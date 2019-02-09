Arc Resources Earnings: The Dividend Is Safe
About: ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF)
by: Hervé Blandin
Summary
Q4 earnings, 2019 guidance, and 2018 reserves report confirm the strength of the company.
At 2017 and 2018 oil and gas prices, the dividend is safe thanks to the low cost structure.
The discount to my estimation of intrinsic value is not important enough for me to consider buying.
Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) reported the Q4 earnings and released the 2018 reserves report. Despite the volatility of oil and gas prices, the company delivered strong results.
Thanks to the low-cost structure, the