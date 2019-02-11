Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 7 Of 2019 (2/11-2/15)

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 6 of 2019

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. Bear in mind, however, that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to hold stocks for an entire week. Often it is possible early in the week to see whether the positive momentum for these picks is still in place. Otherwise, they should be avoided.

Overall Market Conditions

In spite of improved posturing by the Fed, market conditions remain challenging. This past week the S&P 500 Index rose slightly and then fell back to a flat zero % gain for the week. You can tell from the chart below that the past three times that this index has crossed its 200-day moving average it has initiated a downward plunge. It could very well be about to repeat that same pattern. On the positive side, however, note that the money flow index (58.86) has at last fallen below the relative strength index (60.52), which I take to suggest that there may room to rise in the near term. Also note that the past two trading days have shown long-tail-down candlestick patterns, which is also a positive technical indicator.

Performance of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five stock picks gained an overall average of 3.72% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a gain of only 0.18% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to be successful. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained a total of 0.00%.

Stock Symbol Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Twilio Inc. (TWLO) 2.76% 2.76% eHealth (EHTH) (3.75%) 3.33% NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) (0.03%) 1.57% Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) (4.22%) 2.82% MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) 6.13% 6.13% Average 0.18% 3.12%

*A word is needed about the use of stop-loss orders. As a rule, I prefer never to use stop-loss orders unless it is necessary for me to be away from the market during the trading day. This is because formal stop-loss orders provide a temptation to market makers to “take out the stops” when there is little trading volume. It is better to set a mental sell price and execute it when the market reaches that point. You can see from the table that three of the five stock picks for last week (EHTH, NSTG, and GLUU) were positively affected by this stop-loss-setting procedure. Thus, setting a 2% mental stop-loss order for those stocks made the difference between finishing the week with a 0.18% average gain and a 3.12% average gain.

Another argument in favor of using stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves by definition and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with valid picks made using other trading strategies.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified the following five picks along with their respective BLM scores:

1. 3PEA International, Inc. (OTC:TPNL) (148)

2. PCM, Inc. (PCMI) (69)

3. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) (85)

4. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) (60)

5. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) (73)

Some of these stocks were picks in previous weeks. The BLM strategy attempts to take advantage of fractal gains. Thus, stocks from previous weeks often reappear when technical considerations so dictate. Note that a BLM score above 30 is required to qualify as a weekly pick, but in challenging market conditions I tend to favor only the two or three stocks with highest BLM scores. Charts of all of these picks are available below.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for those same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case.

TPNL

3PEA International, Inc. is a payment solutions company providing prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. The Company focuses on the evaluation of payment terminal software and hardware technology. It markets prepaid debit card solutions under its PaySign brand. The Company is engaged in the development of a secure payment gateway and hardware device, which utilizes encryption technology and secure key exchange to facilitate personal identification number (PIN) debit transactions over the Internet. Its products and services include The PaySign Brand; Incentive Rewards; Source Plasma Donor Payments; Pharmaceutical Market, which includes PaySign Co-Pay Assistance, and Buy and Bill, and other products, such as Survey Instant Rewards. Through its PaySign platform, it provides various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting and customer service.

The stock has the highest BLM score currently available (148). It is experiencing a recent volume surge and a positive MACD histogram pattern. It also shows a positive long-tail-down candlestick pattern in its most recent trading day. At the same time, its relative strength of 86.10 and slightly higher money flow of 88.75 tells us that it has already had a steep run up, and extreme caution is in order. It has experienced a 53% quarter-over-quarter earnings increase and its share price has risen 810% in the past 52 weeks.

PCMI

PCM, Inc. is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company's segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom. The Commercial segment sells complex technology solutions to commercial businesses in the United States. The Public Sector segment consists of sales made to federal, state and local governments, as well as educational institutions. The Public Sector segment utilizes a phone and field relationship-based selling model, as well as contract and bid business development teams and an online extranet. The Canada segment consists of sales made to customers in the Canadian market. Its United Kingdom segment consist its subsidiary, PCM Technology Solutions UK, Ltd., which serves as its hub for the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.

The stock has a high positive BLM score of 69, and is experiencing a strong positive surge in trading volume. It also has a very positive MACD histogram pattern. It has had strong positive analyst updates by TheStreet and MarketEdge already this month. It has experienced an 883% quarter-over-quarter earnings increase, and has gained 265% in share price over the past 52 weeks.

TWLO

Twilio Inc. offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company's platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its Programmable Communications Cloud offers building blocks that enable its customers to build what they need. Its Programmable Communications Cloud includes Programmable Voice, Programmable Messaging, Programmable Video and Use Case APIs. The Super Network is its software layer that allows its customers' software to communicate with connected devices globally. It interconnects with communications networks around the world.

The stock has a high positive BLM score of 85. Although its relative strength (66.28) is slightly lower than its money flow index (69.78), which is a slightly negative consideration, both indexes are low enough to suggest that the stock still has lots of room to run. Its most recent February analyst update by MarketEdge is a strongly positive “Long” rating. The stock has gained 371% in share price over the past 52 weeks.

MDB

MongoDB, Inc. is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support. It also offers MongoDB Atlas, its cloud hosted database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering that includes infrastructure and management of its community server offering. The Company’s The MongoDB enterprise database server, called Enterprise Server, is its proprietary database. The Company’s other products include Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service. The Company also provides professional services to its customers, including consulting and training.

The stock has a positive BLM score of 60. Its most recent analyst update of 2/8/19 by MarketEdge is a strongly positive “Long” rating. It has had a 57% quarter-over-quarter earnings increase. However, its money flow index (87.02) is substantially higher than its relative strength index (66.50), which may suggest that it is poised for a correction.

OKTA

Okta, Inc., is an independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company's Okta Identity Cloud platform provides identity management solutions that enable customers to secure their users and connect them to technology and applications. It also connects enterprises to their customers, employees, contractors, and partners. It allows users to access a range of cloud applications, Websites, mobile applications and service from various devices. Its platform is used by information technology (NYSE:IT) organizations to secure their enterprise and by developers to build customer-facing Websites and applications. Okta Identity Cloud consists of a suite of products to manage and secure identities. It offers a range of products, such as Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Universal Directory, Lifecycle Management products, Single Sign-On, application program interface (NYSEMKT:API) Access Management and Mobility Management.

The stock has a high positive BLM score of 73. It has a recent analyst upgrade (2/8/19) to “Long” by MarketEdge. Its money flow index (61.29) is substantially below its relative strength index (67.49), suggesting that it has a lot of room left for upward momentum. It has had a quarter-over-quarter earnings increase of 21.6% and a share-price increase of 183% on the year.

Best wishes in your trading decisions.

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWLO, EHTH, NSTG, GLUU, MDB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.