Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
Despite another week of geopolitical tension, investors kept their eyes on earnings. Tech stocks showed a little bounce right at the end of Friday's session. For the week, the Dow and Nasdaq notched their seventh straight gains, and the S&P 500 also ended with a small weekly gain. The 10-year Treasury yield closed the week at 2.63%, while March WTI crude oil closed 0.2% higher at $52.72/bbl.
Economy
Monday:
The U.S. corporate earnings season hits the mid-point this week, with around 234 companies in the S&P 500 so far reporting results. Collective earnings per share have grown by around 18% compared to the same period last year, just ahead of the 15.5% estimate for the entire reporting season, according to Refinitiv data. 71% of companies have additionally reported earnings that have beaten analysts' estimates, a figure that is firmly ahead of the long-term average of 64%.
Tuesday:
Eurozone businesses started out 2019 with their weakest growth rate since mid-2013 as a slowdown that started in manufacturing spread to services, with demand weakening for the first time in more than four years. IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of overall economic health, slipped to 51.0 from 51.1 in December, its lowest point since July 2013. A reading of over 50 indicates growth, while less than 50 indicates contraction. IHS Market chief business economist Chris Williamson says the PMI points to Q1 economic growth of 0.1%, much slower than the 0.4% projected in a Reuters poll last month.
Wednesday:
Oil traders have plenty to digest as the market continues to shift under their feet. Cargo-tracking firm Kpler reported crude shipments to the U.S. from OPEC and its partners fell to a five-year low of 1.41M barrels a day in January. The firm noted shrinking Iraqi imports and deep output cuts by Saudi Arabia contributed to the decline. Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute is reported to have said that a U.S. crude supply build of 2.51M barrels of oil is expected for the week ending February 1
Thursday:
Theresa May heads to Brussels today for meetings with EU leaders about potential Irish backstop concessions. The backstop allows Northern Ireland to remain tied to EU trading laws. If the talks aren't successful, the U.K. could be one step closer to a hard Brexit.
Friday:
Pres. Trump is set to sign an executive order next week banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks, in a move aimed at protecting the U.S. from cyber threats, Politico reports. The administration reportedly plans to release the directive before the Feb. 25-28 MWC Barcelona conference to send a signal that future contracts for cutting-edge technology must prioritize cybersecurity. Many countries seek to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks to power the rapidly proliferating IoT, and Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) are aggressively pushing to build these networks at a lower cost than their competitors.
Stocks
Monday:
Starboard Value has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), the pharmaceutical giant that agreed to acquire Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a record $74B deal last month, according to Bloomberg. The size of the stake and any plans couldn't immediately be learned, but one thing the activist fund may be trying to do is to push Bristol to consider a sale
Tuesday:
Though Q4 EPS and revenue beat estimates, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) dropped in after-hours trading as operating income of $8.2B fell short of the $8.61B consensus estimate and operating margin of 21% trailed the 22.1% estimate. Google Properties paid clicks grew 86% Y/Y and costs per click fell 29%.Traffic acquisition costs, or TAC, of $7.4B were lower than consensus of $7.62B. As a percentage of revenue, TAC was 23%, down a percentage point from last year’s Q4.
Wednesday:
The deep freeze in the U.S. last week exposed some of the limitations of electric vehicles. Owners of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Jaguar (TTM) EVs reported a loss of range of as much as 30% amid the recording-setting low temperatures associated with the Polar Vortex. The problem is that lithium-ion batteries, in general, are most efficient at about 70 degrees. Still, there is optimism that the next generation of EV batteries will dramatically improve performance, although "solid state" batteries aren't expected to be mass produced until 2022 at the earliest.
Thursday:
When it comes to fighting higher drug prices, Novartis' (NVS) CEO puts the blame on middlemen and has joined government calls to end rebate payments to pharmacy benefit managers, insurers and others to get drugs covered. Novartis' prices have been "flat to negative" for three years, Vas Narasimhan says, but he claims the company pays almost 50% of U.S. gross revenues to rebates. The government proposal would end rebates and pass along savings to patients covered by government health plans
Friday:
Yesterday's merger deal between BB&T (BBT) and SunTrust (STI) could serve as a "catalyst for consolidation," analysts said, as other large regional banks feel the pressure to take on the industry's largest players. The financial crisis prompted new regulations that has largely kept banks out of M&A activity, but rules have loosened considerably in the Trump administration, leading some to predict more consolidations in the industry. "A positive share reaction to the transaction could help induce managements to more actively consider tying up with other depository institutions," UBS analysts wrote, and BB&T bounced 4% and STI surged 10%. Meanwhile, Rep. Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said the proposed deal “raises many questions and deserves serious scrutiny” from banking regulators and Congress.
U.S. Indices
Dow +0.2% to 25,106. S&P 500 +0.1% to 2,708. Nasdaq +0.5% to 7,298. Russell 2000 +0.3% to 1,507. CBOE Volatility Index -2.6% to 15.72.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.6%. Utilities +1.5%. Financials -1.%. Telecom -0.7%. Healthcare -1.1%. Industrials +1.4%. Information Technology +1.3%. Materials -1.5%. Energy -2.6%. Consumer Discretionary +0.2%.
World Indices
London +0.7% to 7,071. France -1.2% to 4,962. Germany -2.5% to 10,907. Japan -2.2% to 20,333. China flat at 2,618. Hong Kong +0.1% to 27,946. India +0.2% to 36,546.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -4.6% to $52.7/bbl. Gold -0.3% to $1,318.4/oz. Natural Gas -4.3% to 2.617. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.3% to 122.34.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -1.1%. USD/JPY +0.21%. GBP/USD -1.08%. Bitcoin +4.9%. Litecoin +30.7%. Ethereum +10.5%. Ripple +1.3%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Macrogenics (MGNX) +96%. Eyenovia (EYEN) +91%. Amyris (AMRS) +79%. Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) +78%. Jason Industries (OTC:JASN) +59%.
Top Stock Losers
Solid Biosciences (SLDB) -69%. Arlo Technologies (ARLO) -51%. USA Technologies (USAT) -38%. Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) -38%. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) -38%.
