IGM Financial's (IGIFF) CEO Jeff Carney on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Keith Potter – Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

Jeff Carney – President and Chief Executive Officer

Barry McInerney – President and Chief Executive Officer-Mackenzie Investments

Luke Gould – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Kwan – RBC Capital Markets

Gary Ho – Desjardins Capital Markets

Paul Holden – CIBC

Graham Ryding – TD Securities

Scott Chan – Canaccord Genuity

Keith Potter

Thank you, Patrick. Good afternoon. I’m Keith Potter, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations, and welcome, everyone, to IGM Financial’s 2018 fourth quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Carney, President, CEO of IGM Wealth Management and President and CEO of IGM Financial; Barry McInerney, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments; and Luke Gould, Executive Vice President and CFO of IGM Financial.

Before we get started, I’d like to draw your attention to the cautions concerning forward-looking statements on Slide 3 of the presentation. Slide 4 summarizes non-IFRS financial measures that used in the material, on Slide 5, we provide a list of documents that are available to the public on our website related to fourth quarter results for IGM Financial.

And with that, I’ll turn it over the Jeff Carney, who will review IGM’s full year results starting on Slide 7.

Jeff Carney

Thank you. Turning to Slide 7 on 2018 highlights, IGM achieved record high adjusted earnings per share. 2018 also marked second consecutive year where our two main operating companies gain market share. We’re proud of our abilities to deliver investment fund net sales of $1.4 billion in a year that saw overall long-term industry net redemptions of $7.4 billion. We managed our expense growth for the year to 5% relative to 2017 excluding restructuring provisions.

This is in line with the guidance provided on the Q3 and was driven in large part by fourth quarter expenses related to IG Wealth Management’s brand launch and a ramp up of our back office transformation activities. We are reaffirming our 2019 guidance of 4% non-commission expense growth and 3% in 2020. As I mentioned before, while there is discretionary spending that could be managed in a sustained market downturn, much of our spending is on business transformation that provides longer-term savings and we are focused on servicing our clients in this environment as well as building new relationships.

Turning to Slide 8 on the quarter, we ended the fourth quarter with total ending AUM of $149.1 billion. While the industry experienced a tough fourth quarter, we note that we are now sitting at $154.3 billion in AUM as of January 31, 2019. We continue to gain market share in Q4, adjusted earnings per share for Q4 of $0.75 is down 5% from last year as markets turn negative in the quarter. In January 2019, we made an additional investment of US$50 million into Personal Capital. IGM is the largest shareholder in this company with over a 20% ownership. We’re very excited about the growth opportunity here. As of January 31, 2019 Personal Capital has $8.5 billion in AUM, $650 billion in aggregated assets and over 2 million users. We intend to enhance our disclosures on Personal Capital for our Q1 2019 results and we’ll share more insights on upcoming calls.

Slide 9 displays the performance of various indices and currencies, which provide the backdrop for the industry we have been operating in. 2018 and the fourth quarter in particular, broad market volatility and negative investment returns across major equity markets including the S&P/TSX composite, which declined at 11.6% during the year. This volatile market caused the global trade tensions caused by global trade tensions, political uncertainty and concerns around the stage of the market cycle tested investor and advisor confidence. The beginning of 2019 has fared much better with major marketing thesis rebounding strongly during January. The TSX rose 8.5% offsetting over half the losses experienced last year. However, it remains well below its mid-peak 2018 numbers.

Slide 10 provides context for the industry fourth quarter and annual net sales propelled by market volatility. The mutual fund industry ended the quarter with long-term fund net redemptions of $15.6 billion, down $19.5 billion from Q4 2017. As you can see in the chart on the right, the long-term mutual fund net sales rate also turn negative on the last 12 months trailing basis. Industry ETF net creations remained positive during 2018 and the fourth quarter though results in these product categories were also down year-over-year.

Turning to Slide 11, on our results for the fourth quarter. Investment fund net redemptions were $225 million down from net sales of $749 million in Q4 2017, which reflects the challenging environment. Adjusted net earnings of $180 million was slightly below $191 million in Q4 of last year. Q4 adjusted earnings per share was $0.75.

