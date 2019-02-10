Is It Time To Trade Chipotle Again

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) had a strong run until their food safety issues took the stock from over $700 in 2015 to a low of around $250 at the end of 2017. This two year slide in price left CMG looking like it would not recover.

Chipotle seems to have put these issues behind them, and the stock price has rebounded. With a lift after earnings and analyst upgrade is it time to start looking at CMG again?

In this episode of the SCT Podcast TJ and Sarah will discuss if they are trading CMG and if there are any better alternatives in the restaurant sector.

Listen Here:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.