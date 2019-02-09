Collectors Universe: Stabilization Driving Growth
About: Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT)
by: Detroit Bear
Summary
Collectors Universe is experiencing a return to stability in its US coin business, leading to a return to revenue and earnings growth.
Management has reduced the cost structure, which translated into huge savings in Q2 '19.
Shares look undervalued, with upside to $23-28.
Shares of Collectors Universe (CLCT) are up over 27% YTD riding broader market trends as well as improved earnings growth to rapid recovery off of its December lows. Although some issues persist in