On Slide 12, we show the segmented results for your reference and now I’ll go into the IG Wealth Management section. Turning to IG Wealth Management on Slide 14, and starting with 2018 highlights, we continue to transform IG Wealth Management in 2018, including enhancements to products, segmented pricing and compensation, and the new brand launch.

We also made strong progress towards our technology transformation including launching a new client portal and completing our program roadmap for 2019. We’re encouraged with the progress and have full agenda for 2019, including accelerating technology transformation and conversion to Series U unbundled pricing for all clients.

2018 net sales at $485 million during the year were strong given the industry context and gross sales were the second best annual results in our history.

Turning to the fourth quarter highlights and the results. In November, we announced some targeted pricing changes that I’ll speak more to in just a moment. IG Wealth Management continued to capture market share as we focused on our high net worth solutions, which represents 48% of our gross sales. That’s up from 45% in Q4 2017. We continue to experience solid asset retention with long-term trailing 12 months redemption rates that remains well below industry peers.

Turning to Slide 15 on operating results, IG Wealth Management experienced net redemptions of $125 million for the quarter or 0.6% of average AUM, which is almost 7.5 times better than the advice channel, long-term net redemption rate of 4.7%. On trailing 12 month basis, you can see that the positive 0.5% net sales rate for IG Wealth Management is also well above the advice channel. We have just reported January net redemptions of $39.7 million. We’re entering the RRSP season with investor confidence being tested, which has created headwinds. That said, we plan to be in positive net sales for the RRSP season.

Turning to Slide 16, high net worth solutions represent $41.5 billion of our AUM and 48% of total sales. We also continue to make great progress and delivering better beta and our focus on managed solutions, which now represents 50% of our AUM and 76% of our gross sales. Our unbundled fee structures where the client pays the advice fee directly now have 25.3 billion in AUM and accounts for 76% of our high-net worth sales.

Slide 17, highlights our consultant productivity metrics for full-year 2018. We have discussed on prior calls how we are transforming our distribution network. Our overall objective is to focus on our most productive consultant practices and increase team size and team proficiency. We also overhauled our recruiting practices to emphasize the quality of the recruits as the top priority.

On the left side of the page, you’ll see an intentional result at these strategic changes. The first is to have stronger consultant practices, which in 2018 was slightly below 2000 and having fewer but higher quality new consultants. Evidence for these improvements is reflected on the right side of the slide where you’ll see that the productivity of our recruits were up 33% during 2018 and this builds on the 90% increase achieved in 2017. Gross sales per consultant practice increased modestly overall productivity increased 13% during the year.

Slide 18 highlights the November 15, announcement of pricing enhancements at IG Wealth Management. The announcements included advisory fee reductions to households with over $1 million in assets with IG Wealth Management. We are further enhancing fee transparency by opening unbundled fee options to all clients during Q3 2019 and expect to have substantially transitioned most assets to unbundled solutions by mid-2020. The changes are expected to result in the reduction in IG’s annualized weighted average fee rate of three basis points starting in Q2 2019, beyond the recent trend. Luke will speak to this in his remarks.

Our competitive positioning is now strong across client segments for the cost of advice and comparable product in the AMR as we are now better than 50th percentile in both metric.

Going forward, we see less pricing pressure on advisory fees, which should serve us well as we move to fully unbundled pricing this year. These pricing changes combined with our compelling product and service offering positions us well in the competitive mass affluent and high net worth space.

Slide 19 highlights our client rate of return historical redemption experience. IT wealth management’s long-term trailing 12-months redemption rate of 9.2% remains well below the industry average of 19.9%.

I’ll now turn it over to Barry to discuss Mackenzie’s results.

Barry McInerney

Thank you Jeff. And good afternoon everyone. If you could please turn to turn to Slide 21. I’ll start with a few 2018 highlights from Mackenzie. Our transformation is now complete following five years of hard work. We achieved a new all-time mutual fund gross sales level of $10 billion and the best retail net sales in 20 years. Third party advisers now ranked Mackenzie in the top three for both mutual funds and ETFs. As we continue to execute on our strategy, Mackenzie as well as rated being number one and delivering operation – operating leverage. And we’re now focused on executing our strategy and pivoting in a competitive environment.

