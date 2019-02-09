Stocks To Watch: Those Ticking Clocks

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin trek to visit China early next week in a bid to make progress on a trade deal before the truce between the two nations ends on March 1. Meanwhile, Congressional negotiators are inching closer to a bipartisan deal to send to President Trump ahead of the February 15 deadline. Also decidedly in the mix, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks at some point next week. Closer to the heart of energy traders, OPEC's monthly oil market report is due out on February 12. While on the macroeconomic front, reports on consumer prices and retails sales bring the focus back to the U.S. consumer. For those scoring at home, the Dow and the Nasdaq are looking to record their eighth weekly gain in a row.

Notable earnings reports: Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) on February 11; Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) on February 12; Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Yelp (NYSE:YELP), Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) on February 13; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on February 14; PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Deere (NYSE:DE), Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ:NWL) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) on February 15. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPOs expected to price: Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) on February 11; Virgin Trains USA (NASDAQ:VTUS) on February 12; TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) on February 13; Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) on February 14.

IPO activity: In case you missed it, the IPO market was lit up with the news that Postmates (POSTM) and Slack (SLACK) filed for confidential listings. There are IPO share lock-up expirations upcoming on Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) on February 12 and Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) on February 13.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to $0.52 from $0.46, Applied Materials (AMAT) to $0.22 from $0.20, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to $0.38 from $0.34, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to $1.03 from 96c, Cisco (CSCO) to $0.37 from $0.33, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to $2.56 from $2.28, Flir (NASDAQ:FLIR) to $0.17 from $0.16, HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to $0.34 from $0.33, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to $0.385 from $0.37, Interpublic (NYSE:IPG) to $0.24 from $0.21, Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) to $0.42 from $0.37, Coca-Cola (KO) to $0.41 from $0.39, L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) to $0.85 from $0.80, Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to $0.50 from $0.44, MGM Resorts (MGM) to $0.13 from $0.12, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to $1.25 from $1.11, PPL (NYSE:PPL) to $0.425 from $0.41, Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to $0.21 from $0.19, Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to $0.58 from $0.555, Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to $0.30 from $0.28, Sherwin- Williams (NYSE:SHW) to $1.13 from $0.86, Dick’s Sporting (NYSE:DKS) to $0.2475 from $0.225, Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to $0.27 from $0.26, ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to $0.15 from $0.134, J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to $0.445 from $0.435, James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to $0.35 from $0.30, LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) to $0.36 from $0.30, Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) to $0.26 from $0.25, Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) to $0.40 from $0.30, Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) to $0.37 from $0.365, NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to $0.575 from $0.55, Ryder (NYSE:R) to $0.56 from $0.54, Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to $0.15 from $0.14, Service Corp (NYSE:SCI) to $0.19 from $0.17, EW Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to $0.55 from $0.050, Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) to $0.12 from $0.116, Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to $0.445 from $0.435, Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to $0.10 from $0.085.

Spotlight on Nvidia: All eyes will be on Nvidia's (NVDA) full-year guidance after the company already warned a few weeks ago of a sequential Q4 decline due to excess mid-range channel inventory following the crypto-currency boom. Analysts expect Nvidia to report revenue of $2.29B for the quarter, down from the early forecast for $3.42B. Gaming revenue is anticipated to fall by 41% Y/Y to $1.02B.

M&A tidbits: A House hearing is scheduled on February 13-14 on the Sprint (NYSE:S) merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gannett's (NYSE:GCI) proxy fight with MNG could ratchet up another notch, while Starboard's presence at Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) will keep those stocks in the spotlight.

FDA watch: Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) resubmitted ANDA of a generic to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Restasis for dry eye has an FDA action target date for the second half of the month. A FDA advisory panel meeting on Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) esketamine single-use nasal spray is set for February 12. The Pdufa date for Bausch Health's (NYSE:BHC) Duobrii lotion NDA is on February 15.

Toys in focus: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has its analyst day event scheduled for February 15. That's also the first day of Toy Fair 2019. In case you missed it, Mattel soared 23% on Friday after outperforming Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) during the holiday season.

Upcoming stocks splits: Veritas Pharma (RTHF) will execute a 1-for-10 reverse split of its shares at the close on February 8.

#NYFW: New York Fashion Week is running in New York City through February 13. Those companies looking to make a splash include Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), Salvatore Ferragamo, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF).

Business updates: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) will hold an Investor and Financial Analyst Conference on February 11 to give a comprehensive overview of the company's new strategic plan, including financial and operating initiatives and targets. Olin's (NYSE:OLN) management team will present the company's long-term strategy, market dynamics for its chemical business segments and its financial position during an investor event on February 12. Additionally, an assessment of chlor alkali market fundamentals and an investment outlook for the industry will be provided by IHS Markit. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will showcase its solutions for hospitals, health systems and government customers during the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference running February 11-15 in Orlando.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference: Presenting companies at the high-profile gathering in San Francisco include Western Union (NYSE:WU), Evo Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP), Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Arista Networks (ANET), Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT), Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY), Cognizant Technologies (NASDAQ:CTSH), Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), Despegar (NYSE:DESP), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO), Jabil (NYSE:JBL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM), New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO), PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Stifel Transportation and Logistics Conference: Trucks, trains and logistics will be in focus at the event scheduled for February 13 in Miami. Some of the topics likely to be front and center are the macroeconomic landscape, labor pressures and trade issues. Companies due to present include Matson (NYSE:MTX), USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Canadian National (NYSE:CNI), Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), U.S. Express Enterprises (NYSE:USX), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), SEACOR Holdings Universal (NYSE:CKH), Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI).

Box office: After a slow start to the year, the U.S. box office is expected to heat up this weekend. Warner Bros.' (NYSE:T) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is forecast to top $50M and Paramount's (NASDAQ:VIA) What Men Want is seen bringing in $21M. Summit's Cold Pursuit is also given a shot at topping $10M for the weekend. The YTD box office tally of $907M through February 6 is about 16% behind last year's pace.

Barron's mentions: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) is called attractive in front of its merger with the transportation business of GE (NYSE:GE). Myrian Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is seen having growth potential due to its GeneSight business, which analyzes genes associated with antidepressant drugs’ effectiveness. Myriad's $2B market cap values the company at about 10X next fiscal year's cash flow. Tae Kim notes that while the switch to 5G is "tremendously important" to the tech industry, it could also lead to some confusion. On that front, AT&T (T) takes some heat for a potentially misleading practice of putting a 5GE icon on 4G devices.

Sources: CNBC, Nasdaq, EDGAR, Reuters, Bloomberg