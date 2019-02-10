The U.S. Week Ahead (Feb 11-15)

Summary

While economic data that was delayed due to the partial government shutdown has begun to trickle in, the activity may only be temporary.

Another closure could come in the week ahead, as negotiations continue over the more than $5 billion in security funding for the construction of a wall along the southern border.

With the potential for another shutdown looming, market participants have become increasingly concerned about its impacts on GDP growth, as well as the Fed’s ability to make data-dependent decisions.

Data in the week ahead will provide some salient details about the state of the U.S. economy, including GDP, personal income and spending, CPI, durable goods and retail sales.

On the corporate front, Goldman Sachs will hold its Technology & Internet Conference in San Francisco, and earnings season winds down.