For the fourth quarter, the market volatility proved challenging for the investment fund industry. In that context, we continue to gain market share. Investment fund net redemptions were $91 million. Mackenzie’s retail investment fund net sales were $198 million including strong contributions from both mutual funds and ETFs. This is in the context of long-term mutual fund net redemptions of over $8 billion for the advice channel.

Mackenzie’s investment performance is measured by MorningStar improves in the quarter with a number of notable star rating upgrades. And during the fourth quarter, multiple Mackenzie investment management teams were also recognized by Lipper and Investment Executives for their strong investment performance.

Side 22 highlights Mackenzie’s operating results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Q4 mutual fund gross sales of $2.3 billion, an all-time record high, were up 4.2% year-over-year. Investment fund net redemptions of $91 million compares to net sales of $477 million last year. Mackenzie continues to capture market share versus peers. Our long-term mutual fund net sales rate of 0.4% exceeded both the advice channel and the overall industry, and if you included both ETF and long-term mutual funds together, Mackenzie delivered an organic net sales rate of 3.5%. Fast-forward into January, Mackenzie’s investment fund net sales were positive at $30 million. So far the RRSP is up to a slower start than usual as advisory spend timing of clients reviewing their existing position.

Slide 23 provides details on our Q4 sales results. This quarter we have displayed retail flows by category in the table to help you understand Mackenzie’s broad-based strength in this very important space. Mackenzie captured 7.4% advise channel long-term gross sales during the quarter, which represent a significant increase relative to the 2017 levels of 5.5%. And our gross sales capture rate improved in four of the five asset class categories. Mackenzie also recorded its ninth consecutive quarter of retail investment fund net sales, which totaled $198 million in Q4 in a quarter where nearly all peers experienced mutual fund net redemptions.

On Slide 24, Mackenzie’s ETF AUM was relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter as positive from retail and Mackenzie mutual funds were offset by market returns and some rebalancing from IGM IPC. Mackenzie’s full year 2018 ETF Net Creations were the third highest in the industry in Canada among the 33 industry participants.

On Slide 25, Mackenzie’s long-term investment performance remains solid. Over 50% of mutual fund assets are in the first or second quartile of our one-year, five-year and 10-year periods. 47% of Mackenzie’s AUM is at four or five star rated funds, the fourth highest in the industry, and up from 38% the previous quarter. And focusing on F series, which is the most relevant for the IIROC channel, Mackenzie is very well positioned with 17 of our 20 largest funds being rated 4 or 5 Stars by Morningstar and nine of these funds are rated 5 Star.

In Slide 26, you can see that our growth-oriented boutiques as well as the global equity and income and fixed income teams continue to have a significant portion of their AUM in 4 or 5 Star funds. Ivy’s investments stock performed particularly well during the last quarter of the year leading to Morningstar upgrades to 4 Stars for some of Ivy’s largest funds, our performance in downmarkets is a norm for this boutique.

Finally, Mackenzie was recognized for industry-leading performance with a number of achievements at the 2018 Lipper Fund Awards. In addition, Phil Taller, the leader of our Mackenzie growth team won the Investment Executive’s 2018 Mutual Fund Manager of the Year.

I’ll now turn over to Luke to review IGM’s financial results.

Luke Gould

Thanks, Barry. Hi everybody. So move to Page 28, I don’t have much to add, relative to what Jeff said, I just would indicate, turn the left and remind that we did see an increase of 3.5% in our assets in January, which were covered about half of the 6.6% decline. And I’d also note, as of yesterday we’re up another 1% in client returns in February. So we’ve now covered about 70% of the Q4 clients.

Move to Page 29, you can see our earnings in millions of dollars and EBIT on the left. And you can see our margins on the right and I highlight two things: first, starting on the left chart. Number one there, I call out the net investment income and share of associates earnings at $47.8 million in the fourth quarter and would highlight, this is down from Q3 and it does move around from quarter-to-quarter but I called it a few items in there.

Now first, we do mark-to-market gains and losses on seed capital through earnings and we had losses of $3 million from equity market declines in the quarter. We also had some lumpiness in our proportionate share of Great-West Lifeco earnings, given that we record analyst estimates reach for each quarter and we true up pretty different in the subsequent one, and this quarter did have $3 million of negative trough from Q3. I will also talk to some lumpiness in the net investment income line in IG’s mortgage business on the coming slide.

