S&P 500 Weekly Update: Patience, Patience; Good Things Come To Those That Wait

The political scene dominates the headlines; investors who demonstrate patience in this foggy environment will be rewarded.

More sectors are now back in bullish configurations. The watch is on to see if they can hold these levels.

Some weakness in the short-term can be expected. That works off the excess of the recent rally, and is quite normal.

"I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it." - Thomas Jefferson

After close to 10 years of witnessing the U.S. economy and stock market recover, we are yet at another point in time where investors are starting to wonder if we've seen all this expansion and bull market have to offer. The consensus view is that the economy stumbles here. Add that to the unsteady global economic picture and it is easy to see why many aren't that positive on equities right now.

One doesn't have to be gung-ho and overly bullish to be successful in building wealth over time. Instead, all one has to do is avoid making major mistakes. Everyone will form their opinions based on the evidence they see now, and that will define whether they are Bullish or Bearish.

Sometimes within the context of a Bull market, it's OK to be non committal. In doing so, one simply falls into the mindset that will lead them into a position where they avoid the BIG mistake. Alas, we just witnessed what happens when one takes a stand without looking at ALL of the data.

The recent equity market action has been one of the most challenging market periods to deal with. However, we have seen this before, it is not so unusual. When stocks are dropping, and the pundits are saying there is more pain to come, the inclination is to finally decide that stocks are going lower. That means moving to cash or some other defensive posture. What happens next usually tosses a big wrench in the best laid plans of many market participants. Stocks reverse and move higher. Stay The Course wasn't such a bad idea after all.

The S&P now sits 7+% off the all-time highs, and everyone is wrestling whether the markets can indeed pull off a "V" type of recovery off the December lows. Investors all know what it feels likes when they can't take it anymore as stocks are going down, and it often happens in reverse as well. Start adding new long positions, the market reverses and heads lower. For some they just compounded the first mistake. In any strategy, having patience and doing nothing often works very well.

Now I will be the first to tell anyone that none of these decisions are easy, there is no black and white answer, and most assuredly it is a tight rope that an investor has to walk. What we do know is anyone that has closed their mind to any and all of the other outcomes that can develop, falls off that tight rope time and time again. After a while they find themselves on a path that is going in the opposite direction, it isn't building wealth at all.

The worries are all there, and no matter what may be changing right before their eyes, many have made up their minds already.

Earnings season has been mixed, with the main message appearing to be slowing growth but no near-term recession.

The Fed has turned more dovish and is likely on hold for a while, depending of course on incoming data.

China's economic slowdown is also causing concern, but we have been here before. Many want to now question how they are dealing with their economic problems.

Trade negotiations remain in the spotlight; however, the headlines have revealed a willingness for both side to acquiesce. If nothing else that is suggesting the probability of this escalating to an all-out trade war is greatly diminished.

Coming off a positive month in January, the Bulls are looking for strength to beget strength. Others see caution ahead noting that February hasn't been one of the best months for stocks. Since 1950, February has been virtually flat, and over the past 20 years only June and September have shown worse returns.

This year February may bring additional headline risk for investors to deal with. Another government shutdown may be in the cards, the China trade negotiation deadline looms, and we can't forget the Mueller investigation is reportedly in its final stages.

Just as it doesn't pay to get too bullish now that we have seen a nice rally off the lows, targeting any of those issues and jumping on the Bear bandwagon, may be a mistake. Instead, it might be worthwhile to open your mind to the idea that any one of those events might just provide a buying opportunity!

Economy

U.S. Q4 GDP is scheduled to be released on February 28th. So if we get the 2.5-2.7% growth rate that is forecast for Q4, expect to hear about why this is really bad news because the growth rates in Q2 (4.2%) and Q3 (3.4%) were faster. Then it follows that the trend will continue until we find ourselves back in recession.

History doesn't support that view. A look back at quarterly GDP growth rates since 2009 shows real GDP slowed from quarter to quarter multiple times, but no recession occurred. Instead of overreacting, investors need to be aware of "statistical noise" that is inherent in these reports. Growth on a quarterly basis always bounces around a trend, but it's the trend, not the bounces, that matter.

Scott Grannis tells us the "worry headwinds" are abating:

"It's not yet possible to be confident that the recent selloff was just another panic attack, but it's looking that way for now."

U.S. factory report proved disappointing, with a 1.9% November non-durable decline for shipments and orders that entirely reflected a price-led petroleum plunge.

