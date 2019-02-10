MHI Is Traded At 10.14% Discount And Offers One Of The Highest Yields

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The sector continues to impress us with its performance. The benchmark the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished the last week in a green territory and currently is showing a strong desire to break the resistance level of $109.40 per share. Definitely, the important news regarding the unchanged interest rates can be a favorable factor for the sector and its willingness to increase its price.

Despite the significant rise, the market environment provides with a statistical edge and fundamental reason to discuss them as potential "Buy" candidates. My attention was caught by a fund which has relatively low Z-score, the spread between its price and net asset value is 10.14% and it offers a higher yield compared to its peers with similar characteristics. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) can be categorized as a high-yield municipal bond closed-end fund. Yes, it is true that the credit quality of the portfolio includes a non-rated part but the as compensation we receive a current yield of 5.68%.

On the 5th of February, the management team announced that they keep dividend of the fund unchanged. The current distribution is $0.0525 and its paid on a monthly basis. The chart below shows the movements of the net asset value and the price. As you see, the current spread seems pretty widened

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-end fund designed to pursue high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Trust will invest in a professionally managed portfolio of municipal securities from across the United States. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Offers Investors: • High current income potential – The Trust seeks opportunities for a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax by investing in municipal securities with a broad range of maturities and credit ratings. The Trust intends to pay dividends on a monthly basis. • Top management team – The Trust is managed by one of the industry’s most experienced fixed-income management teams who are part of an integrated global team of fixed-income and equity portfolio managers.

As I said the current yield is one of the highest ones in the sector. Even If I have to compare only the high-yield municipal bond CEFs, MHI still seems the most rational choice from a statistical point of view and based on the yields.

The below chart aims to show us where MHI is in the universe of national Munis. My personal opinion is that we have a very good combination of yield on net asset value and discount.

It is always relevant to apply relative analysis and to compare oranges to oranges. Inevitably, you will notice the fact that MHI is traded at a higher discount, and it is undervalued compared to its peers. The average discount of high-yield Munis is 4.14%, while MHI is trading at 10.14%.

The current yield on net asset value is 5.08% and the current yield on price is 5.68%. Over the past year, the distribution was not changed and it is interesting to notice that in October 2017 it was even increased from $0.0500 per share.

The main part of the investments is with a rating of "AA" and they take 30.24% of the total portfolio. "Education" and "Special Revenues" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Another important characteristic of the portfolio is the duration. In our case, we have a duration of 8.13 years. As you see, it can be categorized as average for the municipal bond closed-end fund sector.

In the end, I would like to mention the risks which are part of the game. We have already seen that the management team continues to keep the dividend pretty stable. One negative assumption here is that the earnings of the fund will not be enough to cover the dividend in the future. The latest earning per share which can be found is from October 2018. The earning per share is $0.0478 and our forecast will be based on this earning. If we see a dividend cut from $0.0525 to $0.0478 the distribution rate will be 5.15% (if we use the current price) which is still pretty high compared to the rest of the traditional municipal bond closed-end funds.

Below is the statistical comparison from our software between MHI and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) for the last 200 days. As it is stated, we observe a relatively strong correlation between them of 0.92 points, and the prices are trading at three standard deviations. So, if you need a hedging reaction you can use NEA.

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full (or perhaps not as much by now) of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, MHI can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

