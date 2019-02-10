Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Part 2

This series of articles will discuss a methodology for assessing dividend coverage and BDCs with the potential to increase dividends in 2019.

BDCs have been easily outperforming the S&P 500 in 2019 and are now reporting results. This article discusses some of the items investors should be watching when ARCC reports Tuesday.

Business development companies, or BDCs, have begun reporting results, and this article discusses some of the items that investors should be watching.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

In December 2018, I purchased additional shares of multiple 'oversold' higher-quality BDCs with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown including Ares Capital (ARCC) at $15.27 for the reasons discussed in this article.

As investors jump back into financial stocks, the average BDC has easily outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2019, but still has an average dividend yield of around 10.4%. It should also be noted that the average BDC continually outperforms high-yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), and UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS).

Over the last eight weeks, I have had focus articles discussing MRCC, GAIN, OCSL, CGBD, FSK, HTGC, TPVG, GSBD, TCRD, PSEC, and PNNT.

ARCC had better price performance through December 31, 2018, and was not as oversold going into 2019 which is likely why it has not appreciated as much as the others.

It is interesting to note that BDCs with exposure to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) such as PSEC, KCAP, and OXSQ are not having a good year so far.

BDC Dividend Changes For 2019

As mentioned in many of my recent articles, there are a handful of BDCs that will likely cut dividends in 2019. However, there are also many more that will likely increase their current regular dividend and/or pay special dividends this year. This article discusses dividend coverage for ARCC and the following are the three methods that I use for ranking dividend coverage:

Historical dividend coverage: using adjusted earnings (excludes certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc.

using adjusted earnings (excludes certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc. Projected dividend coverage: using best, base, and worst case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses.

using best, base, and worst case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses. Optimal Leverage Analysis: assessing future dividend coverage based on portfolio growth using available cash and borrowings (leverage) as well as changes in portfolio yield, apples-to-apples comparison of BDC dividend coverage using similar amounts of leverage.

ARCC Historical Dividend Coverage

Most investors rely on historical dividend coverage for assessing potential dividend coverage. However, when it comes to weighting the previously mentioned categories of dividend coverage, historical is typically the least reliable indicator for future coverage. There are many reasons for this, including constantly changing income and expense trends as well as portfolio credit issues. Many of the BDCs that have previously cut dividends, announced that the primary drivers of the reduced distributions were related to potentially lower yields on investments either due to yield compression, rotating into safer investments and/or recent portfolio credit issues. Most of these BDCs had "spillover" or excess distributable income and gains that could have been used to cover shortfalls, but management decided to align the dividends with projected earnings.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, ARCC beat my best case projections due to higher-than-expected portfolio yield and fee/dividend income. ARCC’s total portfolio decreased by over $300 million due to exiting over $1.9 billion of investment commitments including exits of $444 million of commitments acquired as part of the ACAS Acquisition. These exits were partially offset by new commitments that were 68% first-lien senior secured loans, 23% were in second lien senior secured loans, and 3% were in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP.

Our core earnings were $0.45 per share, a 25% increase over the same period a year ago. The improved earnings were driven by higher total portfolio yields as we benefited from continued increases in LIBOR and stronger fee income. Fee income was higher primarily due to increased new borrower commitments made during the quarter.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

ARCC continues to generate net realized gains primarily from successfully exiting non-core investments from the ACAS acquisition including $373 million or $0.87 per share in Q3 2018. As discussed in my previous public ARCC article, a good portion of these realized gains are from its equity positions Alcami Holdings that was marked up $324 million over cost as of June 30, 2018.

Sources: SEC Filings

Management mentioned that ARCC will be using accumulated tax losses to shelter a good portion of the realized gains so that the company can retain the gains for future earnings growth and will not be required to pay a special a dividend:

We are currently on pace for a record year of GAAP net realized gains, which has caused investors to ask us if we will be required to pay a special dividend in order to meet our tax distribution requirements. The short answer to this is that we will not be required because we are in the enviable position of having inherited tax losses available to us from investments acquired from Allied Capital, which will allow us to offset a significant portion of these taxable gains. These tax-only losses will be recognized in determining taxable income but will have no impact on our GAAP earnings or net asset value. Given taxable income is something that is only determined annually, we will not know our final 2018 tax position until we complete the full year. However, we do continue to anticipate that we will once again have a healthy level of spillover income from 2018 into 2019 and will be in a better place to discuss this with you on our year-end earnings call early next year once we know our specific tax position for 2018.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARCC Projected Dividend Coverage

Projecting dividend coverage is mostly about reading the trends for income and expenses. This includes general sector and specific company trends, watching and predicting portfolio credit issues, changes to capital structure and borrowing costs as well as estimating a range of performance for portfolio growth and non-recurring income. Many BDCs have recently been experiencing higher portfolio yields due to the impact of rising LIBOR on variable-rate investments. Previously, the BDC sector experienced declining portfolio yields driven by competition for "true" first-lien and higher quality assets.

