Helix TCS Acquires Amercanex International Exchange For Cannabis Trading

While Helix is assembling interesting assets for its cannabis supply chain offering and is growing top-line revenues, I don't see a path to profitability.

Amercanex has developed an online marketplace to enable wholesalers to buy and sell cannabis products.

Helix TCS has acquired the Amercanex International Exchange for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Helix TCS (OTCQB:HLIX) has announced the acquisition of Amercanex International Exchange for an undisclosed amount.

Amercanex has developed an electronic trading system to enable licensed cannabis wholesalers to obtain information and trade legal cannabis products.

HLIX appears to be in a ‘building’ phase to provide a suite of cannabis supply chain capabilities to the wholesale cannabis sector in North America and other regions.

However, while top-line revenue is growing, expenses ratios are increasing and EBITDA losses are growing, so I don’t see a path to profitability for shareholders.

Target Company & Market

Denver, Colorado-based Amercanex was founded in 2013 to create a web-based electronic marketplace for wholesalers to buy and sell cannabis products via intra-state transactions.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Steve Janjic, who was previously Director at ChapdelaineFX and Global Head of e-Commerce Sales at Advanced Markets/GFI, a joint venture between Macquarie Bank and GFI Securities.

Amercanex’ primary offerings include:

ACExchange

ACEpay

ACEtrak

Laboratory Testing - via external party

Storage & Grading - via external party

Secure Transportation - via external party

According to a 2018 market research report by New Frontier Data, the legal cannabis market in the U.S. is expected to reach $25 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The medical cannabis market is forecasted to reach $12.5 billion by 2025, for a CAGR of 11.8%.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing number of states legalizing the regulated use of cannabis and derivative products, greater consumer awareness, and a growing number of service providers.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Helix didn’t disclose the acquisition price but stated that the consideration ‘included equity remuneration at closing, with multiple performance-based milestones to be paid out in cash or equity over time.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing (Amended) indicates that as of September 30, 2018, it had $464,992 in cash and $4.0 million in total liabilities, of which $3.9 million were current liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($3.3 million).

Helix acquired Amercanex to add cannabis product trading capabilities to its wholesale supply chain offerings.

As Helix stated in the deal announcement,

Amercanex's electronic marketplace enables compliant wholesale product transaction capabilities in over a dozen legal cannabis markets within the US and internationally, including the key markets of Canada, California, Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, New York, Illinois, and more.

In the past 12 months, HLIX’s stock price has dropped (36.7%) vs. the Global Cannabis Stock Index’ drop of (34.7%), as the chart below indicates:

Topline revenue has grown in the last two quarters:

However, SG&A Expense as a percentage of topline revenue has grown sharply, potentially indicating lower selling efficiencies as the firm tries to scale its operations:

Finally, EBITDA is deteriorating sharply even as topline revenues increase, as shown by the chart below,

While the firm has achieved some note with its point-of-sale system, management seems to be pursuing multiple aspects of the cannabis ecosystem, primarily through acquisitions such as with its BioTrackTHC, Engeni, and now with Amercanex.

Notably, management hasn’t disclosed the acquisition prices or terms, with the exception of the BioTrackTHC merger, so we don’t know if HLIX is overpaying for these businesses.

Additionally, so far these moves haven’t done much for the stock. While it has risen from its 52-week low on December 31, 2018, without significant improvement in its fundamental growth and profitability, it is difficult to see what will provide the necessary catalyst for the stock.

The business is still effectively in ‘start-up’ stage, with management acquiring the building blocks for future potential.

I have yet to see a cogent explanation about what the CEO’s vision is for the company, beyond ‘supply chain,’ and how he intends to achieve it while creating a path to profitability.

