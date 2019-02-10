The Bear Market Rally Stalled At Key Levels Last Week

The QQQ ETF closed between my semiannual and annual risky levels at $167.53 and $169.27 but stalled below its 200-day SMA at $171.65.

Today, I show the daily charts with their key technical levels.

The Federal Reserve continues to unwind its balance sheet: The FOMC tightened monetary policy in January without raising rates. As of Feb. 6, the balance sheet was marked at $4.026 trillion, down $474 billion since the end of September 2017 when it was $4.5 trillion. The total drain in January was $32 billion, assuming the $14 billion unwind of last week was due to maturing treasuries on Jan. 31. Did this contribute to last week’s stock market volatility? I think so!

My call for the FOMC: The Federal Reserve will likely keep the federal funds rate at 2.25% to 2.50% as their revised “normal”. The Fed balance sheet will become a primary monetary policy tool as the unwinding continues, but longer term, they could increase the balance sheet without using quantitative easing measures.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Diamonds have been below a “death cross” since Dec. 19 with DIA above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages now at $242.49 and $250.06, respectively. Investors following this reduced holdings at the 200-day SMA. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and is 6.7% below that level. DIA is 15.8% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for Diamonds is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $245.69. DIA is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $208.81. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 59.38, up from 51.95 on Feb. 1. Buy weakness to my semiannual pivot and this week’s value level at $243.47 and $242.23, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to annual and monthly risky levels at $257.94 and $258.33, respectively. My quarterly risky level is $270.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Spiders ETF has been under a “death cross” since Dec. 7 with SPY between its 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $261.23 and $274.00, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. SPY set its all-time intraday high of $293.94 on Sept. 21 and is 8% below that level. SPY is 15.7% above its 2018 low of $233.76 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $264.76. SPY is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $236.40 after this average held at $234.71 during the week of Dec. 28. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 60.49, up from 53.40 on Feb. 1. My semiannual pivot is $266.14. Buy weakness to my weekly value level at $260.22. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels at $277.44 and $285.86, respectively. My quarterly risky level is $292.16.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

QQQ has been below a “death cross” on Dec. 3 with the ETF between its 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA now at $161.62 and $171.65, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. QQQ set its all-time intraday high of $187.53 on Oct. 1 and remains in correction territory 10.1% below this level. QQQ is 17.5% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24.

The weekly chart for QQQ remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $164.17. QQQ is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $135.37. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 61.34, up from 53.34 on Feb. 1. Investors could have reduced holdings between my semiannual and annual pivots at $167.53 and $169.27, respectively. Buy on weakness to my weekly value level at $161.70 and reduce holdings on strength to my new monthly risky level at $174.44. My quarterly risky level is $192.04.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

IYT formed a “death cross” on Nov. 26 with the ETF now between its 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $175.72 and $190.18, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. The transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14 and remains in correction territory 12.5% below the high. IYT is 18% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24.

The weekly chart for IYT remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $178.53. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $164.41. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 47.79 last week, up from 42.06 on Feb. 1. Buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels at $166.48 and $159.63, respectively and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels at $195.81 and $196.35, respectively. My monthly pivot remains at $183.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

IWM has been below a “death cross” since Nov. 13 with the ETF now between its 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $143.02 and $157.87, respectively. Investors following this signal should reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day SMA. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and remains in correction territory 13.6% below the high. IWM is 19.1% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for IWM remains positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $146.05. The ETF is above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $135.26. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 60.48 last week, up from 51.98 on Feb. 1. Investors reduced holdings between my monthly and semiannual pivots at $149.65 and $149.77, respectively. Buy weakness to my weekly value level at $139.48 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels at $157.49 and $160.93, respectively. My monthly and semiannual pivots remain at $149.65 and $149.77, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.