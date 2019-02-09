WTI Weekly: False Breakout Early Week To 55.75s, Price Discovery Lower To 51.80s

This week saw a false breakout above last week’s resistance before rotation lower developed to 51.80s into week’s end.

Rotation lower through the remainder of the week to 51.80s, within last week’s key demand cluster.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for buy-side activity provided the near-term key support, 54.50s-54s (last week’s breakout area), held. This expectation did not play out as a false breakout developed early week at key resistance, 55.66s. Rotation back through the prior balance occurred into week’s end to 51.80s (near Sharedata's AWR Low target, 51s) within last week’s key demand cluster, 52s-51.33s.

03-08 February 2019

This week’s auction saw a minor probe higher in Monday’s trade through last week’s key resistance, 55.66s, achieving the stopping point high, 55.75s. Buying interest failed to drive price higher as rejection developed back into prior balance. An aggressive long liquidation developed through Monday’s auction to 53.29s as last week’s late buyers near the high were forced to adjust inventory. Sellers trapped in size at 53.50s, before price discovery higher developed to 55.21s into Tuesday’s auction. This prior area of demand saw selling interest emerge, 55.08s, driving price back through the developing range ahead of Wednesday’s auction.

A false breakdown attempt through Tuesday’s low developed early in Wednesday’s auction to 52.86s. Sellers trapped, 53.02s, resulting in two-sided trade, 52.86s-54.30s, through the EIA release (+1.2mil v +2.17mil expected). Two-sided trade continued into Thursday’s trade before selling interest emerged, 53.19s, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the stopping point low, 51.80s, within last week’s key demand cluster. Buy excess developed there before buying interest drove price modestly higher ahead of Friday’s close to 53s, settling at 55.26s.

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for buy-side activity provided key support, 54.50s-54s, held as support. This expectation did not play out as an early week false breakout resulted in rotation back through the developing balance to challenge last week’s demand area. The false breakout provided structural indication and warning of potential sell-side activity early in this week’s auction.

Looking ahead, this week’s failed buy-side breakout and subsequent sell-side phase to key demand signals the potential development of a structural stopping point high, 55.75s. Focus into next week centers upon response to this week’s key supply, 53s-54.30s, for confirmation/negation of the sell-side shift of bias. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned into larger key supply overhead following an approximately 30% buy-side phase from December 2018. The primary expectation near-term (2-4 weeks) based on market structure is now sell-side provided key supply holds.

Following the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC has resumed publishing the weekly COT report. The publishing resumes with late December’s data and will be lagging for the next two to three weeks (releases on Tuesdays and Fridays until current) as they catch up. Our data will update with their publishing schedule.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