ISM non-manufacturing index dropped 1.3 points to 56.7 in January following December's 2.4 point decline to 58.0 (revised from 57.6). This is the weakest since July (also 56.7). The index was at 59.4 a year ago, and is off of September's multi-decade high of 60.8. The non-manufacturing sector grew in January for the 108th consecutive month.

IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index registered 54.2 in January, down slightly from 54.4 in December.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The robust economic growth signaled by the U.S. PMI surveys at the start of the year sits in stark contrast to the near-stalling of growth seen in Europe, China and Japan. At current levels, the surveys are consistent with annualized GDP growth of around 2.5% at the start of the year." "Jobs growth remained buoyant as business optimism perked up to its highest since October. Backlogs of work are meanwhile building up, in part because firms struggled to meet demand, which has in turn allowed sellers to continue to push prices higher."

The labor force has increased by 213,000 per month in the past year and the participation rate is now 63.2%, the highest since 2013. All of this is showing strength in the economy offsetting the effects of an aging population. Meanwhile, the share of the adult population that's working hit 60.7%, the highest since 2008.

Average hourly earnings are up 3.2% in the past year. Total hours rose 0.3% in January and are up 2.4% in the past year. As a result, total cash earnings are up 5.7% in the past year, easily surpassing inflation and more than enough to keep consumer spending growing.

A labor picture that suggests economic growth, not contraction.

Global Economy

Growth of the global manufacturing sector slowed closer to stagnation in January. At 50.7, the J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index fell for the ninth straight month to its lowest reading since August 2016.

The EU cut its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.3%. The chart below shows the quarterly GDP growth over the last three years.

IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index edged lower in January, falling for a fifth successive month to register its lowest level for five-and-a-half years. The index recorded 51.0 in January, a little better than the earlier flash estimate of 50.7 but still down from 51.1 in December.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone has started 2019 on flat note, with growth close to stagnation amid falling demand for goods and services. The PMI indicates that GDP is growing at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%, setting the scene for the region's worst quarter since 2013. Such a weak start to the year would mean the current consensus forecast for 1.5% GDP growth in 2019 is likely to be revised lower, and hence lead to more dovish signals from the ECB." "What started as a manufacturing and export-led slowdown has shown increasing signs of infecting the service sector. The manufacturing PMI numbers are indicative of the goods-producing sector slipping into recession, while growth in services is now running at its lowest for four years. Worst may be yet to come: new orders received by factories are declining at the steepest rate for nearly six years and new business inflows into the service sector have stalled. Demand is consequently falling to an extent not seen since mid-2013."

German Factory Orders dropped by 1.6 percent month-over-month in December 2018, missing market expectations of a 0.3 percent rise and following a downward revised 0.2 percent fall in November.

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier in December 2018, following an upwardly revised 1.8 percent growth in November and beating market expectations of 0.5 percent. Compared to November sales fell by 1%.

The Caixin China Composite PMI data (which covers both manufacturing and services) signaled higher Chinese business activity for the thirty-fifth month in a row in January. However, the rate of expansion softened since December, as shown by the Composite Output Index posting down from 52.2 at 50.9 in January.

The headline index from the survey, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei Business Activity Index rose in January to 51.6, from 51.0 in December.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"With Japan's manufacturing sector underperforming amid global trade frictions and a weakening underlying domestic economy, PMI data for the service sector provided some upside for the start of 2019. Business activity grew at a stronger rate, supported by stronger demand and continued growth of employment. Service providers also remained resilient with their year-ahead forecasts, despite the looming consumption tax hike which is set for later this year." "Excluding the weather-impacted figure seen last September, production cutbacks by the country's goods producers pulled the composite output index to its lowest since September 2016, indicating the downside momentum in Japan's underlying growth trajectory."

Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell for the second straight month in January, from 53.2 in December to 52.2, indicating a softer expansion in output.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"Expansion rates in the Indian service sector have been at similarly modest levels for the past four months, with January data extending the recent trend. There is some sign that growth may run out of steam, in the short-term at least, as seen by the weakest improvement in demand for four months and relatively subdued optimism." "Output growth in the private sector held steady for now, supported by a strengthening manufacturing industry. Should data for services carry on a downward path, we could see a slowdown in GDP expansion in the final quarter of FY18." "The good news came from the Indian labor market. Job creation at service providers was among the strongest seen for the past seven-and a-half years at the start of 2019. The increasing willingness of companies to hire workers should help reduce still high levels of unemployment in the country."

