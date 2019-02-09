REITs Rally For Fifth Straight Week

Earnings season has been solid so far across the REIT and housing sectors. With roughly a third of the sector reporting, REITs have generally reported in-line results and given conservative guidance.

The Home Furnishings and Real Estate Technology and Brokerage sector have led the recovery in the housing sector this year on renewed optimism in the single-family housing markets.

Mortgage rates retreated to the lowest level since early April, lifting most housing-related sectors to another week of gains. Homebuilders, however, retreated 2% after jumping last week.

Despite continued trade tensions and mounting signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China, the S&P 500 added to its 8% YTD gains this week, climbing another 0.2%.

Bouncing back after their worst year since the financial crisis, REITs have surged more than 12% so far in 2019, and stretched their winning streak to a fifth straight week.

Let the good times roll. For the fifth consecutive week, the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week in the green, climbing another 1.5% and pushing their YTD gains above 12%. Not to be outdone, the Dow (DIA) rallied for the seventh consecutive week, continuing to roll after record performance in January.

Despite signs of continued trade tensions and mounting indications of an economic slowdown in Europe and China, the S&P 500 (SPY) added to its 8% YTD gains this week, climbing another 0.2%. Powering the outperformance of the yield-sensitive real estate sectors, interest rates continue to retreat from peak levels in November with the 10-Year yield more than 60 basis points below its 2018 peak.

The Hoya Capital Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the US Housing Industry, finished the week modestly higher despite a nearly 3% pullback in the red-hot Homebuilding (XHB and ITB) sector. The Home Furnishings and Real Estate Technology and Brokerage sectors have led the recovery in the housing sector this year on renewed optimism in the single-family housing markets. Overstock (OSTK), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBY), and Wayfair (W) have been the top-three performers of 2019 while brokers ReMax (RMAX) and Redfin (RDFN) have also jumped in the first six weeks of 2019.

Residential REITs (REZ) were the strongest-performing housing category with solid gains in the apartment, manufactured housing, and single-family rental REIT sub-sectors. Earnings season has been solid so far across the REIT and housing sectors. With roughly a third of the sector reporting, REITs have generally reported in-line results and given conservative guidance.

Real Estate Economic Data

Mortgage Rates Retreat to Lowest Since April

In synchrony with the 10-Year yield, 30-Year mortgage rates retreated to the lowest level since early April. The continued rise in rates from April through November of 2018 was largely to blame for the sharp slowdown in single-family housing data and weakening sentiment across the housing industry in the second half of last year. The recent pullback in mortgage rates has started to breathe some life back into the beaten-down single-family sector. The MBA Purchase Index, a useful leading indicator of new and existing home sales, earlier this month jumped to the highest level since 2010, while the MBA Refinance Index rose to the highest level since last spring.

Even with the pullback in mortgage rates, however, rates are still roughly 40 basis points above the average rate between 2012 and 2018, amounting to a roughly $50-75 higher monthly mortgage payment on a $250,000 loan. The effects of tax reform continue to be a headwind on single-family housing demand, particularly in the higher-tax coastal markets. As we discussed in a National Real Estate Investor article last week on the apartment REIT sector, we think that apartment REIT earnings and leasing trends will offer important insight into not only the strength of the rental markets, but also of the early impacts of tax reform on homebuying behavior.

Capital and Durable Goods Orders Remain Strong

Durable and capital goods orders, which had stagnated for much of the recovery amid persistent pessimism regarding the longevity of the recovery, continue to see robust growth despite the headwinds of trade tensions and slowing global economic growth. On a trailing twelve-month basis, capital goods (nondefense ex-air) has increased by 6.6% while core durable goods orders have increased by 8.4%.

Last week, we discussed that the story of the post-tax reform economic reacceleration has been a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.2% over last year, up from last month's 3.1% rate, and just shy of the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985.

2019 Performance

So far in 2019, both REITs and Homebuilders have climbed roughly 12%, bouncing back after their worst year since 2008 for each sector. The S&P 500 meanwhile has climbed 8% on the year, while the small-cap Russell 2000 has jumped 12%. At 2.63%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 5 basis points since the start of the year and is more than 60 basis points lower than the peak levels of last November. Energy prices including crude oil and gasoline have recovered this year after a sharp decline in late 2018, but remain sharply lower than their recent peak in November 2018.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered an 11.4% average annual return, while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered an 11.2% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500 meanwhile delivered a 10.7% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line

Bouncing back after their worst year since the financial crisis, REITs have surged more than 12% so far in 2019 and stretched their winning streak to a fifth straight week. Despite continued trade tensions and mounting signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China, the S&P 500 added to its 8% YTD gains this week, climbing another 0.2%.

Mortgage rates retreated to the lowest level since early April, lifting most housing-related sectors to another week of gains. Homebuilders, however, retreated 2% after jumping last week. The Home Furnishings and Real Estate Technology and Brokerage sectors have led the recovery in the housing sector this year on renewed optimism in the single-family housing markets. Earnings season has been solid so far across the REIT and housing sectors. With roughly a third of the sector reporting, REITs have generally reported in-line results with conservative guidance.

