Paychex: A Business Every Dividend Growth Investor Should Know

Summary

Paychex provides a host of business solutions, including payroll processing, insurance, and a suite of HR services.

The company has grown modestly over time, but is very profitable with excellent FCF streams. The dividend is growing at a strong rate and yields just over 3%.

The company is overvalued based on historical norms, and an operating environment with more to lose than it can offer in the years ahead.

We recommend putting Paychex on your watch list. If it can be had for the right valuation, Paychex would make a great addition to any long-term portfolio.