American Resources Aims For $8 Million Uplisting IPO

Prices for metallurgical coal have been rising in recent years and the firm seeks to take advantage of a favorable regulatory and economic environment.

The company is developing metallurgical coal mines in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

American Resources has filed for an $8 million IPO of its Class A common stock.

American Resources Corporation (OTCPK:AREC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $8 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm processes, transports and markets metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection [PCI] to the steel industry.

AREC needs additional investment capital as it seeks to expand its mining operations in a favorable and rising price environment.

Company & Technology

Fishers, Indiana-based American Resources was founded in 2013 to extract, process, transport, and market metallurgical coal and PCI for the steel industry with a focus on the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

Management is headed by CEO and Chairman Mark C. Jensen, who has been with the firm since 2017 and is also the CEO of Quest Energy [QE].

In February 2017, American Resources executed a Share Exchange Agreement between AREC and QE, resulting in QE becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The majority of AREC’s customers include international metallurgical coal consumers, blast furnace steel mills, coke plants, and domestic electricity generation utilities as well as other industrial customers.

QE has six coal mining and processing operating subsidiaries -- McCoy Elkhorn Coal, Knott County Coal, Deane Mining, ERC Mining Indiana Corporation, Wyoming County Coal as well as Quest Processing.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by the US Energy Information Administration, US coal production during Q3 2018 grew to 194.7 million short tons, an increase of 7.7% over Q2 2018 and a decrease of 0.9% over Q3 2017.

Below is an overview chart of the US quarterly coal production between 2012 and 2018:

In Q3 2018 metallurgical coal exports fell to 14.5 million short tons, a decrease of 14.3% over Q2 2018.

Major competitors that produce metallurgical coal include:

Alpha Natural Resources

Ramaco Resources (METC)

Blackhawk Mining

Coronado Coal

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Contura Energy (CTRA)

Arch Coal (ARCH)

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

ERP Compliance Fuels

Financial Performance

AREC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue although at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit

Increased gross margin

Decreasing negative EBITDA

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 23,386,684 52.5% 2017 $ 20,820,998 173.9% 2016 $ 7,601,194 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 6,602,883 118.2% 2017 $ 4,476,431 2016 $ (1,360,459) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 28.2% 2017 21.5% 2016 -17.9% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q3 2018 $ (7,167,220) 2017 $ (13,466,694) 2016 $ (21,805,718) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 $ (4,076,157) 2017 $ (5,644,574) 2016 $ (5,816,992)

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $57,739 in cash and $50.5 million in total liabilities, of which $20.3 million was listed as ‘Reclamation Liability.’ (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($8.9 million).

IPO Details

AREC intends to raise $8.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

The company’s stock has been quoted on the OTC and the February 4, 2018 price was $11.00 per share.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The Company will use the proceeds, among other things, to initiate coal production on certain permits the Company owns and act upon certain acquisition opportunities, both those that are in close proximity to our current operations and those that would create another “hub” from which we can enhance business expansion.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

