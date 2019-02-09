XLF Weekly: False Breakout Above Resistance To 26.23s, Sell-Side Breakdown To 25.34s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for sell-side activity barring buy-side defense at key support, 25.80s-25.71s. This primary expectation played out as a false buy-side breakout attempt developed above key resistance to 26.23s early week. Selling interest emerged as the breakout failed. Rotation back through last week’s balance developed mid-week before selling interest emerged, 25.80s-25.70s, late week, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown to 25.34s.

03-08 February 2019:

This week saw two-sided trade near key resistance, 26.17s, in Monday’s auction. A false breakout developed in Tuesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 26.23s. Structural sell excess developed there, driving price lower back into prior balance as the breakout failed. Two-sided balance developed, 25.99s-26.19s, through Tuesday and Wednesday’s auctions before selling interest emerged, 25.93s-25.89s, early Thursday, driving price lower to 25.59s through balance near key support.

Buying interest emerged there, developing balance, 25.59s-25.82s, through Thursday’s auction as buying interest in size developed, 25.74s-25.81s, into Thursday’s close. Buyers failed there into Friday’s auction as price discovery lower developed, achieving the stopping point low, 25.34s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 25.67s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw a false breakout above key resistance before selling interest emerged near key support driving price lower in a sell-side phase. The false breakout early week was structural indication and warning for sell-side price activity. Within the broader context, this week’s selling interest emerged within the initial key supply cluster overhead, 25.92s-27.47s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s prior key support/sell-side breakdown area, 25.80s-26s. Sell-side defense of that area would confirm the near-term (2-4 week) sell-side bias within the larger intermediate term (3-6 month) sell-side posture. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path into next week is for sell-side continuation toward key demand below, 24.50s-24s/23.30s-22.70s, respectively.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand, following the momentum low of November 2018 which now serves as meaningful support. The market remains well away from sentiment levels reflecting extreme optimism in a more neutral area of sentiment.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.