Tupperware: Value Trap Or Putting The Blame On The Previous CEO?
About: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)
by: The Belgian Dentist
Summary
In the middle of last year, Tricia Stitzel took over the helm as new CEO at Tupperware.
After a bad fourth quarter, Tupperware decided to cut its dividend.
We expect the new CEO to beat the conservative guidance which leaves room for more capital returns to shareholders than planned.
Tupperware is a value stock with a mid-single-digit P/E and a 4% dividend yield.
On January 30th, Tupperware (TUP) posted disappointing results and announced a dividend cut. Its share price dropped almost 30%! Tupperware trades now at a P/E of 6 and a (forward looking) dividend yield