Universal Health Realty Income Trust: Little Known With A Solid Yield And Balance Sheet

Investment Thesis

We believe that Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) will do well either through growing organically over the next few decades or potentially being acquired by a larger REIT. We think that either way UHT is a speculative REIT that pays you to wait. We think investors should wait for the price to come in a bit before buying but longer term we have very high hopes for UHT.

Why is UHT Unique?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a small operator based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. By small we mean that UHT has a market cap of just over $1 billion and assets of just under 500 million as of September 2018. UHT operates a diverse set of 69 properties across 20 states. They specifically invest in medical office buildings, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, sub-acute facilities, free-standing emergency, and childcare centers. UHT has a tremendous opportunity to grow over the next few decades as the need for healthcare facilities continues to grow and UHT is able to acquire new properties. As more properties are acquired UHT will be able to gain scale and pass on even greater distributions to clients. With 30 states and countless major cities to expand to, we think UHTs potential is virtually limitless.

Source: UHT

Why We Think UHT Is Financially Strong

REITs, like Universal Health Realty Income Trust, do not often trade on the classic metrics like price-to-earnings or price-to-sales the way that other companies do. REIT investors look for the adjusted funds from operations or fund from operations to determine if the company is paying sustainable dividend distributions. UHT has seen funds from operations fluctuate over the last decade although the trend has been positive over the longer term. This makes us confident that dividend increases will continue even beyond the recently announced increase from $.67 to $.675 per share for the 4th quarter of 2018. Although the ride has been bumpy we have seen UHTs shareholder equity position increase from 141 million in 2009 to over 200 million in 2018 and as the equity position grows so does the value of the business over the long term.

Source: Ycharts

UHT Has A Strong History Of Dividend Increases

UHT just increased its dividend from $.67 to $.675 per share for the 4th quarter of 2018 as a part of their long term track record of slow and steady increases. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's funds from operations have increased over 250% since 2008 while the total dividends paid has only reason 14% over the same time period and total liabilities have grown 221%. In our view, it is a sign of prudence and financial strength to increase the cash outflows from the business via dividends and interest payments at a slower pace then the available funds brought into the business via funds from operations. We think UHT has proven that their dividend is sustainable and has room to grow as they build their portfolio.

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

UHT is financially strong in our view and we would consider UHT to be high quality especially in the small-cap REIT space. That being said, UHT is speculative given that they are a smaller operator that does not have the scale and asset base to compete with larger operators. Because of this, we could see UHT become much more susceptible to issues with single properties that greatly impact their financial results. It is because of these potential risks that we consider UHT speculative. However over the long term if UHT continues to operate with the same degree of quality they can grow into a larger REIT or be potentially acquired.