Second, you can see noninterest expense of $269 million in Q4 and as mentioned by Jeff, we are in line with our full year guidance and we do have – did have Q4 costs associated with brand relaunch as well as incremental costs associated with our transformation program. And I’d note that the brand relaunch is obviously designed to drive business growth while the transformation program is designed to bring long-term cost savings to its shareholders.

On the right, I’d say first at the top you can see the gross revenue rate was stable for IGM overall. And I would speak a bit more to that number in the IG section, in the Mackenzie section but I call out the commission expense line and you can see we’re 67 basis points in Q3 and it’s up to 71 basis points in Q4. And I reminded that on our last call, we made reference to changes to field management at IG where we reduced the number of regional directors and that we had a benefit in our Q2 results relating to this and we’re going to see some offset in Q4.

And we did see that offset as we did reassign the responsibilities from these regional directors and we have recruitment and training of dedicated compliance and recruiting resources that offset those reductions in Q3 and I will speak more to that in the IG section.

Move to Page 30, you can see the income statements for IGM. The first three points you can see on the right I’ve covered but I would speak to the fourth one and you can see, I think everyone’s noticed, we did have a lower effective tax rate during the period and this was a result of favorable developments on certain tax matters and our tax expense reflects $5 million related to this. Going forward, we expect that 22% would be more appropriate guidance but we did have those favorable developments in this quarter’s results.

Move to Page 31, I’m going to spend a bit of time on this slide because there was such movement in Q3 and Q4 on it. So first, I’d highlight the annualized management admin fee rate on the left of 201.4 basis points. That’s very stable in relation to Q3 and you can see at the very bottom row, we did continue to see migration of the composition of our clientele in favor of high net worth clients and so there was a very slight movement but overall, very stable.

And as highlighted by Jeff, we did, as everybody knows, introduced our segmented pricing for households in excess of $1 million. We announced in November, it becomes effective Q2 and it is going to reduce this amount by about 3 basis points during Q2. And then now a bit of time reconciling the asset-based comp rate and the sales commission rates. So starting at the left, I’d remind, we did reduce our regional director complement from 92 people to 67 in the second quarter and we did see the benefit in terms of cost savings from this in Q3 and you can see the rate going from 49.5 basis points to 48.5 and that was $2 million per quarter.

Also in relation to those changes, in the commission rate line, you can see we went from 1.8% to 1.7% and that was another $2 million in savings. So $4 million in savings in Q3. And again, that was timing as we offset a lot of that through introducing centralized compliance recruiting sources, which ramped up in Q3 and were fully in effect in Q4 and that’s what caused all of those resources or in the asset-based comp line and that’s what caused the rates to rise.

In addition to this, we did have some non-recurring net of costs associated with that same initiative of about $2 million during the quarter and that was in that same asset-based comp line. And I would remind, those changes were made to regional directors and change their responsibilities. We designed to enhance fuel management effectiveness while also providing long-term cost savings and we’re quite optimistic that we’re going to be successful in both those fronts.

I move now to Page 32, which is IGM’s income statement, and I’ve commented on the item one and commented on item two, on the fee rates and on the commissions. I would give one further comment on net investment income and other. You can see we earned a $10.9 million this period, down from $13.3 million last quarter. And I would note and remind, this is largely our board results. And while we employ hedge accounting and we don’t have the same element of volatility that we used to, there are still areas where we do have accounting mismatches in a period where rates change in different directions. We have some fair value adjustments affected the quarter. You’ll see it in the MD&A and I’d point to Q3 as being more indicative of the ongoing run on this business.

Moving to Page 33, I highlighted Mackenzie’s weighted average fee rate on the left at 80.5 basis points. Very stable at Q3 and I’d remind that we did introduce retail price enhancements in the second quarter. I also note, in relation to Barry’s remarks, the retail business is performing very well and this does have a varying underweight average fee rate given at that higher margin business.

And then on Page 34, you can see Mackenzie’s P&L and the only item I’d highlight, again, if you go to the net investment income in the second row from the bottom, you can see $3.1 million in losses and that was all seed and there was nothing unusual there. It was all a decline in line with the equity market decline during the period.

