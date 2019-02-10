The Gold ETF Is Overbought While Commodities Stall And The Dollar Stabilizes

The Commodities ETF is between my monthly value level at $15.03 and my quarterly risky level at $15.60.

The Gold Shares ETF remains above my semiannual value level at $120.36 with my quarterly risky level at $130.76.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and dollar ETFs.

The Gold Trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

The Gold ETF ($124.21 on Feb. 8) traded to a fresh 2019 high of $125.23 on Jan. 31, well above my semiannual value level at $120.36. GLD has been above a “golden cross” since Jan. 23 with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages now at $120.46 and $118.12, respectively. My quarterly risky level is above the chart at $130.76.

GLD has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $121.63 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $117.86. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 91.95, up from 90.48 Feb. 1, moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. This reading is also above 90.00 as an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $120.36 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level at $130.76. My monthly and annual value levels lag at $112.98 and $110.38, respectively.

The commodity ETF is heavily weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

The Commodities ETF ($15.13 on Feb. 8) has been below a “death cross” since Nov. 29 with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages now at $14.91 and $16.73, respectively. The Dec. 26 low was $13.50, and that day proved to be a “key reversal” as the close of $14.27 that day was above the Dec. 24 high of $14.06. My monthly value level is $15.03 with my quarterly risky level at $15.60.

GSG has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF just below its five-week MMA of $15.18 and below its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $15.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 43.05, up from 36.13 on Feb. 1.

Nymex crude oil closed last week at $52.73 with a neutral weekly chart as oil is just below its five-week modified moving average at $53.00. Oil is above its 200-week or “reversion to the mean” at $52.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastics reading rose to 45.34 last week, up from 36.64 on Feb. 1. My semiannual pivot is $50.84 with my monthly and quarterly risky levels at $56.44 and $60.16, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my monthly value level of $15.03 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level at $15.60. The ETF needs to pop above the 200-week SMA at $15.92 to begin a momentum run-up.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

The Dollar ETF ($25.72 on Feb. 8) has been above a “golden cross” since May 30 with the 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $25.65 and $25.24, respectively. This was in play when the ETF set 2018 high of $26.12 on Dec. 14. My annual pivot is $25.47 with my monthly risky level at $25.98. My semiannual risky level is above the chart at $26.39. My quarterly value level lags at $23.23.

UUP has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA of $25.57 and above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” of $25.01. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 35.92 last week, down from 36.31 on Feb. 1.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual and quarterly value levels at $25.47 and $23.23, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and semiannual risky levels at $25.98 and $26.39, respectively.

