Nike: A Leading Company That's Well Placed For Growth

Nike is in a strong financial position with low debt levels and a generous amount of working capital.

While Nike reported a significant drop in earnings for the 2018 fiscal year its EBIT was still up over the 2017 fiscal year.

Introduction

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is the world's largest athletic footwear and apparel company. Nike is well managed with low debt levels and ample working capital. The company’s management is proactive and focused on increasing revenue while reducing costs.

Nike is a well known brand name in the sports footwear and apparel industry which gives the company considerable pricing power. During an economic slowdown the impact on Nike’ earnings should be modest compared to cyclical companies.

The earnings for the 2018 fiscal year were down significantly but this was due to an abnormally high tax bill for that fiscal year. Nike’s EBIT was still up over the 2017 fiscal year.

The stock is expensive, but most good growth stocks are expensive. Strong earnings growth is forecast for Nike heading into 2020 and I think the stock would make a sound investment over the long term.

Financials

Nike has reported financial results for the second quarter ending November 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). Note: Nike’s financial year starts in June.

The company’s revenue was up 9.7 percent and its earnings were up 13 percent from the same quarter last year. Over the last five years Nike’s revenue has grown 7.0 percent per year.

For the 2018 fiscal year, Nike reported a significant earnings drop to $1.17 (due to an abnormally high tax bill), which resulted in a five-year negative earnings growth rate. The 2018 earnings were abnormally low and Nike’s EBIT was still higher compared to the 2017 fiscal year. The growth in EBIT resulted in a 5.3 percent per year growth rate over the last five years.

The return on equity is reasonable at 13 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is fair at 6 percent.

Nike’s current assets exceed its current liabilities with a current ratio of 2.1, which implies that the company has ample working capital and as such has no problems in paying its invoices.

The debt ratio (liabilities to tangible assets) is 0.63, which means that the value of Nike’s tangible assets covers its liabilities (tangible assets are hard physical assets that can be sold in the event of liquidation).

The company’s book value is currently $5.53 and with a stock price of $82 Nike is trading at 15x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecasts are for revenue to increase 7.9 percent in 2019 and increase 7.7 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 126 percent in 2019 and increase 18 percent in 2020. Note that the 2018 earnings were abnormally low due to its once off tax bill with the 2019 forecast earnings recovering to continue its earnings momentum.

The 2019 PE ratio is 31x and the 2020 PE ratio is 26x.

Nike’s has a solid history of growth (allowing for its 2018 tax impacted earnings) and its long-term debt is under control. The company operates with a generous amount of working capital and is financially sound; however Nike is trading at fairly high multiples.

Business Model

Nike is a leading athletic footwear and apparel company worldwide. Pretty much everybody around the globe is familiar with the company’s brand name. Even non-athletic people who have never purchased or worn Nike shoes or apparel are familiar with the brand – now that’s brand power at its best.

A strong brand name gives Nike pricing power. Just walk into any sports shop or footwear store and look around - its pricing power is obvious with some very expensive sneakers. Nike’s ability to command high prices helps boost its revenue.

Nike has the most valuable brand name in the footwear and apparel industry with its brand name worth $28 billion. Nike generates about 40 percent of its revenue from the United States with the remaining 60 percent obtained from around the globe. Nike has a 16 percent market share leading its nearest competitor Adidas with 11 percent market share.

The company faces significant competition (mostly from Adidas) and as such the company must focus on increasing revenues while also containing costs. While it’s strong brand name certainly helps Nike in terms of pricing power the company cannot afford to rest on its laurels – otherwise Nike may well see Adidas (who also has significant brand power) take over the number one spot.

Nike is proactive with new products planned. The company as added a new Air platform to the Air Max 720 in a consistent push for athlete advancement. Another new platform is the Nike ZoomX foam which delivers a 85 percent energy return. Another new product is the Nike React Element 87 which has a futuristic look to it.

I like that Nike is continually working to improve its products functionality and aesthetic appeal. Consumers are very picky and considering that Nike is an expensive brand the company must ensure that its products are appealing. This is important as Nike has plenty of competition – especially from Adidas.

Nike is also actively looking for new markets having produced a Yoga collection for men. This is certainly a bold move but Nike having done its research has identified yet another opportunity to drive future revenue growth.

Also Nike is very focused on the female apparel market having stated that the company sees strong momentum in this market. I think this is a smart move by Nike as there is a noticeable trend with health and well-being. Without being sexist, Nike has most likely determined that the female apparel fitness market is a profitable market to drive future revenue growth. This would be a larger market for Nike than the male market as females are more fashion conscious and thereby more likely to replace older apparel.

