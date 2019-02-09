What The Latest Numbers Mean For Gold And Silver - Weekly Wrap-Up (Feb 8, 2019)

In this edition of the Wrap-Up, Eric Sprott joins us once again to break down all the gold and silver news you need to navigate the Year of the Pig.

But when Chinese buyers re-enter the market, will gold and silver prices get a boost?

By Craig Hemke

As the lunar New Year celebration wraps up, it's been a mediocre week for precious metals. But when Chinese buyers re-enter the market, will gold and silver prices get a boost?

In this edition of the Wrap-Up, Eric Sprott joins us once again to break down all the gold and silver news you need to navigate the Year of the Pig, including:

Why the U.S. "guns and butter" approach won't work

How QE will affect markets

Plus: the latest cryptocurrency fail

"There are lots of reasons to worry about where we're all going. We've seen those downgrades, in Europe, of the GDP. We see Chinese data that gets weaker all the time. We see weakness in the U.S. in terms of industrial production and PMIs and things like that. So, yeah, I think that stocks could easily roll over."

