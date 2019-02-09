Skyworks' Growing TAM And Strong Fundamentals Deserve A Higher Valuation

And headwinds will turn into tailwinds with the advent of 5G, which is the main force expanding the company's TAM.

The company boasts very strong financial fundamentals like strong margins and cash flow, and an iron balance sheet.

Some headwinds have thrown off the stock price of Skyworks, but we see this as an opportunity to buy.

We argued before that the shares of Skyworks (SWKS) are too cheap, and since then they have recovered at least a bit, despite what seem to be temporary and seasonal) headwinds.

We always like to start with a longer-term perspective:

While revenues are plateauing on mobile phone saturation, there is still operational improvement, while the stock has gone south:

This isn't surprising of course, the problems at Apple (AAPL), its largest customer by far, are well known and so is the lull in the smartphone market where there is saturation and everybody is waiting for the arrival of 5G to deliver the next growth impulse. It's worthwhile to look at this with bigger granularity:

These are quarterly (GAAP) figures and one has to realize that there is a considerable amount of seasonality going on with Q2 (ending in April) usually down quite a bit and Q3 flat, with the best quarters being Q4 and Q1.

The Q1 figures are actually down 7.4% from last year and also a little softer sequentially, but this was basically expected. What's going on? Well, here is management summing it up (Q1CC):

So you have the China consumption coming down, you have the export markets also coming down. And then we have some specific unique challenges with Tier 1 customers that had much more advanced richer content with a lot of value and technology and their units coming down.

However, we see multiple reasons to be optimistic here:

5G

Broad markets

TAM expansion

Margin expansion

Buyback

Valuation

5G

There is little doubt that 5G will be a big opportunity for the company on multiple levels:

It will revive the mobile market.

It will increase demand for Skyworks' products and capabilities both in handset and infrastructure.

Opportunities will expand beyond mobile to automotive and the IoT.

The first is pretty self-evident, the second is simply a result of increasing complexity of the new handsets, from the November 2018 Investor Presentation:

The following from the Q1CC will make clear that it is not just stuffing more chips into customers' products:

as we move into more advanced 5G, the mobile business is going to get much more complex, and differentiation and execution and scale are going to matter... There are new frequencies and new spectrums in products that go into these phones have to be able to deliver advantage and deliver signals across that spectrum. And we'll be one of those players. There will be some other things that will be required as well. Just think about the coexistence of all of this technology in a single device is going to create lots of challenges, harmonics challenges, coexistence challenges, that have to be overcome. We will be working with our customers to do that... it's the integration, it's bringing in the right filter, the right ICs, the right mix of gallium arsenide and SOI technology, the packaging and the configurability that we can offer each customers I think makes it unique

The company is also at the forefront of BAW (Bulk Acoustic Wave) technology, which is used to eliminate RF interference especially in higher frequency bands (for a handy introduction, see here).

The company, which is the leader in SAW (surface acoustic wave) filters, has developed BAW filter technology and already claims design wins with revenues coming in during the second half of the year. Here is what management argued (Q1CC):

It's just another great opportunity for us to expand TAM and create the most diverse set of solutions that we can provide our customers, very meaningful for us in 5G as well, as we move into that category.

And it's also 5G base stations (Q1CC):

Sure, well, we expect to and we are positioned to support all of the global infrastructure players in 5G, the U.S. players, the European players and the players in Asia and all of them today our customers for us. And the advances that we see in the MIMO architectures and the specific spectrum that's required to deliver the 5G wave forms, there's some great challenges there that we're going to work with these suppliers and these infrastructure players to overcome.

Then there is the company's Sky5 platform:

5G will of course propel other markets beyond mobile, like automotive and IoT.

Broad markets

While the company has only a single segment in its accounts, it is moving away from mobile. From the November 2018 Investor Presentation:

This 'virtual' segment is called broad markets, and it is growing considerably faster than its main business (as a supplier of chips to mobile phones). In Q1, it constituted 27% of revenues with 73% going to the mobile sector. This sector is growing at double digits.

