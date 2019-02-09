Check Point Software (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CHKP), one of the legacy IT security players still in the market, has rebounded well since the market sell-off and has now recovered to pre-correction highs. The company reported solid Q4 results and provided a positive 2019 guidance. However, they continue to lose share to faster-growing firewall and cloud security players with management committed to spending more on their sales force in order to capture more market share.

In a world where security is moving away from on-premise operations, legacy players such as CHKP could be left behind. Though the company has remained competitive in today's market, it continues to lose share, as revenue increased 4% this past quarter. Shares continue to tread along, remaining near the high end of valuation ranges for comparable security players.

Although CHKP has been a solid performer over the past year, I believe current valuation reflects positive investor sentiment and full expectations for the out year. Over the past 6 months, CHKP has generated nearly 8% alpha versus the market, a solid performance considering the volatility in a majority of technology stocks over the past few months.

Investors are paying a relatively expensive multiple to own this legacy name which is growing revenue in the low-/mid-single digits compared to 20%+ growth seen in other security names.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security and security management. It is considered one of the legacy players in the security market and has faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in has seen a rise in new competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Data security will always remain a competitive industry. We keep seeing data breaches occur on what seems like a daily basis. Enterprises are becoming more protective about their data, and recent regulation in Europe, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), brings hefty fines for enterprises that are found in violation of user data protection.

Recent Results

CHKP recently completed the acquisition of Dome9, enhancing their Infinity architecture and cloud security offerings. Dome9 provides cloud-native security capabilities, including intuitive visualization of security posture, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis, enabling cloud deployments safer and more manageable (Source: Company Website). In what appears to be a very late attempt at improving its cloud security, CHKP continues to be well behind cloud security leaders such as FTNT, PANW, CSCO, and Zscaler (ZS).

CHKP continues to lose share in the firewall market to players such as FTNT, PANW, CSCO and emerging cloud security leader ZS, which reinforces the need for R&D spend. The company's lackluster Q3 earnings were right down the fairway with nothing exciting to look forward to.

CHKP reported Q4 revenue of $526 million, growing 4% y/y, which was near the higher end of management's previous guidance of $500-528 million and above consensus estimates of $518 million. Non-GAAP operating margins remained good at 53.1% but contracted compared to 57.7% last year. For the full year, margins ended up at 52.9%.

Source: Company Presentation

EPS of $1.63 was above consensus estimates of $1.63 despite operating margins contracting y/y. The EPS beat was largely driven by revenues exceeding consensus estimate.

Source: Company Presentation

CHKP breaks down its revenue into three main segments: Product, Subscription and Maintenance.

Maintenance revenue represented over 40% of Q4 total revenue and grew nearly 4% y/y, in line with overall company growth. This revenue stream is highly correlated with Product revenue growth. As companies purchase more product from CHKP, there will be an increased need for maintenance operations. Thus, a slowdown in Product revenue will likely have a negative material impact on maintenance revenue over the long run.

Product revenue, which represented ~30% of the total, decreased ~3% y/y in Q4. Going back to the Q1 call, management noted IT spending is seasonally down in the first half of the year and expected positive Product growth during the second half of the year. However, the decline in Q4 continued to demonstrate weakness in this segment despite the overall security market continuing to grow.

Finally, Subscription revenue, which represents just under 30% of total, continues to grow at an impressive rate, at 13% for Q4, which was a similar growth rate to Q3. The key takeaway here is that CHKP continues to move away from legacy on-premise security products (found in the declining Product segment) and towards cloud-based subscription models.

Valuation

CHKP has underperformed the market this year and is well below comparable IT security companies. This is relatively warranted given its much slower growth rate and fears that it would keep losing market share. As the security market consistently grows at high rates, CHKP does not.

Typically, companies with strong, consistent gross and operating margins like CHKP should be valued on earnings or EBITDA. However, when looking at their revenue multiple, something seems off. Software companies with high growth rates and little-to-no earnings typically trade at premium revenue multiples, not legacy security companies slowly transitioning to cloud-based sales.

It is challenging to reason why CHKP is trading at such a premium forward revenue multiple compared to other leading security players which have a much better positioning in cloud security. FTNT, PANW and even CSCO have better software security offerings and have done a better job transitioning to the cloud. Management did note they will look to spend more on the sales force and make improvement in an effort to accelerate revenue, but even if revenue growth doubled to ~8%, this would remain well behind the competitors.

Instead, CHKP should be valued on earnings since they have stable margins and have a lower revenue growth profile.

Using the same peer group as above, there is a clear difference in the P/E ratios between the competitors. Legacy players such as CHKP and CSCO who grow at a slower rate trade at a much lower multiple compared to the faster growth, market share players such as FTNT and PANW.

For 2019, CHKP's management guided EPS to $5.85-6.25, a healthy growth y/y. However, I believe their current 19x multiple is a bit too high as they should trade more in line with CSCO who also grows at a low mid-single-digit growth rate.

Assuming CHKP reaches the higher end of guidance, and trades at a ~17x multiple, which would still be a premium to CSCO, CHKP would have a price target of $106, slightly below the current price of $116. Right now, investors continue to give a premium multiple for this company. Even at a 19x multiple and using the high end of management's EPS guidance, CHKP would have a price target of $119.

For now, I remain on the sidelines for this name as I believe there are better security companies in the firewall space which grow at a faster pace and are more deserving of a premium valuation.

Some risks to this thesis included CHKP's ability to maintain customers because of its legacy operations. Competition in the security market continues to increase, and the transition to cloud-based security subscriptions could prove to be challenging to CHKP's revenue growth.