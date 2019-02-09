U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Billion-Dollar Biotechs Cap A Mixed Week For Biotech IPOs

In the second week after the SEC opened, we saw a number of launches and two billion-dollar biotechs, Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS), price their IPOs. Another biotech, Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), along with three SPACs, also priced their IPOs.
Alector, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for neurodegeneration, raised $176 million in its IPO on Wednesday, commanding a fully diluted market value of $1.4 billion, but ended its first day of trading down 5% and ended the week down 14%. Alector's poor performance rivaled that of another billion dollar biotech, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which IPO'd in late 2018 with a fully diluted market value of $8.1 billion, and ended its first day down 19%.
Harpoon Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for various cancers, raised $76 million in its IPO on Thursday. It also broke issue on its first day of trading, ending the day down 3.6%.
Gossamer Bio, which is developing in-licensed imunotherapies for asthma and other indications, took a different path than its billion-dollar biotech peers, ending its first trading day up 12.1%, after raising $276 million at a market value of $1.1 billion in an upsized IPO on Thursday.
Also notable this week, workplace messaging platform Slack (SLACK) said that it plans to go public, but does not plan to do a traditional IPO, instead opting to go public via a direct listing. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), the world's largest music streaming subscription service, did a direct listing on the NYSE at a price of $132 in early 2018 and traded up 12.9% on its first day. It will be interesting to see if other big names also decide to take this route in the future.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Gossamer Bio
|
$276M
|
$1,056M
|
0%
|
+12%
|
+12%
Developing in-licensed immunotherapies for asthma and other indications.
|
Wealthbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:HHHHU)
|
$50M
|
$65M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Blank check company targeting the air transportation industry in China.
|
Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCLU)
|
$150M
|
$194M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Blank check company formed to acquire an aerospace & defense or industrial business.
|
RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG.U)
|
$200M
|
$250M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Blank check company formed to acquire a materials or energy services business.
|
Harpoon Therapeutics
|
$76M
|
$377M
|
0%
|
-4%
|
-4%
Phase 1 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for various cancers.
|
Alector
|
$176M
|
$1,391M
|
0%
|
-5%
|
-14%
Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for neurodegeneration.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Avantor (VNOR)
|
$1,500M
|
Materials
|
Goldman
LBO'd provider of laboratory supplies and services.
|
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)
|
$70M
|
Health Care
|
Morgan Stanley
Sells medical systems used in treating cardiovascular disease.
|
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)
|
$9M
|
Energy
|
Maxim
Kentucky-based producer of metallurgical coal.
|
Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL.U)
|
$225M
|
SPAC
|
Barclays
Blank check company targeting the energy industry.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/7/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 19.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 8.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 4.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and China Tower.
