Peak Gold Is Here: No Major Gold Discoveries And Falling Exploration Dollars

Is peak gold only relevant for gold majors or is it industry wide?

SBTV speaks with returning guest Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of US Global Investors, about peak gold where gold production has plateaued and there are less capital invested in gold exploration.

Discussed in this interview:

02:43 Disappointment in gold's performance in 2018?

03:49 Outlook for gold in 2019

06:02 Peak gold: Discoveries and exploration dollars

11:53 Impact of the Newmont-Goldcorp merger on the gold market

12:54 Stock markets due for correction in 2019?

15:09 US & China: Who needs each other more?

18:49 Is the future of cryptocurrencies still bright?

24:06 Impact of bear market on HIVE Blockchain