Nike is also actively looking to drive sales in their basketball apparel having formed a partnership with Basketball’s NBA. I think this was a smart move as the NBA provides advertising for Nike. This will help reduce Nike’s advertising costs.

I like the way Nike looks for ways to either increase its revenue or ways to reduce costs.

The company is actively expanding their digital system with a three year plan to generate 30 percent of their sales with shopping apps. Their plan is global with Japan seen as a key market. Nike has recently launched the NIKE App in Japan where it became the number #1 rated shopping app.

I think it’s a good move by Nike to expand its online shopping as I certainly see this as a major source of future sales for companies like Nike. Again to me this shows Nike’s proactive response and Nike certainly needs this approach to maintain its leading position. Selling products online is cheaper than selling in store which leads to reduced costs.

Nike is also working on new technologies to reduce costs. The new Flyknit material is lightweight and fits like socks. The technology reduces labor costs by up to 50 percent and cuts material usage by up to 20 percent.

Nike’s business model is not immune to the state of the economy. A weak economy would impact on Nike’s sales but I’m confident that sales growth would resume as soon as the economy recovered. While consumers tend to avoid high ticket items during periods of economic weakness Nike’s products are relatively low value items. This should to a certain extent help reduce any major impact to Nike’s earnings.

I like the fact that Nike is proactive. The company is well run with its management focused on increasing revenue while reducing costs. In my opinion Nike will drive its earnings higher over the coming years (even if a recession brings a temporary halt to its earnings growth).

Stock Valuation

Nike is a growth stock as evident by its historical growth with revenue increasing 7.0 percent per year and EBIT increasing 5.3 percent per year since 2014. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate method for valuing a growth stock like Nike.

The forward annual earnings growth using forecast data is 18 percent for 2020. This is quite a bit higher than its historical EBIT growth rate which suggests that the forecast 2020 earnings growth rate is still recovering from its 2018 tax impacted earnings slump.

An appropriate growth earnings growth period is to include its five year historical with its forecast growth. Using the growth period from 2014 until 2020 gives an earnings growth rate of 13.2 percent per year. This rate is still higher than its historical rate implying that the forecast earnings are expecting Nike's profit margin to expand in 2020.

Using the 13.2 percent per year earnings growth rate gives a forward PEG of 2.0 with a 2020 PE of 26x.

A forward PEG of 2.0 means that Nike is overvalued with a current stock price of $82. It is commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which gives Nike a fair value stock price of around $41.

Nike’s forward PE is 26x and its book value is 15x which makes the stock somewhat expensive. A lot of good growth stocks have forward PEG’s of 2.0 and higher as investors are happy to pay for future earnings growth.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Nike chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart above shows the Nike has had a descent run up over the last decade. In late 2015 the stock pulled back and traded sideways through to the end of 2017 before it traded to new highs in 2018.

The stock then pulled back before showing a rally this year as Nike followed the broader market indices.

Given that Nike has almost traded back up to its 2018 high (on the back of a market rally) I would expect the stock to make new highs (as long as the market keeps rallying).

Considering that Nike rallied from $65 to $85 in 2018 (which was a $20 rally) it would be quite reasonable to expect another such rally this year (as long as the market rallies). Adding this $20 rally to the low of the late 2018 pullback of $70 would give a price target of around $90 which it could reach by the end of this year.

Stock Price Risks

The broader market poses a risk to Nike’s stock price. The market indices have been trending upwards with a bull market that began in 2009. These market indices have currently pulled back from their highs with a short rally so far this year. It’s always possible that this is the start a bear market with the current market rally being nothing more than a bear rally.

Should a bear market take hold I would expect Nike’s stock price to fall as its earnings are not shielded from any economic weakness. However I would not expect a major plunge and the lows made during 2016 and 2017 while the stock traded sideways at $50 may well provide support. The stock price hit this level numerous times are kept bouncing upward from this $50 level. There is a good chance that this $50 level may hold during a bear market.

Over the longer term, the stock price would likely work its way higher as long as Nike’s earnings growth continues. If its earnings growth rate falls significantly in the future I would expect the stock market to revalue Nike downwards.

Conclusion

Nike is a growth company that is well positioned to profit from the sports footwear and apparel market. The company is financially sound with strong working capital and well contained debt levels.

Management is proactive and focused on increasing revenue and reducing costs. While Nike has a strong brand name which gives it pricing power, the company is not immune to a slow down in the economy (but the impact on its earnings should be modest compared to cyclical companies).

Nike reported its 2018 fiscal year earnings that were impacted by an abnormally high tax bill but its EBIT was still up over the 2017 fiscal year.

The stock is expensive but most good growth stocks are expensive. Nike has strong earnings growth expected for 2020 and I think the stock would make a sound investment over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.