Skyworks has a series of capabilities that have wider applicability than just mobile, and with the advent of 5G, this will only accelerate, like in automotive:

From the Q1CC:

We are fortunately today before 5G has arrived, we've had a really strong, I would say, the last year and a half a real strong uptake in automotive and engagement with a number of leading players, some we can announce and some we just can't announce... We don't segment auto with a specific product line, but it's a meaningful piece and one of the fastest growing... Across automotive, we reported next generation telematics solutions for leading German and Korean manufacturers. And these results highlight our success as we continue to increase our product reach across a growing set of end markets, applications and customers.

TAM expansion

It will be clear that the company is enjoying multiple opportunities for TAM expansion, illustrated by the general strategic direction of the company:

The connecting theme, so to speak, is connectivity, which is why it's not surprising that with 5G there will be an inflection point as connectivity will spread to much more than mainly mobile phones.

The company's main market is still mobile, and that is going to remain the case for the foreseeable future as even in 4G there is still room for expansion (Q1CC):

And one of the nice things I will say is where mobile is fairly well characterized in terms of customers in TAM and value, the broad markets businesses, there is not the headroom there. So, even in a market that could move sideways to down, we could grow and we're doing that.

5G and increasing complexity still give it plenty of opportunity in terms of increased TAM in mobile, but as we have seen above, the company is moving beyond mobile; this isn't just talk, it's happening (Q1CC):

...we've clearly expanded our design wind pipeline in several emerging high growth categories. Our solutions are now enabling the newest Wi-Fi standards along with the latest advances in MIMO base stations and across mobile payment platforms. For example, our Wi-Fi 6 products are now powering NetGear routers, Charter Communications Home Gateways and Ruckus Indoor Access Points to name just a few. We also partnered with Square, a market leading mobile payment platform, powering their latest long range retail systems. And we supported next generation high fidelity audio solutions for Bose enabled by Alexa voice controls. In addition, we've ramped advanced wireless engine supporting Phillips end-to-end street light management platforms. And across the infrastructure space, we've secured a number of massive MIMO wins with leading base station providers as they prepare for the ramp to 5G.

Street lights and mobile payment platforms, who would have thought.

Margins

Gross margins have been consistently at 50% or above (non-GAAP gross margin was 51% in Q1), although the last couple of quarters operational margins have tapered off a bit as a result of the revenue decline.

But things could be worse, as an analyst noted during the Q1CC, their operational cost guided for Q2 is just $3M higher (at $135) y/y, despite the Avnera acquisition, so the company does manage its cost pretty well, which bodes well when revenue growth returns.

Margins could very well increase further not only from leverage but also from the increasing complexity of its solutions and the rising part of revenues delivered by broad markets, which generates higher margins.

Cash

The company generates a really considerable amount of cash, which it uses for acquisitions (recently Avnera), buybacks (the board has approved a whopping new $2B buyback program) and dividend (the shares yield 1.86%).

Free cash flow would disappear without stock-based compensation, but nevertheless, the buybacks have managed to reduce the share count quite considerably:

So it's no surprise that the company's EPS has outpaced its revenue growth:

Of course, (adjusted) Q1 EPS ($1.83) was lower than Q1 2018 ($2.00) and the outlook for Q2 is just $1.43 (and revenues between $800M and $820M), but Q2 is their seasonally weak quarter.

The company has a very strong balance sheet with $1.1B in cash and short-term investments and no debt.

Valuation

Given the headwinds, it isn't surprising that valuations are at the historically low end, but given the very sound fundamentals and opportunities ahead, we keep saying that the shares are too cheap.

Analysts do expect this year's EPS to be somewhat below last year's with $6.61, but this will rise in 2020 to $7.40.

Conclusion

We said it before and we will say it again, these shares are too cheap. Yes, there are some headwinds at the moment, but the future looks brighter, especially with the advent of 5G, and the company boasts very sound fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.