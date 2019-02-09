Apple: Don't Stop Believin'
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Logan Kane
Summary
Apple is chronically undervalued and is one of the best values in the large-cap space right now.
I believe that Apple will figure out the most efficient way to maximize revenue, even if it has to sacrifice margins on the iPhone.
Apple's perpetually low valuation illustrates the key differences between pure volatility and risk.
The iPhone ecosystem is alive and well, and margins for services are excellent.
Apple (AAPL) is on sale. But should you be a buyer?
As the leaves turned this fall (maybe not in Silicon Valley), Apple investors went from mania to panic. The stock plunged from