Nikkei ASEAN Manufacturing PMI slipped to 49.7 in January from 50.3 in December to signal that conditions across the manufacturing industry worsened at the start of 2019.

David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit:

"ASEAN countries struggled at the beginning of 2019, as manufacturers saw new orders fall and output growth moderate from December. Export demand was still a key factor weighing on the sector's performance, as trade tensions around the world caused export orders to fall for the sixth month running." "At the same time, the slowdown has led to an easing in inflationary pressures, with the rate of cost inflation at a fresh survey low in January. While this is likely to ease pressure on margins, particularly after steep increases in costs through 2018, it is likely that new orders will remain sparse without a boost to domestic spending or a recovery in foreign demand."

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Total Activity Index dropped to 50.6 in January from 52.8 in December. The index has posted above the 50.0 no-change mark in each month since the snow-related decline seen in March 2018, but the latest expansion was the weakest seen over this 10-month period of growth.

IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index was down from 51.2 in December and only fractionally above the crucial 50.0 no-change value. The latest reading was the lowest for two-and-a-half years and the second-weakest since December 2012.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The latest PMI survey results indicate that the UK economy is at risk of stalling or worse as escalating Brexit uncertainty coincides with a wider slower slowdown in the global economy." "Service sector growth ground almost to a halt in January, matching similar disappointing news in the manufacturing and construction sectors. The last three months have seen the economy slip into its weakest growth spell for six years, and indicate that GDP likely stagnated at the start of 2019 after eking out modest growth of just 0.1% in the fourth quarter." "With the exception of July 2016, when demand contracted briefly following the surprise Brexit vote, service providers suffered the largest drop in new business since April 2009 as customers tightened their belts"

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research Weekly Update

Q4 2018 results:

"With 66% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 71% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 62% have reported a positive revenue surprise. The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.3%. If 13.3% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index." "The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 15.8. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.6)."

The U.S dollar is having its impact on results. For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the blended earnings growth rate is 16.6%. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the blended earnings growth rate is 8.4%.

For 2019 FactSet is now forecasting negative earnings growth in Q1.

Q1 2019, a decline in earnings (-1.7%) and revenue growth of 5.4%.

Q2 2019, earnings growth of 1.2% and revenue growth of 4.7%.

Q3 2019, earnings growth of 2.5% and revenue growth of 4.5%.

Q4 2019, earnings growth of 9.0% and revenue growth of 5.0%.

For CY 2019, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 5.0% and revenue growth of 5.1%.

The Political Scene

The U.S.-China trade negotiations continue with a March 1st deadline looming. The message here has been clear. This entire issue was blown out of proportion, and the stock market has agreed. However, that doesn't seem to stop the knee-jerk market reactions to any headlines about this meeting, this deadline, or who is meeting with who. That is pure media noise.

With ALL of the rhetoric and ALL of the fear mongering, the S&P is just 7% off an all-time HIGH, while these headlines have been with investors for over a year.

The way this entire event has been presented, one would have thought the stock market would be mired in a crushing bear market.

It never pays to overreact.

The Fed

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 17 basis points as we enter February.

Sentiment

AAII released its weekly survey of individual investors today with an uptick in bullish sentiment. This week the bullish camp rose to 39.87% from 31.8% the week before. This is now the highest level since the first week of November.

The Investors Intelligence survey of newsletter writers released this week had similar results of the AAII survey with bullish sentiment rising to its highest level since the final week in October.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed a build as inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels. At 447.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five-year average for this time of year.

What looked like a possible breakout above the $55 level last week turned into a failure at resistance. The price of WTI closed at $52.72, down $2.61.

The Technical Picture

A breakeven week for the major indices, and given the recent rally, one might conclude a small victory for the Bulls. The equity markets are confounding many investors now as they watch the averages rebound off the lows. Everyone is now concerned with the overbought conditions of the equity markets. How much consolidation in both time and price remains to be seen.

For the moment sentiment remains positive. Buyers are showing up during intraday selling and buying dips. Many analysts and weekend chartists will now cite the 200-day moving average (brown line) of the S&P as a key to how far this rally can go. While it is important, I caution investors about putting too much emphasis on it today.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Although that resistance rebuffed the index in the last few days, the DAILY chart clearly shows how the S&P was above that trend line on recent rallies. It may not be the roadblock that many are making it out to be. We wait for more clarity, and stay open to the possibility of some sort of retest.

