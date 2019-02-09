Taubman Centers: Some Like It Illiquid
About: Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), TCO.PJ, TCO.PK, Includes: SPG.PJ
by: AvoidingBigLosses
Summary
High-quality REIT preferred shares can offer attractive returns with fairly low risk.
These returns can be even greater if you buy and sell opportunistically.
Patience is essential with such securities.
Investors should be very sensitive to the share price when it comes to both buying and selling.
Liquidity
Liquidity is the degree to which an asset can be bought or sold quickly without causing the price of the asset to change. A US Treasury note is highly liquid. Raw land is highly