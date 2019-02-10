Uxin: Long-Term Opportunity Given Low Price

There is little history on the company as far as performance but we are seeing positive trends based on what we do have available.

Uxin has been associated with volatility in recent months, appearing to have normalized at an attractive price.

Chinese ADR Uxin (UXIN) is a relatively small, unknown name that has been infamous for volatile price swings in the last few months. The company is responsible for facilitating used car transactions across e-commerce sites and even provides financials options for customers to afford the purchase. Given that used cars are growing in popularity within China and that the stock is now trading at near all-time lows, this stock provides an intriguing long-term opportunity for investors.

Financial Analysis

There has not been a lot of time since Uxin's IPO and as a result we have not seen a lot of performance reported. We do have some press releases and Q2/Q3 results with Q4 expected soon. Here are some things we can see based on what's been released:

Revenues are increasing

Revenues have increased rapidly over the past few quarters. Q2 and Q3 saw revenues increase ~80% and ~60% YoY respectively, while increasing ~3% and ~30% QoQ respectively.

Sales for the first 3 quarters already total 11% higher than 2017 full-year sales. Using management's expectations for Q4 (low-end = RMB 1.02 billion) 2018 sales are expected to be RMB 3,199 million, 64% higher than 2017 minimum. This is a much higher growth rate than the used car market in China, which is expected a CAGR of 22.8% through 2022.

Margins are improving

For the most part, we are seeing margins improve with every quarter. Gross margin consistently falls within the low to mid-60s for 2018, which is an improvement from the mid to high 50s seen in 2017. As for operating margin, most quarters are seeing a huge YoY increase with the exception being Q2 which saw a huge decrease.

Quarter Gross Margin Oper. Margin YoY Change (NYSE:GM) YoY Change (OM) Q3 64.7% -62.8% +0.9 +33.9 Q2 61.1% -195.8% +5.3 -91.2 Q1 65.8% -69.8 +7.8 +57.9

Gross margin should continue to grow as the company scales, but I am not expecting anything higher than low-70s because of the loan facilitation segment of the business. This segment naturally has lower margins than pure e-commerce. It is hard to say where operating margins will end up yet.

I have ignored net margin as this is not important (yet) given the early stage of the company. That being said, Q2 actually posted a profit albeit small (RMB 54 million after preferred dividends).

Cash is burning while debt is growing

Management is burning through cash fast. This is natural for a young, growing company but it poses a threat in the form of leverage and dilution. The company requires a lot of cash injections to keep running thanks to the lack of profitability along with the negative operating margins mentioned earlier.

Because of this we are seeing debt in the company begin to skyrocket. Short-term debt has increased 321% over the past year, currently sitting at RMB 1.8 billion. At the same time, long-term debt increased 66% over the same period to RMB 620 million. These injections have come from debt funding with a mix of equity in the form of preferred shares, which increases the required dividend payments on the income statement. This can be a concern for some as this continuously brings in more investors who have higher priority when it comes to payback compared to a common shareholder.

Valuation

There is no history for valuation on Uxin. This is a major hinderance when attempting to find a target price. However, based on 2018 trading ratios the stock is cheaper now. P/S has decreased and will continue to as long as sales continue to increase. Given that UXIN is classified as an e-commerce stock, the current 2.33x P/S is low. Internet stocks generally trade at much higher multiples and I expect the premium to increase as the market recognizes potential based on future positive reports.

I say this because analysts expect full-year earnings as early as next year. Of course, there are concerns. Debt is rising, preferred shares are being pumped out, China and the US continue to clash, and there are concerns about the Chinese economy. But I believe UXIN is worthy of an investment based on the price of $3.29, putting the market cap below $1 billion.