And I’ll now turn it back to Jeff.

Jeff Carney

Great. Before we open the lines for questions, I’d like to wrap up by providing a brief look forward on Slide 35. The market volatility is testing investor and adviser confidence in a way we haven’t seen in a number of years. While January has brought with it strong equity market rally, some of the underlying concerns such as trade tensions and political uncertainty remain top of line today. It’s in these types of environments where clients need the confidence that comes from working with the financial advisor and having well-developed plan. And advisers need the right product solutions and support to meet the needs of investors increasingly complex financial lives.

Across IGM financial, we remain focused on executing against our client-centric strategies and one IGM approach to deliver future earnings growth. This management team has demonstrated its ability to outperform peers and gain market share through a range of financial market conditions. The strategic decision in business investments we have made over the past five years has reignited our operating companies. The work we’re doing on our client-facing technologies and back office has only begun. And 2019 will be a very important year for us as we deliver on our major promises.

As we mentioned, Mackenzie’s transformation is complete. The company is well positioned and focused on executing against its growth strategy. Mackenzie is primed for operating leverage and earnings growth. IG Wealth Management’s transformation continues into 2019, adding to the impactful actions already taken to position the company to capture greater share of Canada’s $4.5 trillion wealth market and deliver a long-term, profitable organic growth. We expect 2019 to be a year of continued improvement for IGM Financial and I look forward to sharing our progress with you.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back to Keith Potter.

Keith Potter

Thank you, Jeff. And Patrick, I can just have you open up the line for questions.

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Geoff Kwan

Geoff Kwan

Gary Ho

Gary Ho

Gary Ho

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

And we’re realizing significant improvements in cost per acquisition, as a result of that. And we feel very positive about the program. And so we’ll look forward to seeing the increased activity. We’ve already seen it in the short term, but we expect to see more of it. And obviously, this is not an one-time event, this is an ongoing investment that we’re making in our brand overtime to compete against the banks as well. And so we’re excited about the response we got from the advertiser and we’ll continue to update you as we go forward.

Gary Ho

Gary Ho

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Gary Ho

Gary Ho

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

But they go in there and then convert them into an advisor and they convert them into a client. And so it’s a very intelligent way to use advertising to tell story of Personal Capital, then translates into new clients that then translates into economics for the firm. And so it’s really exciting. And then you can target, which type of the client she wants. So in this case – in this Company’s case, their target is in roughly the 250 to million. And so it is – versus the some of the global advisors, where they’re more like 30 to 50,000. So this is a massive fluent, high network model that’s using the free aggregation service as its value proposition to then convert people into clients and there’s doing it over and over again every day.

And we’re helping them to tell that story. And they’ve got incredible technology stacks that they’ve built and the founders of this were the founders of Intuit. So if anyone’s used TurboTax or any of those kinds of things that was the founder, who’s created this company. And it’s not easy to replicate, what they’ve been able to do in their secret sauce. So we think, it’s a company that will continue to monitor and watch. But longer term, we’d like to see how they do and if they do well, we’ll probably continue to invest more.

Gary Ho

Gary Ho

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Gary Ho

Gary Ho

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

And what I highlight and what we’re seeing right now is that increased from 8.7% to 9.7% in the last year is a stable account closure rate. And that’s less than half of the rate and an increase in those partial redemptions. And it does correlates, you can see with industry activity and a lot of the sentiments and competence that we’ve seen. So that’s what we know and that’s what I tell you on that one. I don’t know if that’s helpful.

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

IIROC has been a real growth area for us actually for three four years now. Historically, we have well before Jeff and I arrived we were – hardly we were more than a FDA shop at Mackenzie now we are very nicely balanced. And the IIROC channels again more ETFs, we started our ETF business actually three years ago with particular focus on the IIROC channel so that we’re doing well in ETFs overall as you know, that in retail segment is mostly an IIROC play although of course, now we’re broadening our ETF distribution institutionally.

And the liquid alternatives that you’re aware of that story it happens to first out of the gates, all of us thinking that’s going to be a high-growth area again level of sophistication associated with alternatives, which really helps in our portfolio helps investor’s risk adjustment returns is more of an IIROC place. So I don’t know if I can specifically comment on the market share per numbers, but you can safely say that our market share gains that we’ve had now for quite awhile and their accelerating has been across the board, across all the channels.

