let me take the first one on commodities. As you look at the commodities business, the markets in which we're operating, they're exactly the ones you mentioned, haven't really changed compared to what we saw in the first half and as you know we essentially built that into our guidance. So at this point in time I see no real change to call it our guidance in terms of having a normal commodity year.

Nick Hampton

And last year we had a record year, this year expect a much more normal idea for commodities, but as part of our guidance and no real surprise to us.

Imran Nawaz

On inflation, so I guess two things really. I mean, you're talking about the pricing, is that - Liz, assuming that you're just thinking about the balance between inflation and overall margin is that the question?

Liz Coen

Exactly, yeah and I suppose post H1, we really understood from you that you were guiding inflation for the next 12 to 18 months and just in terms of how fast have your outlook changed in any way, has it moderated at all? Thank you.

Nick Hampton

I think what we're saying seeing is similar to what we guided to in the first half and I suppose we - as with Primary Products where we're looking to pass through that cost inflation through the next round of pricing. We're broadly seeing that hold. So we're pretty happy with where we are and we've really good our procurement team also focused on trying to look for pricing as well. So we minimize the volatility in the business, but so far we feel good about what we've achieved through the current pricing round.

Okay, thank you.

Good morning gents, a couple for me, please. The first is on the volume growth performance in F&B Solutions. I wondered if you could give us the market growth and therefore sort of if you're gaining or winning share in each of the different regions that you report that would be helpful. And then on the sweetener demand comment, I was wondering if this volume weakness is something you expect to moderate or partially reverse in the final quarter of the year or whether this is I guess, an ongoing volume trend that you expect to continue both throughout this year and maybe into next year? And then building on the inflation question before, could you just comment on freight costs and whether that's eased in the last quarter?

Nick Hampton

Okay, so let me pick up your point John. So looking at share in FBS, I mean, let's start with North America where we saw similar growth to the first half, which clearly indicates and what's a pretty flat market that we're successfully gaining business and share. When you go around the globe, it's a bit more difficult to give you a precise answer. But given that we're seeing growth rates ahead of the market across our emerging markets, we feel pretty comfortable that we're, gaining in emerging markets as well. And in Europe, we're playing a more nuance game with trading volume up into high margin products rather than volume. So I think it's a pretty good picture broadly across the landscape at this stage and we'll see that how that evolves in the fourth quarter and into next year.

On your second question on volume softness in North America, I mean, what we clearly saw in the third quarter was an acceleration of pricing carbonated soft as the big players look to recover some cost inflation. We'll see how that evolves over the next few months. I mean, we've seen a consistent decline in demand for sugar carbonated soft drinks over time. It did accelerate in the third quarter. It's a bit early to tell whether that's going to continue. And it just makes it important for us to continue to do two things really, which is firstly, to be very disciplined about the execution and the team is doing a nice job on that and did that through the contracting round. And secondly to make sure we're continuing to shift our portfolio more broadly into areas where there are pockets of growth, which is what we've done successfully over the last few years and what we'll look to continue to do into the next calendar year and beyond.

Imran Nawaz

If we take your question on freight, I mean, as you know it's been a headwind in the first half and it continues to be a headwind into the second half including in quarter three. What I feel good about is the progress in having to - in the pricing round to recover those freight costs. I expect next year, freight costs will continue to rise, but not at the same degree. But again, I mean, we've made good progress with our customers to ensure we can recover those inflationary pressures.

Okay, thanks a lot for that.

Nick Hampton

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for your questions. So in summary, we're making good progress against our promises. We've delivered another solid quarter and that guidance remains unchanged. We look forward to seeing you all again on the 23 May at our full year results presentation. Thank you everyone for joining the call. Thank you, operator.