For example, dividend coverage for ARCC should continue to improve over the coming quarters due to the following:

Increased fee income

Higher portfolio yield through continued rotation out of non-core and ACAS assets

Utilizing its 30% non-qualified bucket for higher portfolio yield and fee income. This includes the ramping of its SDLP joint venture and Ivy Hill Asset Management .

. Increased leverage and portfolio growth

Reduced borrowing rates and rising LIBOR

ARCC remains focused on various initiatives to increase fee income and achieving higher investment yields by utilizing its “scale, relationships and experienced credit platform”. One of these initiatives is its syndication/distribution strategy.

We like to lead and originate our deals. So some of it is bringing in partners, but the reality is when you go out, if you put $1.9 billion, rough numbers, to work on new transactions, when you get upfront fees on all those originations, so even if you assume a low fee number, call it, 2% on a $1.9 billion, that's still $38 million a quarter in fees.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

In January 2017, ARCC announced that it had completed the acquisition of American Capital (ACAS) ‘enhancing its leadership position in middle market direct lending’. In connection with the ACAS acquisition, Ares Capital Management LLC agreed to waive up to $100 million in income based incentive fees for ten calendar quarters beginning Q2 2017 (up to $10 million per quarter ending Q3 2019) to support the dividend of the combined company during the integration and portfolio repositioning period.

ARCC continues to monetize/sell undesirable assets in the portfolio, mostly from ACAS acquisition and SSLP wind-down. There are still around $728 million of assets, half of which are considered non-core:

Q. So you've done a great job transitioning the portfolio, especially with ACAS. But with the remaining $700 million in what we'll call legacy American Capital assets, how much of that portfolio could be subject to any further repositioning? A. We think it's about half.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Slides

BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of total assets to be considered non-qualified which includes the Senior Direct Lending Program (“SDLP”) and Ivy Hill Asset Management (“IHAM”). In June 2015, ARCC announced the establishment of the SDLP with Varagon Capital Partners backed by AIG as an anchor investor and affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management. The initial size of the program is $3 billion, which was less than the $10 billion SSLP, but recently increased to $6.4 billion. ARCC continues to utilize its 30% non-qualified bucket which includes the SDLP and Ivy Hill Asset Management (“IHAM”) that now account for over 10% of the portfolio.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Slides

As of September 30, 2018, ARCC had ample growth capital available to grow the portfolio including almost $800 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $3.1 billion available for additional borrowings under its existing credit facilities. Management is focused on achieving its target leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio between 0.65 and 0.75 and I have taken into account with the updated projections:

Finally, we ended the third quarter in a conservative financial position with a modest net debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.54x. This is below our current target leverage range today of 0.65x to 0.75x. We believe the balance sheet is very well positioned today with long-dated maturities and significant available capital to deploy as market opportunities allow. We value this dry powder and financial flexibility at this point in what we view as an extended credit cycle. Our total available liquidity, including available cash, at the end of the third quarter, was approximately $3.8 billion.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARCC has been focused on reducing its borrowing rates through refinancing higher rate debt and on December 14, 2018, the company amended its Revolving Funding Facility reducing the rate from the previous spread of 2.15% over LIBOR to 2.00% over LIBOR. In January 2018, the company issued $600 million of unsecured notes that mature on March 1, 2025, at a rate of 4.25%. Proceeds were used to pay off its notes due in 2018 at higher rates of 4.75%. ARCC likely used excess cash and facilities to pay off the $1.05 billion of 2018/2019 Notes at 4.875%/4.375%:

In November, coming up, we will also repay $750 million of maturing 4 7/8% unsecured notes using existing available liquidity. This is the first of our investment-grade unsecured note issuances that will mature since we began issuing in the investment-grade market back in 2013. We're ending the 9/30 quarter with $799 million of cash. So obviously see some pretty significant pickup just by paying down debt, relieving ourselves of, frankly, too much cash and not having to borrow and pay interest expense to that tune. So -- and there will be a little bit of modest accretion in the short term just getting out of an excess cash position.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Slides

In October 2018, ARCC amended and restated its senior secured revolving credit facility to amend the financial covenant requiring the company to maintain a minimum ratio of total assets (less total liabilities) to total indebtedness from 2.0:1.0 to 1.5:1.0.

ARCC made new investment commitments of approximately $412 million through October 24, 2018. However, the company also exited $389 million mostly at higher yields (using cost, not fair value). In addition, as of October 24, 2018, Ares Capital had an investment backlog and pipeline of approximately $1,460 million and $330 million, respectively.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Slides

In April 2018, ARCC surrendered its license to operate as a Small Business Investment Company and the undrawn SBA-guaranteed debenture commitments of $50 million were terminated. This was likely due to the company planning to reduce its asset coverage ratio as discussed next. In August 2017, the company announced a public offering of $750 million of 3.50% notes due 2023. It is important to note that a fixed rate of 3.50% for 5 years is an attractive rate and an example of the company using its increased scale from the previously closed acquisition of ACAS to benefit shareholders.

