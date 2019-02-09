U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2 Billion-Dollar Biotechs Cap A Mixed Week For Biotech IPOs

Also notable this week, workplace messaging platform Slack said that it plans to go public, but does not plan to do a traditional IPO, instead opting to go public via a direct listing.

Another biotech, Harpoon Therapeutics, along with three SPACs, also priced their IPOs.

In the second week after the SEC opened, we saw a number of launches and two billion-dollar biotechs, Alector and Gossamer Bio, price their IPOs.

Alector, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for neurodegeneration, raised $176 million in its IPO on Wednesday, commanding a fully diluted market value of $1.4 billion, but ended its first day of trading down 5% and ended the week down 14%. Alector's poor performance rivaled that of another billion dollar biotech, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which IPO'd in late 2018 with a fully diluted market value of $8.1 billion, and ended its first day down 19%.

Harpoon Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for various cancers, raised $76 million in its IPO on Thursday. It also broke issue on its first day of trading, ending the day down 3.6%.

Gossamer Bio, which is developing in-licensed imunotherapies for asthma and other indications, took a different path than its billion-dollar biotech peers, ending its first trading day up 12.1%, after raising $276 million at a market value of $1.1 billion in an upsized IPO on Thursday.

Also notable this week, workplace messaging platform Slack (SLACK) said that it plans to go public, but does not plan to do a traditional IPO, instead opting to go public via a direct listing. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), the world's largest music streaming subscription service, did a direct listing on the NYSE at a price of $132 in early 2018 and traded up 12.9% on its first day. It will be interesting to see if other big names also decide to take this route in the future.

6 IPOs During the Week of February 4th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 02/08 Gossamer Bio $276M $1,056M 0% +12% +12% Developing in-licensed immunotherapies for asthma and other indications. Wealthbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:HHHHU) $50M $65M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company targeting the air transportation industry in China. Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCLU) $150M $194M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed to acquire an aerospace & defense or industrial business. RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG.U) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed to acquire a materials or energy services business. Harpoon Therapeutics $76M $377M 0% -4% -4% Phase 1 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for various cancers. Alector $176M $1,391M 0% -5% -14% Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for neurodegeneration.

4 Filings During the Week of February 4th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Avantor (VNOR) $1,500M Materials Goldman LBO'd provider of laboratory supplies and services. Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) $70M Health Care Morgan Stanley Sells medical systems used in treating cardiovascular disease. American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) $9M Energy Maxim Kentucky-based producer of metallurgical coal. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL.U) $225M SPAC Barclays Blank check company targeting the energy industry.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/7/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 19.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 8.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 4.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and China Tower.