That’s by design as we again be more specific of needs that are varying now between those channels. And I think we’ve done a good job to date. And finally with an ability to hit the marketplace, with both mutual funds and ETFs, it’s really resonating, I think, we’re one of the few firms that’s growing both very quickly while we’re doing so with the same distribution channels and team at Mackenzie’s, the same manufacturing, the same operations. It’s really provided us with a nice competitive advantage to hit the marketplace. And obviously in the up swing in both ETF obviously, did benefit the mutual fund last year.

And that’s all not close but our expectation is both are going to grow length forward, moving faster is the newer. And again we have been saying this for quite some time now that our approach to marketplace, the solution provider is to get out there and use both of them as component parts and help advisors to build portfolios. So I don’t know if I answered your specific question, but again the market share is by design and have been translating into increased market share across the multiple channels that we’ve been penetrating.

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

So we think you can – I see your point is a question, but we think just taking IIROC specifically, yes, more focused on transparency, on fees when you go into a lower return environment than we all expect over the next five to ten years then there is more increased scrutiny on the fees as a percentage of the overall return.

But our success has been broad-based even within IIROC both more traditional type of boutique offerings that have four, five star obviously competitively priced and the new offerings, the ETFs and the alternatives. So I think you do you do a healthy blend still. I think our experience advisers they appreciate building blocks, appreciate the strong performance and they need to have blend of mutual fund ETFs, traditional asset classes and new ideas like the ideal space, which will be a real particular focus for us going forward.

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Paul Holden

Paul Holden

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

We’ve got a pilot rollout for advisors for account opening transfers and account management – maintenance and the full rollout will be Q2 2019, and we’ve got our new online portal going and it’s now available to client, so they can get their statements and tax documents on their own and go into the site and fill that address and access all of that. And our new digital advisory desktop powered by Salesforce is targeted to rollout in the second half of 2019 and that will be a huge productivity drivers. So he might been busy, and he has done a great job and executing in his team you know we’ve been to get enough for probably 18 months and they’re really getting to a full productivity.

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Luke Gould

Luke Gould

Now, we get to 2,000 teams and every teams got $500 million of assets or something, then we start thinking about that whatever we go from there, but it’s – that’s how you should think about it. And then as I said earlier, the new recruits that are coming in are screening the process we run, because we may not remember, but we centralized recruiting so now that we have professionals that actually are doing all the interviewing and that’s why the productivities going up and showing up in the numbers. So, we feel really excited about where we are. If you ask – you should think about 2,000 teams and more productive, because of the skill sets that are inside those teams.

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Jeff Carney

Yes.

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Scott Chan from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Scott Chan

Scott Chan

Jeff Carney

Jeff Carney

Scott Chan

Scott Chan

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

Our experience, Jeff and I at U.S. with the multi-strategy categories also it allows advisement together to plug it into a profile you are supposed to having to deal with alternate sleeves. So it is an educational sale. We are on cloud, we are approved on multiple-platforms earning now $400 million in our call it multi strategy. The way we designed it though is that each of these sleeves itself their track record started from the date of March and April so what we tend to do is will message and convey in due course to start to offer some sleeves individual offerings when we think it’s appropriate to do so because of the multi-strategy consists of markets that are little macro and market neutral all together in one holistic solution but that design allows us to call it out and launch it individually and we will monitor the demand for that. Right now, we’re just really focused on the multi-strategy.

Obviously, principally in the IIROC channel and it’s been well received. And you know what other competitors have received so that’s a good thing because all going to do is be quicker in the industry and there’s a lot of different ways you can do this. And so collectively, industry will get some speed with it and we’re very confident we will gain our fair share market share and it extremely good nice growth story and the fees are helping and given what they can do to particularly equity is beginning towards of the full run. We know the story interest rate although they stopped little rising, but at some point investor raising, so you’ve got these alternatives uncallable stocks and bonds and it’s a really nice sleeve to put into our overall, portfolio.

Scott Chan

Scott Chan

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

Scott Chan

Scott Chan

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

Scott Chan

Scott Chan

Barry McInerney

Barry McInerney

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Potter.

Keith Potter

Keith Potter

