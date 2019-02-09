Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is among one of the leaders in the network firewall security space, competing against players such as Palo Alto (PANW), Check Point (CHKP), and Cisco (CSCO). FTNT reported another solid Q4, reinforcing their premier status as one of the leaders in the security market. Though the stock is still down over 10% from recent highs, FTNT has performed very well over the past few weeks.

Investors continue to love this name, one of the leading firewall security players. Coming off another strong quarter and healthy guidance, the company has a lot to look forward too. However, valuation continues to remain a pressure point for some investors despite the high quality name.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Much like the majority of tech related stocks, FTNT suffered a challenging Q4, with share prices down over 25% from their highs. However, the name has rebounded nicely and has performed exceptionally well over the past 6 months compared to their peer group of PANW, CSCO, and CHKP.

Security Market Overview

FTNT primarily competes with players such as PANW, CHKP, and CSCO, all of whom provide security solutions within the network, application, and cloud environments. FTNT and PANW have a lot of overlapping competition, especially within the firewall, end-point security software, and cloud protection solutions.

FTNT offers their clients innovative security products and services in what they believe is a $19 billion TAM in the network security market, growing to $25 billion by 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, FTNT is forecasting their addressable market to grow from a $70 billion TAM in 2018, growing at a 9% CAGR through 2020, reaching an $83 billion TAM. The faster areas of the market include both network security (growing at a 16% CAGR) and IoT/OT security (growing at a 14% CAGR).

Source: Company Presentation

FTNT has been a market share taker for the past several years, with the company noting their 3-year revenue growth CAGR of 25% compared to the broader market growth of 9%. The security market has evolved over the past few years as enterprises are looking to more specialized companies, such as FTNT, for their security offerings rather than relying on legacy IT companies. These newer companies are more specialized in the security offering whereas legacy companies typically provided a complete suite of security protections.

As enterprises look for more specialized offerings, companies such as FTNT and PANW will continue to outpace the market. Their specialized offerings typically provide greater capabilities that are more effective than legacy options.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

FTNT reported another strong Q4 earnings with revenues accelerating to over 22%. Revenue and billings remained healthy and came in slightly above consensus estimates, with EPS well above consensus estimates.

Source: Company Presentation

During Q4, revenue grew 22% to $507 million and billings growth remained similar to last quarter at 22%, growing to $649 million. This was the second quarter in a row where billings grew at the same or faster rate than revenue which remains an impressive feat considering the 20%+ revenue growth. The higher billings growth will help improve future revenue growth, a positive catalyst for the upcoming quarters.

Product revenue grew 24% and accelerated from Q3. Product revenue was also slightly higher than consensus estimates. Product revenue growth accelerated 400 bps from Q3 and significantly improved from the 2% product revenue growth in the year ago period. The significant improvement in product revenue growth is likely benefiting from the current firewall refresh cycle and product revenue growth will likely decelerate in the upcoming quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

In Q4, gross margin was relatively consistent with the year ago period, coming in at 75.7%. Despite the flattish gross margin, FTNT was able to expand their operating margins to 25.8%, expanding from 18.9% in the year ago period and higher than Q3 operating margin of 23.9%. The better than expected operating margin led to EPS of $0.59, ~17% above consensus estimate of $0.52 and ahead of management's previous guidance of $0.50-0.52.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q1 and 2019, which was a bit soft compared to consensus estimates. Q1 guidance calls for billings growth slightly ahead of expectations, 15% revenue growth which was in line with estimates, and EPS of $0.37-0.39 which was slightly below consensus estimates.

For the full year, management guided to billings and revenue growth both above consensus expectations and EPS of $2.05-2.10 which was mildly above consensus estimates.

Gross margins are expected to remain strong at 75.5-76.5% for the full year and for Q1. As FTNT's hardware sales decelerate due to the firewall refresh cycle slowing down, a higher percentage of their revenue will stem from services, which carry higher gross margins. Although some may say guidance was a bit soft compared to the strong 2018, I believe management could see upside across billings, revenue, and margin, which would lead to another EPS beat.

Valuation

FTNT continues to experience revenue growth near 20% and expanding gross margins, a very strong profile for a largely software-based company. Although the stock reacted positively after earnings, FTNT's multiple has contracted quite a bit over the past few months.

It wasn't long ago when FTNT was trading ~8x revenue, very similar to both CHKP and PANW. Although I believe CHKP is slightly overvalued based on relative valuation, I do believe FTNT and PANW should be trading at a closer multiple due to similar growth trends and market potential.

Data by YCharts

For 2019, management expects revenue to come in around $2.1 billion, representing 15% growth. However, just like the company's initial 2018 guide, initial expectations were easily surpassed throughout the year. I believe the company will come in much closer to $2.3-2.4 billion by the end of 2019, setting the company up to take significant market share along the way.

To build out a conservative 2020 revenue projection, I will assume the company ends 2019 at $2.1 billion in revenue and will guide to a similar 15% growth rate for 2020, leaving 2020 guidance around $2.4 billion. As a reminder, the overall market continues to grow at near double digits over the near term and FTNT has consistently posted revenue growth well above industry average.

FTNT has a market cap ~$13.8 billion, and with net cash of ~$1.7 billion, this results in an enterprise value of ~$12.1 billion. Utilizing my conservative $2.4 billion 2020 revenue estimate, FTNT is trading at ~5x 2020 revenue.

These conservative estimates demonstrate the large potential upside for FTNT. For example, let's say 2020 revenue guidance is closer to $2.5 billion (attributed to a strong 2019 and a similar 2020 guide) and FTNT is able to hold their revenue multiple of ~6x, then the stock would have an EV of $15 billion, which could result in a ~25% upside from Friday's closing price.

For now, I am very bullish around this name, especially after a strong Q4 earnings and upbeat 2019 guidance which I think the company will be able to beat throughout the year.

Risks to FTNT include increased competition from players such as PANW, CHKP, and CSCO. In addition, if revenue growth decelerates or gross/operating margins contract larger than expected, this would put a lot of downward pressure on the stock.