Source: November 2018 Equity Investor Presentation

On June 25, 2018, ARCC announced that its Board of Directors, including all of the independent Directors, approved the application to the company of the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio that will become effective on June 21, 2019.

Key takeaways from the announcement:

ARCC intends to target a debt to equity range of 0.90x to 1.25x

Reduced annual base management fee from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity

ARCC plans to increased leverage 12 to 36 months from June 21, 2019

Potentially generating incrementally increased core earnings per share of up to 20%

New investments will be consistent with the current portfolio

Source: ARCC’s Plan for the Small Business Credit Availability Act

Source: ARCC’s Plan for the Small Business Credit Availability Act

ARCC Optimal Leverage Analysis

This is a longer-term run rate analysis of dividend coverage that takes into account the potential for portfolio growth with available capital (excluding equity offerings). I typically use stable and higher/lower portfolio yields with minimal amounts of non-recurring income to project dividend coverage with a fully ramped portfolio using "optimal leverage".

For previous examples, please see the articles linked below predicting the previous dividend cuts for Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL):

"Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" mentioned "the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28%, which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the "Lower Yield" scenario".

"Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts" mentioned "The reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08"

The following table shows various amounts of leverage and portfolio yields to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. However, I consider this to be a conservative view as the blended portfolio yield will likely be higher as discussed earlier. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management, and incentive fees. I have taken into account the following:

Management guidance of leverage using 0.90 to 1.25 debt-to-equity

Impact on borrowing rates as discussed earlier

The potential for lower portfolio yield due to investing in safer assets at lower yields

Full 20% incentive fees without fee waivers

Reduced the base management fee to 1.0% for assets in excess of 1.0 debt-to-equity

Correspondingly higher dividend and fee income

Slightly higher 'Other G&A'

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

Summary and Recommendations

Clearly, if ARCC slowly increases leverage to grow the portfolio closer to $14.0 billion to $16.5 billion, management will also be earning higher fees but there is the potential for a quarterly dividend increase from the current $0.39 to between $0.45 and $0.55 depending on the yield of the new assets. This does not necessarily take into account potentially higher fee income or higher utilization of its 30% non-qualified bucket for higher portfolio yield.

ARCC management has indicated the potential for a regular dividend increase due to a “higher level of earnings that are sustainable and in excess of our regular dividend”:

Looking forward, with the near completion of our portfolio rotation efforts and the benefit of higher LIBOR, we feel the company has achieved a new higher level of earnings that are sustainable and in excess of our regular dividend. We remain confident that this robust earnings profile exists even at a lower leverage level, and we believe there is continued upside if we can move back towards our target leverage ratio and continue to realize the benefits of any further LIBOR increases.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Also, there is a chance that the company will adopt a supplemental dividend program, similar to TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), to pay excess earnings on a quarterly basis as discussed by management on the previous earnings call:

Everything is very much being discussed today with the board, whether it's special dividend, whether it's a modest tweak to the way we think about paying out earnings in excess of the regular dividend, which I know a couple of the other BDCs in the space have done [referring to TSLX], they've been well received.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Please see "TSLX: Upcoming Special Dividends & Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Increased Leverage" for more discussion.

ARCC reports results on Tuesday and investors should be watching the items discussed in this article as well as any changes to portfolio credit quality.

Historically, the company has had low non-accruals that declined again during the previous quarter (due to markdowns) from 0.8% to 0.6% at fair value of the portfolio and 2.7% at cost. During the 2008/9 financial crisis, ARCC had non-accruals of around 2.5% and much lower than the average leveraged lender:

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Slides

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

During Q3 2018, net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by another 0.6% from $17.05 to $17.16 mostly due to over-earning the dividend and markups in CCS Intermediate Holdings, PERC Holdings and Rug Doctor offset by additional markdowns in its two largest investments on non-accrual status its second-lien position in Indra Holdings Corp. and its second-lien position in New Trident Holdcorp. ARCC's asset mix improved with 44% first-lien (was 40%), 30% second-lien, 6% of subordinated certificates of the Senior Direct Lending Program (“SDLP”), 7% of senior subordinated loans (was 9%), and 13% in other and preferred equity securities that will continue lower in due to portfolio rotation out of non-core assets.

During the third quarter, we exited or were repaid on $1.9 billion of commitments. Of note for the quarter, many of our repayments were weighted towards more junior capital positions, including Alcami, which, based on our strong senior debt originations, enabled us to shift a portion of the portfolio into more first lien assets.

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: ARCC Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Slides

Previously, ARCC was reducing its oil and gas exposure to 1% of the portfolio with the repayment of UL Holding and Universal Lubricants. However, the company continues to make additional investments including a $60 million second-lien loan to oil and gas producer Sundance Energy in Q2 2018, $164 million in Vista Proppants and Logistics and $90 million in Penn Virginia Holding in Q3 2017 driving exposure to 2.9% of the portfolio.

Sources: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com.

To be a successful BDC investor:

As companies report results, closely monitor dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies. There are around 50 publicly traded BDCs; please be selective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.