The flip side to that backdrop suggests more positive energy to take out the area with the heaviest resistance residing at the November and December rally highs. An area in the 2,810-2,820 range.

Not much has changed in my observation on the retest debate:

"Any future weakness should produce a retest that does not get anywhere near the lows."

The short-term view can be summed up as follows. Previous resistance should now be short-term support (2,600-2,620). Any pullback to these levels would be perfectly normal.

Overhead resistance is at S&P 2,742, then 2,780.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term presentation. These views contain a lot of noise. They can lead an investor into the same trap that just caught many analysts last December.

Market Skeptics

The controversial topic of stock buybacks is back in the headlines, as some see the need to monitor how corporations spend their money.

Here is the other side of the story, and it's one that would appear to foster what has now been shown to actually work. Cullen Roche weighs in on the topic with a more assertive stance.

My view, if an investor is so upset over stock buybacks for whatever reason, then sell and make investments in alternative asset classes. A CEO won't come knocking your door over that decision and tell you what to do. Therefore, it stands to reason that someone who has little knowledge of the "entire picture" need not tell the CEO what is best for his company.

Cullen also tackles the concerns surrounding the proliferation of ETFs.

"Don't show this chart to all the people who think ETFs are going to destroy the world."

Chart courtesy of Cullen Roche

Individual Stocks and Sectors

During earnings season Savvy Investors spend their time observing companies that have raised guidance. Those corporations are telling us they are growing despite the headwinds that are all around.

Stocks and sectors that have rebounded and are now back in a bullish configuration are also at the top of their watch lists. One group that is very close to overtaking Long Term resistance are the Industrials. As measured by the SPDR Select Industrial ETF (XLI), the group is less than 1% from moving back into a bullish configuration.

With all of the negativity surrounding the global economic situation, one has to wonder if this group is signaling that the negatives are being overstated.

There's a long history of why many investors sell their stocks near the bottom. It can be difficult to fight that urge. The 24-hour news cycle is focused on targeting the audience to create an emotional response that will keep them coming back for more. Not getting caught up in that noise keeps an investor focused on the prize. It helps provide a perspective which will make it easier to avoid costly decisions driven by strong emotions.

The prize is success in our investment strategies. Forget all of the noise, stock prices ultimately depend on corporate earnings growth. If you believe that companies will continue to grow earnings, you implicitly believe that stocks are likely to rise in the long-term. Herein lies an important issue that is bothering many investors today.

Many investors believe earnings growth will stumble badly. Of course no one expected the double-digit earnings growth lasting forever, but many pundits are forecasting a deep dive resulting in an earnings recession. Breaking it all down to its simplest form, earnings growth will determine where stock prices go. They will also determine just how far they will go in either direction for the remainder of 2019.

The immediate problem that investors are wrestling with, what to make of this equity market rebound. A bear market rally or the start of a new up leg. It sure appeared to many that a new prolonged bear market was firmly entrenched. After all market participants were surrounded by a backdrop of "everything" negative. Price action seemed to confirm that.

The subsequent rally has been strong. Market breadth has accompanied the rise in price dismissing any notion that this is a narrow advance. More sectors have re-established their long-term bullish configuration patterns.

In the weeks to come, rest assured that market participants will hear opinion after opinion on the situation. Many of those opinions will be rendered depending on what is occurring on that day in the equity market. Following that approach usually turns out to be a poor way to make investment decisions.

Having a sensible plan that is realistic for your situation usually provides the prize that investors are trying to achieve. When we look at ALL of the evidence, the market's profile is still sending mixed messages, and that doesn't suggest overconfidence in any direction. The message and strategy I am following remains the same:

"Don't get too Bullish when the markets are rallying, and not getting too Bearish if the S&P heads back down to test the lows."

Along with that view, the word patience has to be added. Not much is resolved overnight when it comes to the equity market. LPL Research notes:

"U.S. stocks have taken an average of a year to recover from intraday bear markets over the last 60 years."

On average, the S&P 500 has taken about six months to reach a new peak after a non-recessionary bear market compared to 1.6 years (about 19 months) to recapture the peak when the U.S. economy is in a recession.

It's a simple plan. Allow the earnings and economic story here in the U.S. to play out. Be observant and patient with the global situation. Far too many change their tune on a weekly basis. It's the same message here for weeks and months on end. "Stay the course", and it has worked for quite some time.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

