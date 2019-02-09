Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The U.S. corporate earnings season hits the mid-point this week, with around 234 companies in the S&P 500 so far reporting results. Collective earnings per share have grown by around 18% compared to the same period last year, just ahead of the 15.5% estimate for the entire reporting season, according to Refinitiv data. 71% of companies have additionally reported earnings that have beaten analysts' estimates, a figure that is firmly ahead of the long-term average of 64%.

Tuesday:

Eurozone businesses started out 2019 with their weakest growth rate since mid-2013 as a slowdown that started in manufacturing spread to services, with demand weakening for the first time in more than four years. IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of overall economic health, slipped to 51.0 from 51.1 in December, its lowest point since July 2013. A reading of over 50 indicates growth, while less than 50 indicates contraction. IHS Market chief business economist Chris Williamson says the PMI points to Q1 economic growth of 0.1%, much slower than the 0.4% projected in a Reuters poll last month.

Wednesday:

Oil traders have plenty to digest as the market continues to shift under their feet. Cargo-tracking firm Kpler reported crude shipments to the U.S. from OPEC and its partners fell to a five-year low of 1.41M barrels a day in January. The firm noted shrinking Iraqi imports and deep output cuts by Saudi Arabia contributed to the decline. Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute is reported to have said that a U.S. crude supply build of 2.51M barrels of oil is expected for the week ending February 1

Thursday:

Theresa May heads to Brussels today for meetings with EU leaders about potential Irish backstop concessions. The backstop allows Northern Ireland to remain tied to EU trading laws. If the talks aren't successful, the U.K. could be one step closer to a hard Brexit.

Friday:

Pres. Trump is set to sign an executive order next week banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks, in a move aimed at protecting the U.S. from cyber threats, Politico reports. The administration reportedly plans to release the directive before the Feb. 25-28 MWC Barcelona conference to send a signal that future contracts for cutting-edge technology must prioritize cybersecurity. Many countries seek to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks to power the rapidly proliferating IoT, and Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) are aggressively pushing to build these networks at a lower cost than their competitors.