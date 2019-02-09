Summary

Cliffs reports Q4 earnings way above estimates due to a release of a $461 million tax valuation allowance.

While realized prices dropped in Q4 due to weaker steel prices, current market data suggests improvement in Q1.

HBI project capacity is increased from 1.6 million tons to 1.9 million tons due to higher demand.

Strong liquidity and robust cash generation should further support the current upside in Cliffs' shares.