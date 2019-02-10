Physicians Realty Trust: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 5.0%-Yielding Top-Shelf Healthcare REIT

However, shares are a bit expensive now. I'd wait for a drop before gobbling up more shares.

Physicians Realty Trust is a promising REIT income play in the healthcare sector, but only at the right price.

Healthcare REIT Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a high-quality income vehicle with potential to grow its dividend in the future. The company benefits from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures, which sets the base for long-term FFO and dividend growth. Physicians Realty Trust easily covers its dividend with normalized funds from operations, but shares are overbought now and, as a result, a bit expensive. An investment in Physicians Realty Trust comes with an entry yield of ~5.0 percent.

Physicians Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Physicians Realty Trust is structured as an internally-managed healthcare REIT which means the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Physicians Realty Trust is one of the nation's largest investors in medical office buildings, or MOBs. At the end of the September quarter, Physicians Realty Trust's real estate portfolio included 250 properties in 30 states, reflecting 13.5 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Physicians Realty Trust benefits from two major trends in the United States:

1. The U.S. population is aging rapidly and older age cohorts are expected to make up a considerably larger share of U.S. society in the next couple of decades;

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

2. Patients require cost-effective solutions to their health problems, which is driving a shift in patient preferences away from inpatient admissions towards more efficient outpatient procedures.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust benefits from these trends through its large and growing MOB-focused facility portfolio.

Portfolio Quality

Physicians Realty Trust today has a higher degree of portfolio quality compared to four years ago. The company has increased the representation of investment-grade rated tenants which helps reduce cash flow and dividend risks for the REIT and its shareholders.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust's lease rate has consistently clocked in in the high 90-percent range, indicating a well-managed, in-demand property portfolio. The REIT has also consistently beaten its close peers in the industry in terms of occupancy rates.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The Dividend Will Continue To Grow

Physicians Realty Trust has decent dividend coverage.

Physicians Realty Trust earned an average of ~$0.26/share in normalized funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which compares against an average dividend rate of ~$0.23/share.

Here are Physicians Realty Trust's major dividend coverage stats over the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

Physicians Realty Trust is slowly growing its dividend payout and retains room to lift its cash dividend which points to a growing yield on cost for income investors going forward.

Here's Physicians Realty Trust's 5-year dividend growth trend.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Physicians Realty Trust's shares have more than fully recovered from the December market rout. As a result, the healthcare REIT's dividend stream has become a bit expensive, in my opinion. Today, income investors pay ~16.6x Q3-2018 run-rate normalized FFO, which is not a bargain. In addition, DOC is currently overbought based on the Relative Strength Index, or RSI.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

And here's how Physicians Realty Trust compares against its MOB-peers in the industry in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

I don't see any near-term risks to the dividend, but think that the valuation multiple will correct at some point, potentially offering income investors a better entry window into the stock. That being said, though, Physicians Realty Trust is nonetheless vulnerable to a U.S. recession and growing competition in the MOB-sector which could put pressure on the distribution. Investors have to closely watch the REIT's portfolio quality, financial performance, and distribution coverage going forward.

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is a promising income vehicle for investors that seek steady dividend income. The REIT has very good portfolio and decent distribution coverage, and the long-term fundamentals in the industry are intact. However, the REIT's valuation is a bit of a concern for me over the short haul. Investors that are looking to open a long position may want to wait for a drop before scooping up some shares.

